Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: महाराष्ट्र में 288 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए मतदान जारी

महाराष्ट्र में विधानसभा चुनाव (Maharashtra Assembly Election) के लिए मतदान शुरू हो चुके हैं. राज्य की 288 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए 235 महिलाओं समेत कुल 3,237 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में हैं. मतदान के लिए 96,661 मतदान केंद्र बनाये गए हैं, जिनपर साढ़े छह लाख कर्मचारी तैनात किये गए हैं. महाराष्ट्र में बीजेपी मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस की अगुवाई में लगातार दूसरे कार्यकाल के लिए प्रयासरत है. बीजेपी 164 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ रही है, जिसमें उसके कमल के निशान पर चुनाव लड़ने वाले छोटे सहयोगी दलों के उम्मीदवार शामिल हैं. वहीं शिवसेना ने 126 सीटों पर उम्मीदवार खड़े किए हैं. दूसरी ओर, कांग्रेस ने 147 और सहयोगी राकांपा ने 121 सीटों पर अपने उम्मीदवार उतारे हैं. अन्य दलों में, राज ठाकरे के नेतृत्व वाली महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना (MNS) ने 101 उम्मीदवार, भाकपा ने 16, माकपा ने आठ उम्मीदवार उतारे हैं. बसपा ने 262 सीटों पर अपने उम्मीदवार उतारे हैं. कुल 1400 निर्दलीय भी चुनाव मैदान में हैं.
Mumbai: Actress Shubha Khote after casting her vote for the Andheri West constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/mr5ATyZZIY- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Maharashtra: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)leader and candidate from Baramati, Ajit Pawar after casting his vote, he is contesting against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar. #MaharashtraAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/1FzwYP29Fn- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Sarsanghchalak after casting his vote for the Nagpur Central constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/4F0b6X2oP8- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Mumbai: A voter casts his vote at booth number 244-250 for the Malabar Hill assembly constituency. Mangal Prabhat Lodha for BJP and Heera Devasi for Congress are contesting from this constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/KTTBcwBZ1d- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Voting begins for Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections. Polling is underway for 288 constituencies in Maharashtra & 90 constituencies in Haryana. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls#HaryanaAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/4jEg1n4ize- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वे अपना वोट जरूर डालें और लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व में भागीदार बनें।- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2019
Mumbai: Preparation underway at booth number 283-284 ahead of polling for the Bandra West assembly constituency. Ashish Shelar from BJP and Asif Zakaria from Congress are contesting from this constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/NJ5zTgI6U7- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Nagpur: Mock polling underway at polling booth -144 for the Nagpur South-West constituency. Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis is BJP's candidate for the constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/YjRyXczAAj- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Gondia: Mock polling underway at booth number 285 for the Gondia Assembly constituency. Gopal Agarwal from BJP & Amar Varade from Congress are contesting from this constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/2l9yfRy2KD- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Mumbai: Preparation underway at booth number 244-250 ahead of polling for the Malabar Hill assembly constituency.- ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Mangal Prabhat Lodha for BJP and Heera Devasi for Congress are contesting from this constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/n8laTANrdN
