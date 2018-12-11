NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
होम | चुनाव | विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 |

बीजेपी नेता ने PM मोदी को 2014 के मेनिफेस्टो की दिलाई याद, कहा- ये 11 चीजें होतीं तो नहीं हारते चुनाव

बीजेपी नेता और सुप्रीम कोर्ट के अधिवक्ता अश्वनी उपाध्याय (Ashwini Upadhyay)  ने राज्यों में हार पर पीएम मोदी( PM Modi) को एक ट्वीट कर के घोषणापत्र की याद दिलाई है.

बीजेपी नेता ने PM मोदी को 2014 के मेनिफेस्टो की दिलाई याद, कहा- ये 11 चीजें होतीं तो नहीं हारते चुनाव

बीजेपी नेता अश्निनी उपाध्याय ने पीएम मोदी को पत्र लिखकर 2014 के मेनिफेस्टो की दिलाई याद.

खास बातें

  1. बीजेपी नेता ने पीएम मोदी को ट्वीट कर याद दिलाया मेनिफेस्टो
  2. कहा- वादों पर अमल हुआ होता तो नहीं हारना पड़ता चुनाव
  3. बीजेपी नेता ने 11 बिंदुओं पर अविलंब कार्रवाई की मांग की
नई दिल्ली: राजस्थान, छत्तीसगढ़ और मध्य प्रदेश में कांग्रेस के आगे बीजेपी के घुटने टेकने पर अब पार्टी के ही नेता मुखर हो उठे हैं. बीजेपी नेता और सुप्रीम कोर्ट के अधिवक्ता अश्विनी उपाध्याय (Ashwini Upadhyay)  ने राज्यों में हार पर पीएम मोदी( PM Modi) को ट्वीट किया है. जिसमें बीजेपी के मूल एजेंडे पर चलने की मांग करते हुए हार के कारणों की ओर संकेत किया है. उन्होंने2014 के लोकसभा चुनाव का मेनिफेस्टो निकालकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को ही ट्वीट कर दिया और इस पर अमल न होने से ही हार की तरफ इशारा किया है. अश्विनी उपाध्याय ने दूसरे ट्वीट में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से 11 कदम उठाने की मांग की है, कहा है कि तभी बीजेपी आगे के चुनावों में अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर सकती है. उपाध्याय की ओर से ट्वीट किए गए पुराना घोषणापत्र में अयोध्या में राम मंदिर, लैंगिक समानता के लिए यूनिफॉर्म सिविल कोड, जम्मू-कश्मीर को मिले विशेष दर्जे और धारा 370 की समाप्ति, विदेशों में जमा कालेधन की वापसी, गुड गवर्नेंस और समग्र विकास जैसे बिंदुओं की तरफ ध्यान आकृष्ट कराया है. इसके अलावा देश में सौ स्मार्ट सिटी, हर परिवार को सस्ता मकान, हाई स्पीड रेल नेटवर्क की स्थापना, गांवों में रोजगार योजनाओं से सार्वजनिक संपत्तियों का निर्माण, हर गांव और खेत को पानी जैसे वादों को भी पूरा करने की मांग की है.
  ये 11 चीजें लागू करें पीएम मोदी
बीजेपी नेता अश्विनी उपाध्याय ने अपने दूसरे ट्वीट में बीजेपी की मोदी सरकार से इन  11 बिंदुओं पर उचित पहल की मांग की है. ये बिंदु हैं
हम दो-हमारे दो कानून
एक नाम, एक निशान, एक विधान, एक संविधान
सभी बच्चों के लिए समान शिक्षा और समान चिकित्सा
भारत के सभी नागरिकों के लिए एक समान नागरिक संहिता
चल-अचल संपत्ति आधार से लिंक और आय से अधिक सौ प्रतिशत संपत्ति जब्त
सौ रुपये से बड़े नोट बंद  और दस हजार से महंगी वस्तुओं का कैश लेन-देन बंद
भ्रष्टाचारियों, हवाला कारोबारियों, जमाखोरों और मिलाटवखोरों को आजीवन कारावास
दागियों के चुनाव लड़ने, पार्टी बनाने और पार्टी पदाधिकारी बनाने पर आजीवन प्रतिबंध
आक्रांताओं के नाम पर बने सड़कों, भवनों, मुहल्लों, कस्बे और शहरों का पुनःनामकरण
घुसपैठियों की सौ प्रतिशत संपत्ति जब्त करने और आजीवन कारावास देने के लिए नया कानून
अवैध धर्मांतरण कराने वालों की संपत्ति जब्त करने और कठोर सजा के लिए केंद्रीय कानून
   

