त्रिपुरा विधानसभा वोटिंग LIVE: पीएम मोदी की अपील, रिकार्ड संख्या में करें मतदान

खास बातें विधानसभा की 60 में से 59 सीटों पर वोटिंग हो रही है. चरीलम विधानसभा सीट पर चुनाव 12 मार्च को होगा. माकपा के उम्मीदवार की मौत के कारण इस सीट पर चुनाव 12 मार्च को होगा.

I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Tripura, particularly young voters, to turnout in record numbers and cast their vote in the Assembly Elections. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2018

त्रिपुरा में सुबह सात बजे से वोटिंग शुरू हो गई है. 3,214 मतदान केंद्रों पर वोट डाले जा रहे हैं. विधानसभा की 60 में से 59 सीटों पर वोटिंग हो रही है. चरीलम विधानसभा सीट से माकपा के उम्मीदवार रामेंद्र नारायण देब बर्मा की पांच दिन पहले हुई मौत के कारण इस सीट पर चुनाव 12 मार्च को होगा.इन चुनावों में कुल 307 उम्मीदवार दौड़ में हैं. माकपा 57 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ रही है जबकि अन्य वामपंथी दल आरएसपी, फॉरवर्ड ब्लॉक और भाकपा ने एक-एक सीट पर उम्मीदवारी दर्ज कराई है. कांग्रेस 59 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी. पार्टी ने गोमती जिले के काक्राबोन विधानसभा सीट से किसी भी उम्मीदवार को मैदान में नहीं उतारा है.पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा है, मैं त्रिपुरा के मेरी बहनों और भाइयों से, खासकर युवा मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूं कि वे रिकार्ड संख्या में मतदान करें और विधानसभा चुनावों में अपना वोट डालें.त्रिपुरा के उदयपुर में सुबह से मतदान केन्‍द्र पर लोगों की लंबी कतारें लगी

#TripuraElection2018: Voters queue up at polling booth number 31/34 in Tripura's Udaipur. 59 out of the total 60 seats are being contested for in these elections, pic.twitter.com/wOhAM635SJ — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2018

Tripura: People at polling booth number 6/20 in Agartala's Bhati Abhay Nagar. #TripuraElection2018pic.twitter.com/uIfm6cyOPy — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2018

Visuals of people outside a polling booth in #Tripura's Udaipur. Polling to begin at 7am for 59 out of the total 60 seats. pic.twitter.com/60zwcIjimm — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2018

अगरतला के भाती अभय नगर में वोट डालने पहुंचे बुजुर्गत्रिपुरा के उदयपुर में लोग वोट डालने के लिए मतदान केन्‍द्र पर पहुंचेइस चुनाव में भारतीय जनता पार्टी इन चुनावों में सत्तारूढ़ वाम दल के सामने प्रमुख दावेदार है. वाम दल पिछले 25 सालों से राज्य में सत्ता पर काबिज है. अनुसूचित जनजातियों के लिए 20 सीटें आरक्षित हैं.प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा राज्य में चार रैलियों को संबोधित किए जाने के साथ ही भाजपा ने यहां जमकर प्रचार-प्रसार किया है. इस प्रचार में भगवा पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह, केंद्रीय मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, अरुण जेटली, नितिन गडकरी और स्मृति ईरानी व उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जैसे दिग्गज नेता शामिल हुए थे.पांचवी बार मुख्यमंत्री बनने की दौड़ में शामिल माणिक सरकार ने माकपा के प्रचार अभियान का नेतृत्व करते हुए राज्य में करीब 50 रैलियों को संबोधित किया. सीताराम येचुरी और बृंदा करात जैसे अन्य वामपंथी नेताओं ने भी पार्टी के इस अभियान का समर्थन किया. वहीं कांग्रेस का प्रचार अभियान कुछ हल्का रहा। पार्टी अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने प्रचार के आखिरी दिन उनाकोटी जिले के कैलाशहर में एक रैली को संबोधित किया. अतिरिक्त मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी देबाशीष मोडोक ने बताया कि मतों की गिनती तीन मार्च को होगी.