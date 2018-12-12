NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने सरकार बनाने का पेश किया दावा, कमलनाथ ने राज्यपाल को लिखा पत्र, मिला यह जवाब...

कमलनाथ ने पत्र में लिखा है कि कांग्रेस पार्टी विधानसभा चुनाव में सबसे बड़ी पार्टी के तौर पर उभरकर आ रही है. इसके अलावा कांग्रेस को सभी निर्दलियों का भी समर्थन हासिल है.

मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने सरकार बनाने का पेश किया दावा, कमलनाथ ने राज्यपाल को लिखा पत्र, मिला यह जवाब...

कमलनाथ ने मिलने का मांगा समय

भोपाल: कांग्रेस पार्टी ने मध्यप्रदेश (MP Assembly Election Results) में सरकार बनाने को लेकर राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल को पत्र लिखकर मिलने का समय मांगा है. कांग्रेस सूत्रों ने बताया कि प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कमलनाथ (Kamal Nath) ने राज्यपाल को लिखे पत्र में उनसे मिलने का वक्त मांगा है और प्रदेश के विधानसभा चुनावों (MP Assembly Election Results) में कांग्रेस के सबसे बड़ी पार्टी के तौर पर उभरकर आने की संभावना और विजयी हुए निर्दलीय के समर्थन की बात करते हुए प्रदेश में सरकार बनाने का दावा भी पेश किया है. कमलनाथ (Kamal Nath) ने पत्र में लिखा है कि कांग्रेस पार्टी विधानसभा चुनाव में सबसे बड़ी पार्टी के तौर पर उभरकर आ रही है. इसके अलावा कांग्रेस को सभी निर्दलियों का भी समर्थन हासिल है. चुनाव आयोग (Election Commission) के मुताबिक प्रदेश में 230 विधानसभा सीटों में से अब तक घोषित परिणामों के अनुसार 72 सीटों पर भाजपा, 73 सीटों पर कांग्रेस जबकि तीन सीटों पर निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार विजयी घोषित हुए है.

इसके अलावा रुझान के मुताबिक भाजपा 37, कांग्रेस 41, बसपा दो, सपा एक और निर्दलीय एक सीट पर आगे चल रहे हैं.राजस्थान में अब तक 199 से 198 सीटों के परिणाम घोषित हो चुके हैं. बीजेपी को यहां 73 सीटें मिली हैं वहीं, कांग्रेस 99 सीटें जीतने में कामयाब रही है. राज्य में बसपा को 6 सीटें मिली हैं. वहीं, 12 सीटों पर निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों ने जीत दर्ज की है. वहीं, 90 सीटों वाली छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा में 57 के नतीजे आ चुके हैं. 44 सीटों पर कांग्रेस ने जीत दर्ज की है और 23 पर आगे चल रही है. वहीं, बीजेपी के खाते में महज 10 सीटें आई हैं और 5 पर आगे चल रही है.
 

एक सीट बसपा को मिली है. वहीं पार्टी की हार के बाद मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे ने अपना इस्तीफा राज्यपाल कल्याण सिंह को सौंप दिया. वसुंधरा राजे ने हालांकि झालरापाटन सीट से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार मानवेंद्र सिंह को 34980 मतों से हरा दिया. वसुंधरा को 116,484 मत मिले, वहीं, कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार मानवेंद्र सिंह को 81504 वोट मिले.

दूसरी तरफ मिजोरम में 40 में से 40 सीटों के नतीजे आ चुके हैं. मिजोरम की 40 सदस्यीय विधानसभा में 26 सीटें जीतकर मिजो नेशनल फ्रंट (एमएनएफ) ने एक दशक बाद सत्ता में वापसी की है. इसके साथ ही कांग्रेस पूर्वोत्तर में अपना अंतिम गढ़ भी हार गई. साल 2013 विधानसभा चुनाव में एमएनएफ को केवल 5 सीटें मिली थीं, जबकि कांग्रेस ने यहां 34 सीटों पर जीत दर्ज की थी. इस बार सत्तारूढ़ कांग्रेस यहां केवल पांच सीटों पर ही सिमट गई. वहीं, भारतीय जनता पार्टी (बीजेपी) ने यहां तुइचावंग सीट पर जीत दर्ज कर राज्य में अपना खाता खोला है. 

तेलंगाना में सत्ताधारी टीआरएस ने दो तिहाई बहुमत हासिल किया है. पार्टी ने 88 सीटों पर जीत हासिल की है. देश के इस सबसे युवा राज्य में टीआरएस दूसरी बार सरकार बनाएगी. यहां कांग्रेस के खाते में 19 सीटें आईं हैं और यहां भी बीजेपी को महज 1 सीट से संतोष करना पड़ा. टीआरएस का समर्थन करने वाली असदुद्दीन ओवैसी के नेतृत्व वाली एआईएमआईएम ने 7 सीटें जीती हैं. टीआरएस अध्यक्ष और कार्यवाहक मुख्यमंत्री के चंद्रशेखर राव ने चुनावों में अपनी पार्टी का प्रभावशाली तरीके से नेतृत्व किया और खुद गजवेल सीट पर 57,321 मतों के अंतर से चुनाव जीता.

राव को कुल 1,23,996 मत मिले, जबकि उनके मुख्य प्रतिद्वंद्वी कांग्रेस के वनतेरू प्रताप रेड्डी को महज 66,675 मत मिले. उनके बेटे और मंत्री केटी रामा राव सिरसिला क्षेत्र से विजेता बने. उन्होंने अपने करीबी प्रतिद्वंद्वी कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार केके महेंद्र रेड्डी को 88 हजार मतों के अंतर से हराया.


