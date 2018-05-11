पीएम मोदी को शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा की एक और नसीहत- प्रधानमंत्री बनने से कोई बुद्धिमान नहीं बन जाता 

Sir. Today, the election campaign will come to an end. Regardless of Dhan Shakti..ultimately Jan Shakti prevails. Even though I am uninvited, like in other states...from Bihar to UP to Gujarat as a star campaigner, for reasons best known to all of us, I shall humbly suggest..1>2— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 10, 2018
...as an old friend, colleague & still a well-wisher, supporter & member of the party..Let's not cross limits. Let's not get personal. Issues should be conveyed in most beautiful way, keeping decorum. Maryada & Garima of honourable PM must be kept intact..@narendramodi@AmitShah— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 10, 2018
Why do we come with odd & ridiculous definitions...like PPP for INC (Pondicherry, Punjab & Pariwar). Results will be announced on 15th. Anything can happen. Being PM does not make anyone the wisest in the country....for being PM requires no qualification...only majority..!2>3— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 10, 2018
