विधानसभा चुनाव 2018

बीजेपी ने कमलनाथ पर लगाया घोटालों का आरोप, कहा- मिनिस्टर ऑफ 15% कमीशन

बीजेपी नेताओं ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के नेता लगातार प्रधानमंत्री की जाति, उनकी मां पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी करते रहे. अब विधानसभा चुनाव में वह जातिवाद का जहर घोल रहे हैं.

,
बीजेपी ने कमलनाथ पर लगाया घोटालों का आरोप, कहा- मिनिस्टर ऑफ 15% कमीशन

कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)

भोपाल : मध्य प्रदेश के विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस नेताओं के कथित वीडियो को लेकर बीजेपी ने निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि कांग्रेस आगामी चुनाव में हार को देखकर बौखला गई है और बंटवारे की राजनीति को अपना रही है. बीजेपी के मीडिया सेंटर में शुक्रवार को संवाददाताओं से बातीचत के दौरान पार्टी के प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा व सांसद जी.वी एल नरसिम्हा राव ने कांग्रेस पर जमकर हमला बोला. दोनों ने कांग्रेस नेताओं सीपी जोशी, नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू और प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कमलनाथ के सामने आए कथित वीडियो को लेकर कहा कि कांग्रेस प्रदेश में हार चुकी है. वह 90 प्रतिशत विधानसभा सीटों पर हार मानने के बाद 10 प्रतिशत सीटों पर लड़ाई लड़ रही है. बीजेपी नेताओं ने कहा कि कांग्रेस प्रदेश और देश में बंटवारे की राजनीति चल रही है. पार्टी समाज को बांटने में लगी है. जातिवाद का जहर घोल रही है. बंद कमरों में मुस्लिमों को लुभाया जाता है. साथ ही उनसे कहा जाता है कि अगर 90 प्रतिशत मुस्लिमों ने वोट नहीं दिए तो कांग्रेस का नुकसान हो जाएगा. 

बीजेपी नेताओं ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के नेता लगातार प्रधानमंत्री की जाति, उनकी मां पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी करते रहे. अब विधानसभा चुनाव में वह जातिवाद का जहर घोल रहे हैं. बीजेपी ने कांग्रेस के इन नेताओं को निष्कासित करने की मांग की है.  बीजेपी नेताओं ने कमलनाथ पर घोटालों में शामिल होने का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि कमलनाथ को लगातार राहुल गांधी का संरक्षण था जिसके चलते बड़े पैमाने पर घोटाले किए गए. बीजेपी प्रवक्ता जीवीएसल नरसिम्हा राव ने कथित टैपकांड का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि जब 2 जी घोटाला मामले में ये टैप सामने आए थे उसमें कमलनाथ का भी नाम लिया गया था. उनका असली नाम 'मिनिस्टर ऑफ 15% कमीशन' सबके सामने आया था. लेकिन फिर भी उनको कैबिनेट से हटाया नहीं गया था क्योंकि वह राहुल गांधी के काफी नजदीक थे. 

बीजेपी नेता यहीं नहीं रुके उन्होंने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि जब कमनाथ जी मंत्री थे और घोटाला कर रहे थे तो उनको एक शख्स संरक्षण दे रहे थे, उनका राहुल गांधी है. कमलनाथ चावल घोटाला के मुख्य चेहरा थे. इस केस को सीबीआई को नहीं सौंपा गया था. बीजेपी प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने कहा कि कांग्रेस नेता बंद दरवाजों में मीटिंग कर रहे हैं लेकिन इसे रिकॉर्ड कर लिया गया.  पात्रा ने कहा कि कि राहुल गांधी जी आपको रंगे हाथों पकड़ लिया गया है. आपको सीपी जोशी को तुरंत पार्टी से बाहर करना चाहिए.

इनपुट : आईएनएस
 


