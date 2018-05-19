NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
येदियुरप्पा के इस्तीफे पर ममता-चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने कहा- लोकतंत्र की जीत हुई

कर्नाटक में भाजपा की सरकार गिरने के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि यह लोकतंत्र और क्षेत्रीय मोर्चे (रिजनल फ्रंट) की जीत है.

येदियुरप्पा के इस्तीफे पर ममता-चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने कहा- लोकतंत्र की जीत हुई

येदियुरप्पा के इस्तीफे के बाद ममता बनर्जी समेत तमाम नेताओं ने कहा कि लोकतंत्र की जीत हुई है.

नई दिल्ली: कर्नाटक में भाजपा की सरकार गिरने के बाद विपक्षी दलों की प्रतिक्रिया भी आनी शुरू हो गई है. पश्चिम बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि यह लोकतंत्र और क्षेत्रीय मोर्चे (रिजनल फ्रंट) की जीत है.उन्होंने ट्वीट कर देवगौड़ा, कुमारस्वामी और कांग्रेस को बधाई दी. दूसरी तरफ, पूर्व भाजपा नेता यशवंत सिन्हा ने कहा कि कर्नाटक ने दिखाया है कि अभी भी राजनीति में नैतिकता बची हुई है, लेकिन भाजपा में नहीं. अब गवर्नर को भी इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए. आरजेडी नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि सच कभी हार नहीं सकता है. सच्चाई हमेशा झूठ या झूठे को हराती है. 

यह भी पढ़ें : कर्नाटक : बीएस येदियुरप्पा के लिए तीसरी बार भी मुख्यमंत्री की कुर्सी बेवफा साबित हुई कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने कहा कि ऑपरेशन लोटस फेल हो गया. जैसी संभावना थी, येदियुरप्पा सिर्फ 2 दिन सीएम रहे और उन्होंने खुद 7  दिनों के सीएम के अपने ही रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ा. लोकतंत्र और संविधान की जीत हुई. अभिनेता प्रकाश राज ने कहा कि कर्नाटक सिर्फ भगवा नहीं बल्कि रंगबिरंगा रहेगा. मैच शुरू होने से पहले ही खत्म हो गया. 
यह भी पढ़ें : कर्नाटक के हर टेस्ट में पास रहने वाली येदियुरप्पा सरकार निर्णायक 'फ्लोर टेस्ट' से पहले ही हो गई फेल

इसी तरह आंध्रप्रदेश के सीएम चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने कहा कि येदियुरप्पा ने इस्तीफा दे दिया है. जो लोग लोकतंत्र में विश्वास रखते हैं वे सभी खुश हैं. आपको बता दें कि आज शाम को चार बजे फ्लोर टेस्ट से पहले ही कर्नाटक विधानसभा में बीएस येदियुप्पा ने सीएम पद से इस्तीफे का ऐलान कर दिया है. इसके साथ ही खबर मिल रही है कि रविवार को जेडीएस के अध्यक्ष एचडी कुमारस्वामी कर्नाटक के नये सीएम पद की शपथ ले सकते हैं. उनके साथ कांग्रेस के जी. परमेश्वर को भी उप मुख्यमंत्री बनाया जा सकता है. 


(यह भी पढ़ें)... कर्नाटक LIVE : कर्नाटक : शपथ लेने के दो दिन बाद फ्लोर टेस्‍ट से पहले येदियुरप्‍पा ने दिया इस्‍तीफा
