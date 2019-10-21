NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: महाराष्ट्र में 288 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए मतदान जारी

Election In Maharashtra Updates: महाराष्ट्र में आज विधानसभा चुनाव (Maharashtra Assembly Election) के लिए मतदान है. राज्य की 288 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए 235 महिलाओं समेत कुल 3,237 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में हैं.

महाराष्ट्र में विधानसभा चुनाव (Maharashtra Assembly Election) के लिए मतदान शुरू हो चुके हैं. राज्य की 288 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए 235 महिलाओं समेत कुल 3,237 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में हैं. मतदान के लिए 96,661 मतदान केंद्र बनाये गए हैं, जिनपर साढ़े छह लाख कर्मचारी तैनात किये गए हैं. महाराष्ट्र में बीजेपी मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस की अगुवाई में लगातार दूसरे कार्यकाल के लिए प्रयासरत है. बीजेपी 164 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ रही है, जिसमें उसके कमल के निशान पर चुनाव लड़ने वाले छोटे सहयोगी दलों के उम्मीदवार शामिल हैं. वहीं शिवसेना ने 126 सीटों पर उम्मीदवार खड़े किए हैं.  दूसरी ओर, कांग्रेस ने 147 और सहयोगी राकांपा ने 121 सीटों पर अपने उम्मीदवार उतारे हैं. अन्य दलों में, राज ठाकरे के नेतृत्व वाली महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना (MNS) ने 101 उम्मीदवार, भाकपा ने 16, माकपा ने आठ उम्मीदवार उतारे हैं. बसपा ने 262 सीटों पर अपने उम्मीदवार उतारे हैं. कुल 1400 निर्दलीय भी चुनाव मैदान में हैं. 

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 Live Updates:


Oct 21, 2019
07:58 (IST)
मुंबई: अभिनेत्री शुभा खोटे ने अंधेरी पश्चिम निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए डाला वोट.
Oct 21, 2019
07:58 (IST)
महाराष्ट्र: राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (राकांपा) के वरिष्ठ नेता और बारामती से उम्मीदवार, अजीत पवार ने डाला वोट.
Oct 21, 2019
07:23 (IST)
आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने नागपुर में डाला अपना वोट
Oct 21, 2019
07:12 (IST)
मुंबई: मालाबार हिल विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए एक मतदाता ने बूथ संख्या 244-250 पर अपना वोट डाला.
Oct 21, 2019
07:11 (IST)
महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतदान शुरू. महाराष्ट्र में 288 निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों और हरियाणा में 90 निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों के लिए मतदान जारी है.
Oct 21, 2019
07:07 (IST)
मतदान शुरु होने के बाद पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है. सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वे अपना वोट जरूर डालें और लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व में भागीदार बनें.
Oct 21, 2019
06:42 (IST)
मुंबई: बांद्रा पश्चिम विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए मतदान से पहले बूथ संख्या 283-284 पर तैयारी चल रही है.
Oct 21, 2019
06:42 (IST)
नागपुर: नागपुर दक्षिण-पश्चिम निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए मतदान केंद्र -144 पर मॉक पोलिंग चल रही है.
Oct 21, 2019
06:39 (IST)
गोंदिया: गोंदिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए बूथ संख्या 285 पर मॉक पोलिंग चल रही है।
Oct 21, 2019
06:34 (IST)
मुंबई: मालाबार हिल विधानसभा क्षेत्र के बूथ संख्या 244-250 पर मतदान के लिए तैयारी चल रही है.
Oct 21, 2019
02:11 (IST)
महाराष्ट्र में आज विधानसभा चुनाव (Maharashtra Assembly Election) के लिए मतदान होंगे. राज्य की 288 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए 235 महिलाओं समेत कुल 3,237 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में हैं.
