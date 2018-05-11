पीएम मोदी को शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा की एक और नसीहत- प्रधानमंत्री बनने से कोई बुद्धिमान नहीं बन जाता 

खास बातें कर्नाटक चुनाव प्रचार में पीएम मोेदी के आक्रमक रुख पर दी नसीहत 'माननीय प्रधानमंत्री की मर्यादा और गरिमा बरकरार रहनी चाहिए' ट्विटर पर पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह को किया टैग

Sir. Today, the election campaign will come to an end. Regardless of Dhan Shakti..ultimately Jan Shakti prevails. Even though I am uninvited, like in other states...from Bihar to UP to Gujarat as a star campaigner, for reasons best known to all of us, I shall humbly suggest..1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 10, 2018

...as an old friend, colleague & still a well-wisher, supporter & member of the party..Let's not cross limits. Let's not get personal. Issues should be conveyed in most beautiful way, keeping decorum. Maryada & Garima of honourable PM must be kept intact..@narendramodi@AmitShah — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 10, 2018

Why do we come with odd & ridiculous definitions...like PPP for INC (Pondicherry, Punjab & Pariwar). Results will be announced on 15th. Anything can happen. Being PM does not make anyone the wisest in the country....for being PM requires no qualification...only majority..!2>3 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 10, 2018

ने कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के भाषणों में आक्रामक रूख से अप्रसन्नता जताते हुए आज कुछ मशविरा देने का प्रयास किया. कर्नाटक में विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए प्रचार गुरुवार को थम गया है. अक्सर पार्टी से अलग रूख अपनाने वाले सिन्हा ने कई ट्वीट किये. उन्होंने ट्वीट में मोदी को टैग किया और कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री बनने से ‘‘कोई बुद्धिमान नहीं बन जाता.’’उन्होंने कहा , ‘‘श्रीमान! आज चुनाव प्रचार थम जाएगा. धन शक्ति के बावजूद जन शक्ति प्रबल होगी.’’ उन्होंने मोदी और भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह दोनों को टैग करते हुए लिखा, ‘‘यद्यपि मुझे एक स्टार प्रचारक के तौर पर आमंत्रित नहीं किया गया जैसे बिहार से लेकर उत्तर प्रदेश से लेकर गुजरात जैसे राज्य में नहीं किया गया. कारण हम सभी को पता है, मैं नम्रतापूर्वक एक पुराने मित्र, शुभचिंतक और पार्टी समर्थक के तौर पर सुझाव देता हूं .हमें सीमा पार नहीं करनी चाहिए. हमें निजी नहीं होना चाहिए. मर्यादा बनाये रखते हुए मुद्दों को रखना चाहिए. माननीय प्रधानमंत्री की मर्यादा और गरिमा बरकरार रहनी चाहिए.’’गौरतलब है कि बिहार की पटना साहिब से सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने इससे पहले भी कई मुद्दों पर पार्टी के रुख से अलग बयान देकर फजीहत कराते रहे हैं. गुजरात चुनाव के समय भी जब पीएम मोदी ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह सहित कांग्रेस के नेताओं के पाकिस्तान के अधिकारियों से मुलाकात का मुद्दा उठाया था तब भी शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने पीएम मोदी की नसीहत दी थी.