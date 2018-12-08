NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 |

एग्जिट पोल के बाद शिवराज ने बुलाई पार्टी की बैठक, बोले- 'मैं सबसे बड़ा सर्वेक्षक, BJP की जीत तय'
पढ़ें | Read IN

शिवराज सिंह चौहान (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) ने पूरा भरोसा जताया कि इस साल भी बीजेपी की ही सरकार बनेगी. इसके अलावा उन्होंने खुद को सबसे बड़ा सर्वे करने वाला बताया.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
एग्जिट पोल के बाद शिवराज ने बुलाई पार्टी की बैठक, बोले- 'मैं सबसे बड़ा सर्वेक्षक, BJP की जीत तय'

शिवराज सिंह चौहान को एमपी में बीजेपी के जीतने का भरोसा.

खास बातें

  1. शिवराज को बीजेपी की सरकार बनने की उम्मीद
  2. शिवराज ने खुद को बताया सबसे बड़ा सर्वेक्षक
  3. विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे 11 दिसंबर को आएंगे
नई दिल्ली: मध्यप्रदेश में शिवराज सिंह चौहान (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) चौथी बार सीएम की कुर्सी पर काबिज होंगे या कांग्रेस सत्ता में वापसी करेगी, 11 दिसंबर को यह तय हो जाएगा. उधर, एग्जिट पोल्स के मुताबिक मध्यप्रदेश में सत्तारूढ़ बीजेपी और कांग्रेस के बीच कड़ी टक्कर होती दिख रही है. एनडीटीवी के पोल ऑफ एग्जिट पोल्स के मुताबिक राज्य की 230 सीटों में से भाजपा को 110 सीटें मिलती दिख रही हैं. तो कांग्रेस को 109 सीटें मिल सकती हैं. जबकि बीएसपी के खाते में दो और अन्य के खाते में 9 सीटें जा सकती हैं. इन सबके बीच शनिवार को सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने अपने आवास पर बीजेपी नेताओं की बैठक बुलाई. शिवराज ने पूरा भरोसा जताया कि इस साल भी बीजेपी की ही सरकार बनेगी. इसके अलावा उन्होंने खुद को सबसे बड़ा सर्वे करने वाला बताया. शिवराज ने कहा, 'मैं दिन-रात जनता के बीच रहता हूं, कोई भी मुझसे बड़ा सर्वेक्षक नहीं हो सकता. मैं विश्वास के साथ कह रहा हूं कि बीजेपी सरकार बनाएगी. यह मध्‍य प्रदेश के लोगों, गरीबों, किसानों, महिलाओं, बच्‍चों सभी के लिए महत्‍वपूर्ण है.
 
उधर, अलग-अलग संस्थानों की बात करें तो 'न्यूज एक्स- नेटा' के पोल के मुताबिक बीजेपी को 106, कांग्रेस को 112 और बीएसपी को 4 सीटें मिल सकती हैं. जबकि अन्य के खाते में 8 सीटें जा सकती हैं. वहीं,  इंडिया टुडे-एक्सिज माई इंडिया के एग्जिट पोल के मुताबिक मध्य प्रदेश में बीजेपी को 102-120 के आसपास सीटें मिल सकती हैं. तो दूसरी तरफ, कांग्रेस के खाते में 104-122, बीएसपी के खाते में 1-3 और अन्य के खाते में 3-8 सीटें जा सकती हैं. 
 
vojpv8e8

रिपब्लिक-सी वोटर के एग्जिट पोल पर नजर डालें तो बीजेपी को 90-106, कांग्रेस को 110-126 और अन्य के खाते में 6-22 सीटें जा सकती हैं. टाइम्स नाऊ-सीएनएक्स के पोल की बात करें तो बीजेपी को 126, कांग्रेस को 89, बीएसपी को 6 और अन्य दलों को 9 सीटें मिल सकती हैं. इसी तरह, रिपब्लिक टीवी-जन की बात के एग्जिट पोल के मुताबिक मध्य प्रदेश में बीजेपी को 108-128, कांग्रेस को 95-115 और अन्य को 7 सीटें मिलती दिख रही हैं.

Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Results 2018: छत्तीसगढ़ में भी बीजेपी-कांग्रेस में कांटे की टक्‍कर

एबीपी न्‍यूज और सीएसडीएस के एग्जिट पोल के अनुसार, बीजेपी के खाते में 94 सीटें आती दिख रही हैं जबकि कांग्रेस यहां 126 सीटें हासिल करती दिख रही है. अन्‍य के खाते में 10 सीटें जा रही हैं. न्‍यूज नेशन के एग्जिट पोल में बीजेपी को 108 से 112 सीटें और कांग्रेस को 105 से 109 सीटें मिलती दिख रही हैं. अन्‍य के खाते में 11 से 15 सीटें आती बताई जा रही हैं. इंडिया टीवी के एग्जिट पोल में बीजेपी की सरकार बनती दिखा रही है. इसके एग्जिट पोल  में बीजेपी को 122 से 130 जबकि कांग्रेस को 86 से 92 सीट मिल रही हैं. बीएसपी को 4 से 8 और अन्‍य को 8 से 10 सीटें मिलती बताई जा रही हैं.न्‍यूज 24 और पेस मीडिया के एग्जिट पोल में बीजेपी को 98 से 108 और कांग्रेस को 110 से 120 सीटें मिलती दिखाई जा रही हैं. अन्‍य के खाते में 10 से 14 सीटें जाती दिख रही हैं.
मध्यप्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम आए नहीं, कांग्रेस का मंत्रिमंडल तैयार!

टिप्पणियां
आपको बता दें कि मध्य प्रदेश में भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों सरकार बनाने की बात कर रहे हैं. सीएम शिवराज जहां सत्ता में वापसी का दावा कर रहे हैं. तो दूसरी तरफ, मध्यप्रदेश कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष कमलनाथ ने मतगणना से पहले ही प्रदेश में सरकार बनाने का दावा एक बार फिर कर दिया है. इस बार कमलनाथ ने कांग्रेस को 140 सीटें मिलने की बात कही है. 

VIDEO: मध्य प्रदेश में बीजेपी और कांग्रेस के बीच कांटे की टक्कर
 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम (Election Results in Hindi) से जुड़ी ताज़ा ख़बरों (Latest News), लाइव टीवी (LIVE TV) और विस्‍तृत कवरेज के लिए लॉग ऑन करें ndtv.in. आप हमें फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर भी फॉलो कर सकते हैं.


लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... हनुमान जी को दलित बताने पर घमासान, अब वाराणसी में उनके जाति प्रमाणपत्र के लिए आया आवेदन
Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2018Assembly Polls 2018Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Advertisement

 
 
 