होम | चुनाव | विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 |

विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 परिणाम: UP के पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव का BJP पर 'तंज', 'अबकी बार, खो दी सरकार' 

Assembly elections result 2018: समाजवादी पार्टी के मुखिया और यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव (Akhilesh Yadav) ने बीजेपी पर तंज कसते हुए ट्वीट किया, 'अबकी बार, खो दी सरकार.'

Assembly elections result 2018: यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने बीजेपी पर निशाना साधा.

नई दिल्ली: लोकसभा चुनाव (Lok Sabha Elections 2019) के सेमीफाइनल के रूप में देखे जा रहे पांच राज्यों में हुए विधानसभा चुनाव के रुझानों और नतीजे (Assembly elections result 2018) मिलने के बाद आरोप-प्रत्यारोप का दौर शुरू हो गया है. इन चुनावों में बीजेपी को तगड़ा झटका मिला है. बीजेपी के हाथ से राजस्थान और छत्तीसगढ़ निकल चुका है और मध्यप्रदेश में फिलहाल कांटे का मुकाबला है. समाजवादी पार्टी के मुखिया और यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने BJP के खुद के नारों को लेकर तंज कसा है. बीजेपी का नारा है 'अबकी बार मोदी सरकार'. इसे लेकर अखिलेश यादव ने ट्वीट किया, 'अबकी बार, खो दी सरकार.' वहीं, अखिलेश यादव ने इससे पहले भी एक ट्वीट कर बीजेपी पर हमला बोला था. अखिलेश ने ट्वीट किया, 'जब एक और एक मिलकर बनते हैं ग्यारह....तब बड़े-बड़ों की सत्ता हो जाती है नौ दो ग्यारह.'
 
उधर, अखिलेश के चाचा और प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी-लोहिया (प्रसपा-लो) प्रमुख शिवपाल सिंह यादव ने भी छत्तीसगढ़ और राजस्थान समेत पांच राज्यों में हुए विधानसभा चुनाव के रुझानों को धर्मनिरपेक्षता की जीत करार देते हुए कहा कि यह आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए सीधा संदेश है. यादव ने कहा कि छत्तीसगढ़, राजस्थान और मध्य प्रदेश समेत पांच राज्यों में हुए विधानसभा चुनाव के मिल रहे नतीजे धर्मनिरपेक्ष लोगों की जीत है. भाजपा के राज में जो महंगाई, बेरोजगारी और भ्रष्टाचार फैला है और जिस तरह जीएसटी लगाया गया है तब से देश की जनता परेशान है.

यह भी पढ़ें:  IAS की नौकरी छोड़कर ओपी चौधरी ने बीजेपी से लड़ा था चुनाव, जानिये क्या है उनकी स्थिति...

उन्होंने कहा कि जनता भाजपा से परेशान थी और आज पांच राज्यों की जनता ने कांग्रेस के पक्ष में जो संदेश दिया है, वह लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए सीधा पैगाम है. शिवपाल ने एक सवाल पर कहा कि उनकी प्रसपा-लो आगामी लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है.
 
इससे पहले  बगावती तेवर अपनाए भाजपा नेता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा (Shatrughan Sinha) ने अपनी ही पार्टी पर तंज कसा. उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा, ''मैंने तो पहले ही चेतावनी दी थी कि सत्य की जीत होगी. इसी के योग्य थे और अंत में सत्य की ही जीत हुई. मैं अपने सभी लोगों को बहुप्रतिक्षित जीत की बधाई देता हूं''. शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने आगे लिखा, ''जो चुनाव हार गए, उनके अहंकार, खराब प्रदर्शन और अति महात्वाकांक्षा के लिए उनका शुक्रिया. ऐसे लोगों के प्रति मेरी दिल से संवेदना भी है. आशा करता हूं कि उन्हें जल्द से जल्द सद्बुद्धि मिलेगी. लोकतंत्र जिंदाबाद...जय हिंद''. 

VIDEO: विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 : मध्‍यप्रदेश और राजस्‍थान में रोचक हुआ मुकाबला
 


