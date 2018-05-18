Karnataka Congress MLAs arrive at #Hyderabad's Taj Krishna Hotel, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) head Uttam Kumar Reddy also present. pic.twitter.com/BTSwh4qtmU— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2018
We'll show CM's letter to Court, it shows he has support & support will be shown in the house. There is no issue of horse-trading, it is the other way, as MLAs have been taken to resorts: Mukul Rohatgi, BJP's lawyer, on being asked if they have numbers he said, 'yes.' #Karnatakapic.twitter.com/CIbtc1HXIe— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2018
#Hyderabad: Visuals from Park Hyatt Hotel. Congress MP from #Karnataka, DK Suresh, says, 'They (MLAs) are coming here, we are arranging everything here. We are waiting for them, in another 2 hours they will come, JD(S) and Congress both.' pic.twitter.com/CGDVINUOSU— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2018
Spoke to our former Prime Minister Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji and conveyed birthday wishes to him. I pray for his good health and long life.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2018
