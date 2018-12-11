NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
चुनाव 2018LIVE टीवीपरिणामप्रमुख ख़बरेंबढ़तहीट मैपक्षेत्रवारजानें विधायक कोदिग्गजसीटवारअन्य
Khabar.NDTV.com पर वापस जाएं
होम | चुनाव | विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 |

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम : अखिलेश यादव ने कहा ...तब बड़े-बड़ों की सत्ता हो जाती है नौ दो ग्यारह

ट्विटर पर कहा- जीतने वालों को बधाई और हारने वाले प्रार्थना करें कि उन्हें ज्ञान और अच्छी भावना जल्द प्राप्त हो

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम : अखिलेश यादव ने कहा ...तब बड़े-बड़ों की सत्ता हो जाती है नौ दो ग्यारह

समाजवादी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव (फाइल फोटो).

खास बातें

  1. कहा- तगड़ा झटका, यही होना था!
  2. विजय पाने वाले उम्मीदवारों को शानदार जीत के लिए बधाई
  3. अहंकार, खराब प्रदर्शन के कारण जो हारे, उनके लिए संवेदना
नई दिल्ली:
टिप्पणियां
समाजवादी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने पांच विधानसभाओं के चुनाव परिणामों को लेकर बीजेपी पर निशाना साधा है. उन्होंने कहा है कि जब एक और एक मिलकर बनते हैं ग्यारह ...तब बड़े-बड़ों की सत्ता हो जाती है नौ दो ग्यारह... दूसरी तरफ बीजेपी से नाराज इसके नेता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने भी बीजेपी के खराब प्रदर्शन पर उसे निशाना बनाया है.

बीजेपी से नाराज इसके नेता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने विधानसभा चुनावों में बीजेपी के खराब प्रदर्शन और कांग्रेस की बढ़त पर कहा है किआखिरकार सच्चाई की जीत हुई. उन्होंने कहा है कि जीतने वालों को बधाई और हारने वाले प्रार्थना करें कि उन्हें ज्ञान और अच्छी भावना जल्द प्राप्त हो.
 
शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने लिखा है कि कहीं खुशी कहीं गम! मैंने वॉल पर लिखने के लिए आपको चेतावनी नहीं दी! और सत्य सबल होगा? तगड़ा झटका, यही होना था! आखिरकार सच्चाई की जीत हुई. हार्दिक बधाई, उन सभी उम्मीदवारों को जो शानदार जीत की प्रतीक्षा कर रहे हैं.
 
  सिन्हा ने कहा है कि अहंकार, खराब प्रदर्शन या अति महत्वाकांक्षा के कारण जो लोग हार गए हैं, उनके लिए दिल से संवेदना. आशा है कि वे प्रार्थना करेंगे कि उनको ज्ञान और अच्छी भावना जल्द हासिल हो... जल्द से जल्द और बेहतर. लोकतंत्र जिंदाबाद. जय हिन्द!


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम (Election Results in Hindi) से जुड़ी ताज़ा ख़बरों (Latest News), लाइव टीवी (LIVE TV) और विस्‍तृत कवरेज के लिए लॉग ऑन करें ndtv.in. आप हमें फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर भी फॉलो कर सकते हैं.


लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... Election Commission Of India Assembly Polls Results: राजस्थान, मध्यप्रदेश-छत्तीसगढ़, मिजोरम और तेलंगाना चुनाव के नतीजे यहां देखें
assembly election results 2018

Advertisement

 
 
 