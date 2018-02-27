Assembly Election 2018 Live Updates: PM मोदी ने मेघालय और नागालैंड के लोगों से किया आग्रह, बड़ी संख्या में करें वोट

I urge the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to vote in large numbers in the Assembly Elections taking place today.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2018
Voting begins at Shillong model polling station North after it was delayed due to issues with the EVM. #MeghalayaElection2018pic.twitter.com/mUDTh8nwNM— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
#MeghalayaElection2018: Voters queue up outside Chengkompara-25 polling station in Ampatigiri; CM Mukul Sangma is the sitting MLA from the constituency. pic.twitter.com/IldZeeGMX9— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
#MeghalayaElection2018: Visuals from Shillong model polling station North; voting for 59 seats in the state to begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/mxSe2Tigay— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement