Rajasthan Election Results 2018: अजीत सिंह की पार्टी RLD का राजस्थान में खुला खाता, भरतपुर सीट जीती

National Vice President of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary issues a letter, states "Respecting the mandate of the people, party President Chaudhary Ajit Singh has directed the MLA of the party to help Congress form a stable govt." #RajasthanElections . pic.twitter.com/4fPDujT4Nc— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018
