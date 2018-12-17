शपथग्रहण के बाद बोले कमलनाथ, 'किसानों का कर्ज माफ करने में सरकारी बैंकों को पेटदर्द क्यों'

हमने अपना वचन निभाया,— Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) December 17, 2018
किसानों का कर्ज चुकाया ।
उम्मीदों का बीज लगाएंगे,
खेतों की खुशिया लौटाएंगे ।।#CongressNeVachanNibhayapic.twitter.com/ijxq0aChIa
Kamal Nath on 1984 Anti-Sikh riots: I took oath in 1991 & several times after that, no one said anything. There is no case,FIR,or chargesheet against me. Today they are raking up this matter. You can understand politics behind this. Did eyewitness tell you(about his involvement)? pic.twitter.com/506LqcBD4I— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2018
CM, Madhya Pradesh, waives farm loans.टिप्पणियां1 done.
2 to go. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 17, 2018
