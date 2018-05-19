येदियुरप्पा के इस्तीफे पर ममता-चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने कहा- लोकतंत्र की जीत हुई

Democracy wins. Congratulations Karnataka. Congratulations DeveGowda Ji, Kumaraswamy Ji, Congress and others. Victory of the 'regional' front — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 19, 2018

KARNATAKA is not going to be SAFFRON...but will continue to be COLOURFUL....Match over before it began...forget 56 couldn’t hold on for 55 hours..jokes apart...dear CITIZENS now get ready for more muddy politics..will continue to stand for the CITIZENS and CONTINUE #justasking.. — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 19, 2018

कर्नाटक में भाजपा की सरकार गिरने के बाद विपक्षी दलों की प्रतिक्रिया भी आनी शुरू हो गई है. पश्चिम बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि यह लोकतंत्र और क्षेत्रीय मोर्चे (रिजनल फ्रंट) की जीत है.उन्होंने ट्वीट कर देवगौड़ा, कुमारस्वामी और कांग्रेस को बधाई दी. दूसरी तरफ, पूर्व भाजपा नेता यशवंत सिन्हा ने कहा कि कर्नाटक ने दिखाया है कि अभी भी राजनीति में नैतिकता बची हुई है, लेकिन भाजपा में नहीं. अब गवर्नर को भी इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए. आरजेडी नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि सच कभी हार नहीं सकता है. सच्चाई हमेशा झूठ या झूठे को हराती है.कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने कहा कि ऑपरेशन लोटस फेल हो गया. जैसी संभावना थी, येदियुरप्पा सिर्फ 2 दिन सीएम रहे और उन्होंने खुद 7 दिनों के सीएम के अपने ही रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ा. लोकतंत्र और संविधान की जीत हुई. अभिनेता प्रकाश राज ने कहा कि कर्नाटक सिर्फ भगवा नहीं बल्कि रंगबिरंगा रहेगा. मैच शुरू होने से पहले ही खत्म हो गया.

Right now news has come that BS Yeddyurappa has resigned as Karnataka's CM, are all of you happy? All those who believe in democracy are happy: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/JVFuGK7yJ1 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

इसी तरह आंध्रप्रदेश के सीएम चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने कहा कि येदियुरप्पा ने इस्तीफा दे दिया है. जो लोग लोकतंत्र में विश्वास रखते हैं वे सभी खुश हैं. आपको बता दें कि आज शाम को चार बजे फ्लोर टेस्ट से पहले ही कर्नाटक विधानसभा में बीएस येदियुप्पा ने सीएम पद से इस्तीफे का ऐलान कर दिया है. इसके साथ ही खबर मिल रही है कि रविवार को जेडीएस के अध्यक्ष एचडी कुमारस्वामी कर्नाटक के नये सीएम पद की शपथ ले सकते हैं. उनके साथ कांग्रेस के जी. परमेश्वर को भी उप मुख्यमंत्री बनाया जा सकता है.