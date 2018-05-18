NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
कर्नाटक LIVE: SC में सुनवाई शुरू, घट सकते हैं येदियुरप्‍पा सरकार के बहुमत साबित करने के दिन-सूत्र

येदियुरप्पा के शपथग्रहण के बाद बीजेपी अब बहुमत साबित करने की तैयारी में है. ऐसे में विधायकों की जोड़-तोड़ की काफ़ी संभावना है. विधायकों को इस टूट से बचाने के लिए कांग्रेस और जेडीएस अपने सभी विधायकों को बेंगलुरु से हैदराबाद ले गई है.

खास बातें

  1. कांग्रेस-JDS के विधायकों को हैदराबाद ले जाया गया
  2. पीएम मोदी ने देवेगौड़ा को फोन करके दी जन्‍मदिन की बधाई
  3. बीजेपी का आरोप, समर्थन की जो चिट्ठी दी है उसमें कई दस्तखत फर्ज़ी हैं
नई दिल्ली: येदियुरप्पा के शपथग्रहण के बाद बीजेपी अब बहुमत साबित करने की तैयारी में है. ऐसे में विधायकों की जोड़-तोड़ की काफ़ी संभावना है. विधायकों को इस टूट से बचाने के लिए कांग्रेस और जेडीएस अपने सभी विधायकों को बेंगलुरु से हैदराबाद ले गई है. इससे पहले कांग्रेस अपने विधायकों को केरल के कोच्चि ले जाने की तैयारी में थी. 3 चार्टर्ड प्लेन से विधायकों को कोच्चि ले जाना था, लेकिन कांग्रेस का आरोप है कि DGCA ने चार्टर्ड प्लेन को उड़ान भरने की इजाज़त नहीं दी. वहीं कर्नाटक में मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा के शपथ ग्रहण के बाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट आज कांग्रेस और जेडीएस की याचिका पर सुनवाई शुरू हो गई है. जस्टिस सीकरी, जस्टिस अशोक भूषण और जस्टिस बोबडे की तीन जजों की बेंच मामले की सुनवाई कर रही है. दोनों दलों ने बीजेपी को सरकार बनाने का न्योता देने के राज्यपाल के फ़ैसले को चुनौती दी है. 

कर्नाटक में जारी है सियासी घमासान, पढ़ें UPDATES

- सुप्रीम कोर्ट में मामले की सुनवाई शुरू, बीजेपी के वकील मुकुल रोहतगी ने SC को सौंपी येदियुरप्‍पा की गवर्नर को लिखी चिट्ठी, 15-16 मई को येदियुरप्‍पा ने ये चिट्ठी गवर्नर को लिखी थी

- सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, येदियुरप्‍पा सरकार को 15 दिन में बहुमत साबित करने के समय में सुप्रीम कोर्ट कर सकता है कटौती.
- एडिशनल सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता और पूर्व ऑटर्नी जनरल मुकुल रोहतगी भी सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे

- कर्नाटक के कांग्रेस विधायक हैदराबाद के ताज कृष्‍णा होटल पहुंचे
- सुप्रीम कोर्ट का कमरा नंबर छह में लोगों की भीड़ जुटी. कांग्रेस नेता कपिल सिब्‍बल और अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी कोर्ट पहुंचे 

- मुकुल रोहतगी ने कहा कि हम अदालत को मुख्यमंत्री का पत्र दिखाएंगे, इससे पता चल जाएगा कि उनके पास समर्थन है और इस मामले में कोई खरीद-फरोख्‍त नहीं हुई है. इसकी दूसरी तरफ विधायकों को रिसॉर्ट्स में ले जाया जा रहा है. बीजेपी के वकील मुकुल रोहतगी से जब पूछा गया कि उनके पास बहुमत है तो उन्‍होंने कहा- 'हां' 
 
- मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, गुलाम नबी आजाद और अन्य कांग्रेस नेता कर्नाटक के राज्यपाल वाजुभाई वाला के आधिकारिक निवास राजभवन के बाहर 11 बजे करेंगे विरोध प्रदर्शन

- हैदराबाद के होटल पार्क होटल में ठहरेंगे कांग्रेस-JDS के विधायक, कांग्रेस सांसद ने कहा कि विधायक आने वाले हैं और उनके लिए यहां सभी प्रबंध कर दिए गए हैं.
 
- कर्नाटक में सियासी उठापटक के बीच पीएम मोदी ने देवेगौड़ा को फोन करके दी जन्‍मदिन की बधाई 

 
- बीजेपी ने आरोप लगाया है कि कांग्रेस-जेडीएस ने राज्यपाल को विधायकों के समर्थन की जो चिट्ठी दी है उसमें कई दस्तखत फर्ज़ी हैं. इससे पहले सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई के दौरान अटॉर्नी जनरल ने भी ये बात कही थी.

- कोर्ट में कर्नाटक से जुड़ी एक और याचिका पर सुनवाई होनी है, जिसमें विधानसभा में फ़्लोर टेस्ट तक एक एंग्लो इंडियन विधायक को मनोनीत न करने की मांग की गई है. मुख्यमंत्री और मंत्रिमंडल की सलाह पर राज्यपाल एंग्लो इंडियन विधायक को मनोनीत करते हैं.

- चार्टर्ड प्लेन को उड़ान भरने की इजाज़त नहीं देने के आरोप पर नागरिक उड्डयन राज्य मंत्री जयंत सिन्हा ने ट्विटर पर इस मामले में सफ़ाई दी. एक पत्रकार के सवाल के जवाब में कहा कि घरेलू चार्टर्ड फ़्लाइट को डीजीसीए की मंज़ूरी की ज़रूरत नहीं होती है. लोकल एयर ट्रैफ़िक कंट्रोल की मंज़ूरी के बाद वो उड़ान भर सकता है.

 


