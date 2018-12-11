Election Results 2018: तेलंगाना में कांग्रेस को भारी नुकसान, ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी का जताया अंदेशा

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's Uttam Kumar Reddy on #AssemblyElection2018 results: I am having doubts on results we're getting in Telangana ballot paper counting. We're doubting that tampering could have been done in EVMs. Slips should be counted in VVPATs. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/oqGpsaikjf

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's Uttam Kumar Reddy: All the Congress leaders will complaint to RO officers. We will also complaint to ECI on this matter. How can TRS leaders say before counting that who will lose in elections. #AssemblyElection2018