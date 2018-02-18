त्रिपुरा विधानसभा वोटिंग LIVE: पीएम मोदी की अपील, रिकार्ड संख्या में करें मतदान

I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Tripura, particularly young voters, to turnout in record numbers and cast their vote in the Assembly Elections.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2018
#TripuraElection2018: Voters queue up at polling booth number 31/34 in Tripura's Udaipur. 59 out of the total 60 seats are being contested for in these elections, pic.twitter.com/wOhAM635SJ— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2018
Tripura: People at polling booth number 6/20 in Agartala's Bhati Abhay Nagar. #TripuraElection2018pic.twitter.com/uIfm6cyOPy— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2018
Visuals of people outside a polling booth in #Tripura's Udaipur. Polling to begin at 7am for 59 out of the total 60 seats. pic.twitter.com/60zwcIjimm— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2018
