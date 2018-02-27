Assembly Election 2018 Live Updates: PM मोदी ने मेघालय और नागालैंड के लोगों से किया आग्रह, बड़ी संख्या में करें वोट

खास बातें मेघालय-नागालैंड में 60-60 सदस्यीय विधानसभा है मेघालय-नागालैंड के चुनाव परिणाम 3 मार्च को घोषित किए जाएंगे. मेघालय-नागालैंड में वोटिंग शाम चार बजे तक चलेगी

पूर्वोत्तर के दो राज्यों मेघालय और नागालैंड में वोटिंग शुरू हो चुकी है और शाम चार बजे तक चलेगी. नागालैंड के दूरदराज के जिलों में कुछ मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदान तीन बजे समाप्त हो जाएगा.दोनों राज्यों में 60-60 सदस्यीय विधानसभा है लेकिन दोनों ही प्रदेशों में 59 सीटों के लिए मतदान हो रहा है. मेघालय में 18 फरवरी को ईस्ट गारो हिल्स जिले में एक आईईडी विस्फोट में राकांपा प्रत्याशी जोनाथन एन संगमा की मौत हो जाने की वजह से विलियमनगर सीट पर चुनाव रद्द कर दिया गया है. नागालैंड में एनडीपीपी प्रमुख नीफियू रियो को उत्तरी अंगामी द्वितीय विधानसभा सीट से निर्विरोध निर्वाचित घोषित किया जा चुका है. दोनों ही राज्यों में तथा त्रिपुरा में चुनाव के परिणाम 3 मार्च को घोषित किए जाएंगे.

I urge the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to vote in large numbers in the Assembly Elections taking place today. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2018

- पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर मेघालय और नागालैंड के लोगों से आग्रह किया कि वह विधानसभा चुनावों में बड़ी संख्या में वोट करें.- शिलॉन्‍ग के मॉडल पोलिंग स्‍टेशन की EVM में गड़बड़ी के चलते वोटिंग रूकी- मेघालय में वोटिंग के दौरान पोलिंग बूथ के बाहर खड़े लोग- मेघालय के शिलॉन्‍ग में बनाया गया है मॉडल पोलिंग स्‍टेशनअसम, मणिपुर और अरूणाचल प्रदेश में सरकार बनाने से उत्साहित भाजपा अब नागालैंड तथा मेघालय में अपने पांव पसारने की कोशिश कर रही है. कांग्रेस के लिए मेघालय में मिलने वाले चुनाव के परिणाम महत्वपूर्ण रहेंगे क्योंकि इस राज्य में वह बीते दस साल से सत्ता पर है.60 सदस्यीय विधानसभा में से 59 सीटों पर ही मतदान होगा. यहां 370 उम्मीदवार अपनी किस्‍मत आजमा रहे हैं. 47 विधानसभा सीटों पर भाजपा ने उम्मीदवार उतारे हैं तो 59 विधानसभा सीटों पर कांग्रेस ने प्रत्याशी उतारे हैं. 32 महिला उम्मीदवार भी चुनावी मैदान में ताल ठोकेंगी. 67 महिला मतदान केंद्र और 61 आदर्श केंद्र पहली बार स्थापित किए गए हैं. 18.4 लाख मतदाता तीन हजार से ज्यादा मतदान केंद्रों पर वोट डालेंगे.60 विधानसभा सीटों में से 59 पर ही वोट डाले जाएंगे. इस बार 11 राजनीतिक दल विधानसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ रहे हैं. 20 सीटों पर भाजपा लड़ेगी चुनाव शेष सहयोगी दल को दिए है्. 18 सीटों पर ही कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ेंगे. कांग्रेस वर्ष 1963 में प्रदेश के गठन के बाद 3 बार सत्ता में रही है. प्रदेश में 11,91,513 कुल मतदाता हैं. 6,01,707 पुरुष मतदाताओं की संख्या है 5,89,806 महिला मतदाताओं की संख्या है.