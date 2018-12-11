NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
चुनाव 2018LIVE टीवीपरिणामप्रमुख ख़बरेंविधायकहीट मैपवोटजानें विधायक कोदिग्गजसीटवारअन्य
Khabar.NDTV.com पर वापस जाएं
होम | चुनाव | विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 |

Rajasthan Election Results 2018: अजीत सिंह की पार्टी RLD का राजस्थान में खुला खाता, भरतपुर सीट जीती

Assembly Elections 2018 : राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनावों (Rajasthan Election Results) में अजीत सिंह की पार्टी राष्ट्रीय लोकदल (RLD) का भी खाता खुल गया है.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Rajasthan Election Results 2018: अजीत सिंह की पार्टी RLD का राजस्थान में खुला खाता, भरतपुर सीट जीती

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2018: राजस्थान में आरएलडी दो सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ी थी, जिसमें एक सीट जीतने में कामयाब रही.

नई दिल्ली :
टिप्पणियां
राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनावों (Rajasthan Election Results) में अजीत सिंह की पार्टी राष्ट्रीय लोकदल (RLD) का भी खाता खुल गया है. राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव में RLD कुल दो सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ी थी, जिसमें से भरतपुर सीट पर पार्टी ने जीत दर्ज की है. भरतपुर से आरएलडी के डॉ. सुभाष गर्ग चुनाव जीतने में कामयाब रहे हैं. राष्ट्रीय लोकदल के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष जयंत चौधरी ने एक बयान जारी कर कहा, 'राजस्थान के जनादेश (Rajasthan Election Results) का सम्मान करने के लिए पार्टी के विधायक को कांग्रेस सहयोग देने का निर्देश दिया गया है. यह चुनाव कोई सामान्य चुनाव नहीं था. चुनाव में भारतीय संविधान और उसका उदारवादी और पंथ निरपेक्ष स्वरूप दांव पर था. राजस्थान की जनता ने बीजेपी को सत्ता से बेदखल कर इसे बचाने में योगदान दिया है. इन चुनावों का संदेश पूरे देश में जाएगा और बीजेपी की किसान विरोधी नीतियों और समाज को बांटने की मंशा पर रोक लगेगी'. आपको बता दें कि आरएलडी का राजस्थान में पहले से ही कांग्रेस के साथ गठबंधन है.  
गौरतलब है कि पांच राज्यों में हुए विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों  (Assembly Election Results 2018) और रुझानों के अनुसार कांग्रेस ने बीजेपी से राजस्थान और छत्तीसगढ़ छीन लिया है. वहीं, मध्यप्रदेश में अब भी पेंच फंसा दिख रहा है. दूसरी तरफ तेलंगाना में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और के. चंद्रशेखर राव की पार्टी टीआरएस को बहुमत मिल गया है. टीआरएस ने 80 से ज्यादा सीटों पर बढ़त बनाई हुई है. मिजोरम में शुरुआत से ही एमएनएफ ने बढ़त बनाई हुई है, जबकि कांग्रेस पिछड़ी हुई दिख रही है. कुल मिलाकर अभी तक के रुझानों में बीजेपी के लिए झटका है. कांग्रेस को जहां लगता था कि सत्ता विरोधी लहर का फायदा उठाकर वह मध्य प्रदेश में बीजेपी को साफ कर देगी, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हो पाया, क्योंकि रुझानों के मुताबिक बीजेपी और कांग्रेस में कांटे की टक्कर दिख रही है. लेकिन छत्तीसगढ़ में कांग्रेस को सफलता मिली है.  

VIDEO: राजनाथ सिंह बोले- लोगों में मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ बिल्कुल आक्रोश नहीं


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम (Election Results in Hindi) से जुड़ी ताज़ा ख़बरों (Latest News), लाइव टीवी (LIVE TV) और विस्‍तृत कवरेज के लिए लॉग ऑन करें ndtv.in. आप हमें फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर भी फॉलो कर सकते हैं.


लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... बीजेपी नेता ने PM मोदी को 2014 के मेनिफेस्टो की दिलाई याद, कहा- ये 11 चीजें होतीं तो नहीं हारते चुनाव
assembly election results 2018Assembly Election Results 2018 Live UpdatesRajasthan election resultsRajasthan Election Results 2018RLDRLD candidate

Advertisement

 
 
 