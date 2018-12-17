NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
शपथग्रहण के बाद बोले कमलनाथ, 'किसानों का कर्ज माफ करने में सरकारी बैंकों को पेटदर्द क्यों'

कमलनाथ (Kamal Nath) ने शपथग्रहण समारोह के बाद कहा कि हमारे सामने बहुत सी चुनौतियां हैं. बहुत बेचैनी और बहुत चिंता है. मध्यप्रदेश के मतदाताओं ने हम पर विश्वास जताया है और परिवर्तन किया है. हमें उनकी उम्मीदों पर उतरना होगा.

मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने के तुरंत बाद ही कमलनाथ ने किसानों का कर्ज माफ किया.

नई दिल्ली: मध्यप्रदेश के नवनियुक्त मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ (Kamal Nath) ने शपथग्रहण के दो घंटे के बाद ही किसानों का कर्ज माफ कर दिया. शपथ लेने के बाद ही अपने वादे के मुताबिक कमलनाथ ने राजधानी भोपाल में किसानों के कर्ज़ माफ (Loan Waiver) करने वाली फाइल पर दस्तखत कर दिए. कांग्रेस ने अपने चुनावी घोषणापत्र में ही 2 लाख रुपये तक के कर्जमाफी की घोषणा की थी, जिसे सरकार गठन के तुरंत बाद ही बाद अमल में लाया गया. किसानों की ऋण माफी से मध्यप्रदेश सरकार पर 56 हजार करोड़ रुपये का अतिरिक्त बोझ पड़ेगा. शपथग्रहण के बाद अपने पहले प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में कमलनाथ ने सरकारी बैंकों पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि बैंकों को उद्योगपतियों का कर्ज माफ करने में कोई परेशानी नहीं होती, लेकिन किसानों का कर्ज माफ करने के समय उनके पेट में दर्द होने लगता है.

यह भी पढ़ें: मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेते ही कमलनाथ ने वादे के मुताबिक सबसे पहले किसानों का कर्ज किया माफ

उन्होंने कहा कि हमारे सामने बहुत सी चुनौतियां हैं. बहुत बेचैनी और बहुत चिंता है. मध्यप्रदेश के मतदाताओं ने हम पर विश्वास जताया है और परिवर्तन किया है. हमें उनकी उम्मीदों पर उतरना होगा. उन्होंने कहा कि आज व्यवस्था में परिवर्तन की जरूरत है. सालों से यही व्यवस्था चली आ रही है. हमें अपने आप की सोच भी बदलनी होगी. उन्होंने कहा कि बहुत सी हमारी ऐसी योजनाएं हैं जिनका डिलिवरी सिस्टम फेल है. कमलनाथ ने कहा, 'हमने अपने वचनपत्र में कहा था कि वर्तमान का और जो डिफॉल्टर हैं उनसब का कर्ज माफ होगा. इसके अलावा मध्यप्रदेश सरकार ने मुख्‍यमंत्री कन्‍या विवाह योजना के अंतर्गत मिलने वाली अनुदान राशि को भी बढ़ाकर 51000 रुपये कर दिया है.
 
कर्जमाफी के बाद @OfficeOfKNath के ट्विटर हैंडल से भी एक ट्वीट किया गया, 'हमने अपना वचन निभाया,
किसानों का कर्ज चुकाया. उम्मीदों का बीज लगाएंगे, खेतों की खुशिया लौटाएंगे.' 

यह भी पढ़ें: शपथ से पहले NDTV से बोले कमलनाथ- दस दिनों से पहले ही माफ होगा किसानों का कर्ज

मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने कहा, 'इस पद पर आने के बाद मैंने जो पहली फाइन साइन की है, वह है किसानों का 2 लाख रुपये तक का लोन माफ करने की. जैसा कि मैंने वादा किया था. निवेश को प्रोत्साहन करने की हमारी स्कीम तभी लागू होगी, जब 70 प्रतिशत रोजगार एमपी के लोगों को दिया जाएगा. बिहार और उत्तर प्रदेश जैसे राज्यों के लोगों को यहां रोजगार मिलता है और स्थानीय लोगों को काम नहीं मिलता. इस संबंध में भी मैंने फाइल पर साइन किए हैं.'

 
कमलनाथ ने 1984 के सिख विरोधी दंगे पर कहा, 'मैंने 1991 में शपथ ली और इसके बाद कई बार, किसी ने कुछ नहीं कहा. मेरे खिलाफ कोई केस, एफआईआर और चार्जशीट नहीं है. आज वे इस मामले को उठा रहे हैं. आप इसके पीछे की राजनीति समझ सकते हैं. 
 
मध्य प्रदेश के सीएम द्वारा फाइल पर हस्ताक्षर करने की खबर के कुछ देर बाद ही कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल ने भी ट्वीट कर कहा, 'मध्य प्रदेश के सीएम ने किसानों का कर्ज माफ किया. 1 ने किया 2 बाकी हैं.'
 
VIDEO: कमलनाथ ने ली मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ  


