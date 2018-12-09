NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 |

चुनाव के नतीजों से पहले ही बीजेपी का ऐलान: तेलंगाना में हमारे बिना सरकार नहीं, हम होंगे सत्ता में शामिल

तेलंगाना बीजेपी अध्यक्ष के लक्ष्मण ने संकेत दिए हैं कि अगर राज्य में किसी भी पार्टी को स्पष्ट बहुमत नहीं मिलते हैं तो ऐसी स्थिति में बीजेपी सरकार का हिस्सा हो सकती है

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
चुनाव के नतीजों से पहले ही बीजेपी का ऐलान: तेलंगाना में हमारे बिना सरकार नहीं, हम होंगे सत्ता में शामिल

तेलंगाना के बीजेपी अध्यक्ष के लक्ष्मण

नई दिल्ली: 5 राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनावों के परिणाम आने में महज अब दो दिन दूर हैं, मगर एग्जिट पोल के नतीजों से ने ये संकेत दे दिये हैं कि किस राज्य में किसकी सरकार बन सकती है. तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए जारी एग्जिट पोल के नतीजे न तो बीजेपी के लिए अच्छे हैं और न ही कांग्रेस के लिए. क्योंकि एनडीटीवी के पोल ऑफ एग्जिट पोल्स में भी ऐसे संकेत हैं कि केसीआर यानी के चंद्रशेखर राव की पार्टी तेलंगाना राष्ट्र समिति (टीआरएस) एक बार फिर से सत्ता में वापसी कर सकती है. मगर जिस तरह से बीजेपी दावा कर रही है, उससे अब यह सवाल उठने लगे हैं कि क्या बीजेपी तेलंगाना के सत्ता में आएगी?

वोटर लिस्ट से नाम गायब होने पर भड़कीं ज्वाला गुट्टा तो चुनाव अधिकारी ने दिया यह जवाब

दरअसल, तेलंगाना बीजेपी अध्यक्ष के लक्ष्मण ने संकेत दिए हैं कि अगर राज्य में किसी भी पार्टी को स्पष्ट बहुमत नहीं मिलते हैं तो ऐसी स्थिति में बीजेपी सरकार का हिस्सा हो सकती है. मतलब इशारा साफ है कि बीजेपी गठबंधन कर सत्ता में किसी तरह आने की कोशिश करेगी. बता दें कि तेलंगाना में इससे पहले टीआरएस की सरकार थी और केसीआर मुख्यमंत्री थे. 

Exit Polls: कांग्रेस राजस्थान में किसे बनाएगी मुख्यमंत्री, MP और छत्तीसगढ़ में बुरी तरह फंसी बीजेपी, 10 बातें

तेलंगाना बीजेपी अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि 'तेलंगाना में बीजेपी के बिना सरकार नहीं बन सकती. अगर किसी पार्टी को स्पष्ट बहुमत नहीं मिलते हैं, तो ऐसी स्थिति में बीजेपी सरकार का हिस्सा होगी. हम कांग्रेस या एआईएमआईएम को समर्थन नहीं देंगे, मगर अन्य विकल्प खुले हुए हैं. अपने हाई कमांड से चर्चा करने के बाद निर्णय लिया जाएगा.' बता दें कि राज्य में चुनाव के नतीजे 11 दिसंबर को आएंगे और उसके बाद ही तस्वीर स्पष्ट होगी कि वहां किसकी सरकार बनेगी.  राहुल गांधी के इंटरव्यू को बीजेपी ने बताया 'पेड न्यूज', चुनाव आयोग से की शिकायत

बहरहाल, एनडीटीवी के पोल ऑफ एग्जिट पोल्स के मुताहिक, तेलंगाना में टीआरएस फिर से वापसी करती दिख रही है. टीआरएस को 67 सीटें, कांग्रेस को 39 और बीजेपी को 5 सीटें मिलती दिख रही है. वहीं अन्य के खाते में 8 सीटें गई हैं. बता दें कि यहां बहुमत के लिए 60 सीटों की जरूरत होती है और कुल विधानसभा सीटों की संख्या 119 है. इतना ही नहीं, अन्य चैनलों के एग्जिट पोल के परिणामों में तेलंगाना में सत्ताधारी, तेलंगाना राष्ट्र समिति (टीआरएस) को सत्ता में बरकरार रहने की संभावना जताई गई है. इंडिया टुडे-एक्सिस माई इंडिया एक्जिट पोल में 119 सदस्यीय विधानसभा में टीआरएस को 79-91 सीटें दी गई हैं, जबकि कांग्रेस नेतृत्व वाले गठबंधन को 21-33 सीटें मिलने का अनुमान जताया गया है. ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन एआईएमआईएम को 4-7 सीटें और भाजपा को 1-3 सीटें दी गई हैं.

टिप्पणियां
Assembly elections 2018 Exit Polls: छत्तीसगढ़ में कांटे की टक्कर, राजस्थान में कांग्रेस सरदार, मध्य प्रदेश में फंसी बीजेपी, तेलंगाना में न बीजेपी न कांग्रेस

तेलंगाना बीजेपी के बयान से यह स्पष्ट हो गया है कि भाजपा तेलंगाना में सत्ता से दूर नहीं रहना चाहती है. वह भले ही कांग्रेस या ओवैसी की पार्टी को समर्थन न दे, मगर केसीआर की पार्टी टीआरएस को अपना समर्थन जरूर दे सकती है, क्योंकि एग्जिट पोल में टीआरएस सबसे बड़ी पार्टी है. के लक्ष्मण ने चुनाव के नतीजे आने के पहले ही संकेत दे दिया है कि वह तेलंगाना में सरकार का हिस्सा जरूर बनना चाहेगी.


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम (Election Results in Hindi) से जुड़ी ताज़ा ख़बरों (Latest News), लाइव टीवी (LIVE TV) और विस्‍तृत कवरेज के लिए लॉग ऑन करें ndtv.in. आप हमें फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर भी फॉलो कर सकते हैं.


लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... जिस दोस्त ने सोनिया गांधी तक पहुंचाया था राजीव का 'लव लेटर', वह भारत आने पर क्यों पकड़ा गया ?
Telangana BJP Chief K LaxmanTelanganaTelangana Assembly PollsBJPTRS

Advertisement

 
 
 