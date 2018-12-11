विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम : अखिलेश यादव ने कहा ...तब बड़े-बड़ों की सत्ता हो जाती है नौ दो ग्यारह

जब एक और एक मिलकर बनते हैं ग्यारह ...— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 11, 2018
तब बड़े-बड़ों की सत्ता हो जाती है नौ दो ग्यारह...
Kahin khushi kahin gam ! Didn't I warn you about the writing on the wall! And that truth shall prevail?— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 11, 2018
Hard hitting, hard core &.well deserving! Truth has prevailed at last.
Hearty congratulations to all our people on the spectacular most expected and awaited victory.
सिन्हा ने कहा है कि अहंकार, खराब प्रदर्शन या अति महत्वाकांक्षा के कारण जो लोग हार गए हैं, उनके लिए दिल से संवेदना. आशा है कि वे प्रार्थना करेंगे कि उनको ज्ञान और अच्छी भावना जल्द हासिल हो... जल्द से जल्द और बेहतर. लोकतंत्र जिंदाबाद. जय हिन्द!
Those who have lost, thanks to their arrogance, poor performance or over ambition - also deserves heartfelt condolences.— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 11, 2018
Hope wish and pray that wisdom & good sense prevails upon them soon....sooner the better. Long live democracy. Jai Hind!
विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम (Election Results in Hindi) से जुड़ी ताज़ा ख़बरों (Latest News), लाइव टीवी (LIVE TV) और विस्तृत कवरेज के लिए लॉग ऑन करें ndtv.in. आप हमें फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर भी फॉलो कर सकते हैं.
Advertisement
Advertisement