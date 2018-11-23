बीजेपी ने कमलनाथ पर लगाया घोटालों का आरोप, कहा- मिनिस्टर ऑफ 15% कमीशन

When Niira Radia tapes were leaked in connection with 2G Scam, Kamal Nath ji's name also appeared in it, his true form as a 'minister of 15% commission' was exposed. Even then he was not removed from there because he is very close to Rahul Gandhi: GVL Narasimha Rao, BJP pic.twitter.com/xCtN8u32eb— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2018
While Kamal Nath ji was a minister and involved in scams, he was shielded by a person. That person is Rahul Gandhi. Kamal Nath was the main face of the rice exports scam. The case was not handed over to CBI. To save its face, Congress hatched conspiracy: GVL Narasimha Rao, BJP pic.twitter.com/kRTY0R05qv— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2018
