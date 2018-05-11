NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
पीएम मोदी को शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा की एक और नसीहत- प्रधानमंत्री बनने से कोई बुद्धिमान नहीं बन जाता 

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने कहा, 'हमें सीमा पार नहीं करनी चाहिए. हमें निजी नहीं होना चाहिए. मर्यादा बनाये रखते हुए मुद्दों को रखना चाहिए. माननीय प्रधानमंत्री की मर्यादा और गरिमा बरकरार रहनी चाहिए.’

पीएम मोदी और बीजेपी सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ( फाइल फोटो )

खास बातें

  1. कर्नाटक चुनाव प्रचार में पीएम मोेदी के आक्रमक रुख पर दी नसीहत
  2. 'माननीय प्रधानमंत्री की मर्यादा और गरिमा बरकरार रहनी चाहिए'
  3. ट्विटर पर पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह को किया टैग
नई दिल्ली:
टिप्पणियां
भाजपा के असंतुष्ट सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा  ने कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के भाषणों में आक्रामक रूख से अप्रसन्नता जताते हुए आज कुछ मशविरा देने का प्रयास किया. कर्नाटक में विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए प्रचार गुरुवार को थम गया है.  अक्सर पार्टी से अलग रूख अपनाने वाले सिन्हा ने कई ट्वीट किये. उन्होंने ट्वीट में मोदी को टैग किया और कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री बनने से ‘‘कोई बुद्धिमान नहीं बन जाता.’’ 
 
एएमयू विवाद : शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने कहा, लोगों की तस्वीरें हटाने की क्या जरूरत?
 
उन्होंने कहा , ‘‘श्रीमान! आज चुनाव प्रचार थम जाएगा. धन शक्ति के बावजूद जन शक्ति प्रबल होगी.’’  उन्होंने मोदी और भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह दोनों को टैग करते हुए लिखा, ‘‘यद्यपि मुझे एक स्टार प्रचारक के तौर पर आमंत्रित नहीं किया गया जैसे बिहार से लेकर उत्तर प्रदेश से लेकर गुजरात जैसे राज्य में नहीं किया गया. कारण हम सभी को पता है, मैं नम्रतापूर्वक एक पुराने मित्र, शुभचिंतक और पार्टी समर्थक के तौर पर सुझाव देता हूं .हमें सीमा पार नहीं करनी चाहिए. हमें निजी नहीं होना चाहिए. मर्यादा बनाये रखते हुए मुद्दों को रखना चाहिए. माननीय प्रधानमंत्री की मर्यादा और गरिमा बरकरार रहनी चाहिए.’’ 
 
वीडियो : सच कहना अगर बगावत है तो मैं भी..

गौरतलब है कि बिहार की पटना साहिब से सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने इससे पहले भी कई मुद्दों पर पार्टी के रुख से अलग बयान देकर फजीहत कराते रहे हैं. गुजरात चुनाव के समय भी जब पीएम मोदी ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह सहित कांग्रेस के नेताओं के पाकिस्तान के अधिकारियों से मुलाकात का मुद्दा उठाया था तब भी शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने पीएम मोदी की नसीहत दी थी.

(हेडलाइन के अलावा, इस खबर को एनडीटीवी टीम ने संपादित नहीं किया है, यह सिंडीकेट फीड से सीधे प्रकाशित की गई है।)


