NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबजट-2018वीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 |

Assembly Election 2018 Live Updates: PM मोदी ने मेघालय और नागालैंड के लोगों से किया आग्रह, बड़ी संख्या में करें वोट

मेघालय में 18 फरवरी को ईस्ट गारो हिल्स जिले में एक आईईडी विस्फोट में राकांपा प्रत्याशी जोनाथन एन संगमा की मौत हो जाने की वजह से विलियमनगर सीट पर चुनाव रद्द कर दिया गया है.

,
137 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Assembly Election 2018 Live Updates: PM मोदी ने मेघालय और नागालैंड के लोगों से किया आग्रह, बड़ी संख्या में करें वोट

मेघालय में वोटिंग करने के लिए पोलिंग बूथ के बाहर खड़े लोग

खास बातें

  1. मेघालय-नागालैंड में 60-60 सदस्यीय विधानसभा है
  2. मेघालय-नागालैंड के चुनाव परिणाम 3 मार्च को घोषित किए जाएंगे.
  3. मेघालय-नागालैंड में वोटिंग शाम चार बजे तक चलेगी
नई दिल्ली: पूर्वोत्तर के दो राज्यों मेघालय और नागालैंड में वोटिंग शुरू हो चुकी है और शाम चार बजे तक चलेगी.  नागालैंड के दूरदराज के जिलों में कुछ मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदान तीन बजे समाप्त हो जाएगा.दोनों राज्यों में 60-60 सदस्यीय विधानसभा है लेकिन दोनों ही प्रदेशों में 59 सीटों के लिए मतदान हो रहा है. मेघालय में 18 फरवरी को ईस्ट गारो हिल्स जिले में एक आईईडी विस्फोट में राकांपा प्रत्याशी जोनाथन एन संगमा की मौत हो जाने की वजह से विलियमनगर सीट पर चुनाव रद्द कर दिया गया है. नागालैंड में एनडीपीपी प्रमुख नीफियू रियो को उत्तरी अंगामी द्वितीय विधानसभा सीट से निर्विरोध निर्वाचित घोषित किया जा चुका है. दोनों ही राज्यों में तथा त्रिपुरा में चुनाव के परिणाम 3 मार्च को घोषित किए जाएंगे.

लाइव अपटेड 

- पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर मेघालय और नागालैंड के लोगों से आग्रह किया कि वह विधानसभा चुनावों में बड़ी संख्या में वोट करें. 
 
- शिलॉन्‍ग के मॉडल पोलिंग स्‍टेशन की EVM में गड़बड़ी के चलते वोटिंग रूकी 
 
- मेघालय में वोटिंग के दौरान पोलिंग बूथ के बाहर खड़े लोग
 
- मेघालय के शिलॉन्‍ग में बनाया गया है मॉडल पोलिंग स्‍टेशन 
मध्यप्रदेश : कोलारस और मुंगावली विधानसभा उप-चुनाव की मतगणना 28 को

असम, मणिपुर और अरूणाचल प्रदेश में सरकार बनाने से उत्साहित भाजपा अब नागालैंड तथा मेघालय में अपने पांव पसारने की कोशिश कर रही है. कांग्रेस के लिए मेघालय में मिलने वाले चुनाव के परिणाम महत्वपूर्ण रहेंगे क्योंकि इस राज्य में वह बीते दस साल से सत्ता पर है.

कर्नाटक चुनाव : अमित शाह का '3-डी' बनाम राहुल गांधी का 'पकौड़ा-भगोड़ा'

मेघालय 
60 सदस्यीय विधानसभा में से 59 सीटों पर ही मतदान होगा. यहां 370 उम्मीदवार अपनी किस्‍मत आजमा रहे हैं. 47 विधानसभा सीटों पर भाजपा ने उम्मीदवार उतारे हैं तो 59 विधानसभा सीटों पर कांग्रेस ने प्रत्याशी उतारे हैं. 32 महिला उम्मीदवार भी चुनावी मैदान में ताल ठोकेंगी. 67 महिला मतदान केंद्र और 61 आदर्श केंद्र पहली बार स्थापित किए गए हैं. 18.4 लाख मतदाता तीन हजार से ज्यादा मतदान केंद्रों पर वोट डालेंगे.

नागालैंड 
60 विधानसभा सीटों में से 59 पर ही वोट डाले जाएंगे. इस बार 11 राजनीतिक दल विधानसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ रहे हैं. 20 सीटों पर भाजपा लड़ेगी चुनाव शेष सहयोगी दल को दिए है्. 18 सीटों पर ही कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ेंगे. कांग्रेस वर्ष 1963 में प्रदेश के गठन के बाद 3 बार सत्ता में रही है. प्रदेश में 11,91,513 कुल मतदाता हैं. 6,01,707 पुरुष मतदाताओं की संख्या है 5,89,806 महिला मतदाताओं की संख्या है.

VIDEO: मध्‍य प्रदेश में टिकट के दावेदारों से कांग्रेस ने मांगे 50,000 रुपये


 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

137 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... Sridevi: श्रीदेवी के निधन की खबर मिलते ही ऋषि कपूर हुए आगबबूला, Twitter पर निकाला गुस्सा
Nagaland assembly elections 2018Meghalaya assembly elections 2018Assembly Elections 2018

Advertisement

 
 
 