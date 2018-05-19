येदियुरप्पा के इस्तीफे पर ममता-चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने कहा- लोकतंत्र की जीत हुई

कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने कहा कि ऑपरेशन लोटस फेल हो गया. जैसी संभावना थी, येदियुरप्पा सिर्फ 2 दिन सीएम रहे और उन्होंने खुद 7 दिनों के सीएम के अपने ही रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ा. लोकतंत्र और संविधान की जीत हुई. अभिनेता प्रकाश राज ने कहा कि कर्नाटक सिर्फ भगवा नहीं बल्कि रंगबिरंगा रहेगा. मैच शुरू होने से पहले ही खत्म हो गया.
Democracy wins. Congratulations Karnataka. Congratulations DeveGowda Ji, Kumaraswamy Ji, Congress and others. Victory of the 'regional' front— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 19, 2018
KARNATAKA is not going to be SAFFRON...but will continue to be COLOURFUL....Match over before it began...forget 56 couldn’t hold on for 55 hours..jokes apart...dear CITIZENS now get ready for more muddy politics..will continue to stand for the CITIZENS and CONTINUE #justasking..— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 19, 2018
Right now news has come that BS Yeddyurappa has resigned as Karnataka's CM, are all of you happy? All those who believe in democracy are happy: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/JVFuGK7yJ1— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018
