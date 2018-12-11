विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 परिणाम: UP के पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव का BJP पर 'तंज', 'अबकी बार, खो दी सरकार' 

अबकी बार, खो दी सरकार— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 11, 2018
Kahin khushi kahin gam ! Didn't I warn you about the writing on the wall! And that truth shall prevail?— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 11, 2018
Hard hitting, hard core &.well deserving! Truth has prevailed at last.
Hearty congratulations to all our people on the spectacular most expected and awaited victory.
विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम (Election Results in Hindi) से जुड़ी ताज़ा ख़बरों (Latest News), लाइव टीवी (LIVE TV) और विस्तृत कवरेज के लिए लॉग ऑन करें ndtv.in. आप हमें फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर भी फॉलो कर सकते हैं.
Advertisement
Advertisement