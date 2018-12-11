NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
Election Results 2018: तेलंगाना में कांग्रेस को भारी नुकसान, ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी का जताया अंदेशा

तेलंगाना में भारी नुकसान की ओर बढ़ती दिख रही कांग्रेस ने मंगलवार को यहां ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी का अंदेशा जताया और मांग की कि वीवीपैट की पर्चियों की 100 फीसदी गणना की जानी चाहिए.

कांग्रेस नेता उत्तम कुमार रेड्डी

नई दिल्ली: तेलंगाना में भारी नुकसान की ओर बढ़ती दिख रही कांग्रेस ने मंगलवार को यहां ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी का अंदेशा जताया और मांग की कि वीवीपैट की पर्चियों की 100 फीसदी गणना की जानी चाहिए. तेलंगाना में सात दिसंबर को चुनाव हुए थे. यहां कांग्रेस ने 99 सीटों पर अपने प्रत्याशी खड़े किए थे और वह केवल 22 सीटों पर ही आगे चल रही है. तेलंगाना कांग्रेस कमेटी के राज्या इकाई के अध्यक्ष उत्तम कुमार रेड्डी ने कहा, ''मुझे परिणामों पर शक है. हम बैलेट पेपर काउंटिंग में जीत रहे थे. हमें शक है कि हो सकता है कि ईवीएम के साथ छेड़छाड़ की गई है. वीवीपीएटी की पर्चियां गिनी जानी चाहिए. कांग्रेस के सभी नेता शिकायत करेंगे. हम लोग इस मामले में चुनाव आयोग में भी शिकायत दर्ज करवाएंगे. मतगणना से पहले कैसे टीआरएस नेता कह सकते हैं कि चुनाव में कौन हारेगा.''

राजस्थान: नतीजों से पहले अशोक गहलोत का हमला- कांग्रेस मुक्त भारत की बात करने वाले खुद मुक्त हो जाएंगे

ताजा रूझानों के मुताबिक, 87 सीटों पर बढ़त के साथ यहां सत्तारूढ़ टीआरएस सत्ता में वापसी करती दिख रही है. राज्य में कांग्रेस ने तेलुगु देशम पार्टी, तेलंगाना जन समिति और भाकपा के साथ मिलकर विपक्षी गठबंधन बनाया था. तेदेपा दो सीटों पर आगे है जबकि गठबंधन के सहयोगी अपनी अपनी सीटों पर पीछे चल रहे हैं. तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव (Telangana Assembly Elections) में कुल 1,821 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में थे.

राज्य की 119 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए सात दिसंबर को चुनाव हुए थे और इनमें 73.20 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था. तेलंगाना के अलावा मध्य प्रदेश, राजस्थान, मिजोरम और छत्तीसगढ़ (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh) के भी मतगणना की जा रही है. 

 
राजनाथ सिंह का चुनावी रुझानों पर आया बयान, बोले- 'जीतने वाली पार्टियों को बधाई, लेकिन...'

बता दें कि एग्जिट पोल के नतीजों के मुताबिक तेलंगाना में चंद्रशेखर राव (Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao) की पार्टी टीआरएस (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) नतीजों में बहुमत हासिल कर सकती है. गौरतलब है कि एआईएमआईएम (AIMIM) के अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (Asaduddin Owaisi) ने मतगणना से पहले कहा है कि उनकी पार्टी टीआरएस तथा उसके प्रमुख के चन्द्रशेखर राव के साथ खड़ी रहेगी.

देखें Video-


(यह भी पढ़ें)... राजस्थान में कांग्रेस का 'राजतिलक' होना तय, मगर अब पार्टी के सामने है यह 'बड़ा सिरदर्द'
