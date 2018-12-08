एग्जिट पोल के बाद शिवराज ने बुलाई पार्टी की बैठक, बोले- 'मैं सबसे बड़ा सर्वेक्षक, BJP की जीत तय'

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Umaria, MP: There cannot be a surveyor bigger than me, someone who is among the people day in and day out. Therefore I am saying this confidently that BJP will form the govt. This is important for people, poor, farmers, children & women. pic.twitter.com/0RdCPXriQl— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2018
Madhya Pradesh: BJP leaders today held a meeting at party headquarter in Bhopal. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state President Rakesh Singh, state Home Minister Bhupendra Singh & BJP MP Manohar Untwal also present. pic.twitter.com/gbeCZcfOHU— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2018
