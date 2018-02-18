NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
त्रिपुरा विधानसभा वोटिंग LIVE: पीएम मोदी की अपील, रिकार्ड संख्या में करें मतदान

त्रिपुरा में सुबह सात बजे से वोटिंग शुरू हो गई है. 3,214 मतदान केंद्रों पर वोट डाले जा रहे हैं. विधानसभा की 60 में से 59 सीटों पर वोटिंग हो रही है. चरीलम विधानसभा सीट से माकपा के उम्मीदवार रामेंद्र नारायण देब बर्मा की पांच दिन पहले हुई मौत के कारण इस सीट पर चुनाव 12 मार्च को होगा.

त्रिपुरा विधानसभा की 59 सीटों के लिए वोटिंग जारी

खास बातें

  1. विधानसभा की 60 में से 59 सीटों पर वोटिंग हो रही है.
  2. चरीलम विधानसभा सीट पर चुनाव 12 मार्च को होगा.
  3. माकपा के उम्मीदवार की मौत के कारण इस सीट पर चुनाव 12 मार्च को होगा.
इन चुनावों में कुल 307 उम्मीदवार दौड़ में हैं. माकपा 57 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ रही है जबकि अन्य वामपंथी दल आरएसपी, फॉरवर्ड ब्लॉक और भाकपा ने एक-एक सीट पर उम्मीदवारी दर्ज कराई है. कांग्रेस 59 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी. पार्टी ने गोमती जिले के काक्राबोन विधानसभा सीट से किसी भी उम्मीदवार को मैदान में नहीं उतारा है.

लाइव अपटेड 

7: 40 AM: पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा है, मैं त्रिपुरा के मेरी बहनों और भाइयों से, खासकर युवा मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूं कि वे रिकार्ड संख्या में मतदान करें और विधानसभा चुनावों में अपना वोट डालें.


7: 15 AM: त्रिपुरा के उदयपुर में सुबह से मतदान केन्‍द्र पर लोगों की लंबी कतारें लगी

 



7: 10 AM: अगरतला के भाती अभय नगर में वोट डालने पहुंचे बुजुर्ग 
 
7 AM: त्रिपुरा के उदयपुर में लोग वोट डालने के लिए मतदान केन्‍द्र पर पहुंचे   


इस चुनाव में  भारतीय जनता पार्टी इन चुनावों में सत्तारूढ़ वाम दल के सामने प्रमुख दावेदार है. वाम दल पिछले 25 सालों से राज्य में सत्ता पर काबिज है. अनुसूचित जनजातियों के लिए 20 सीटें आरक्षित हैं.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा राज्य में चार रैलियों को संबोधित किए जाने के साथ ही भाजपा ने यहां जमकर प्रचार-प्रसार किया है. इस प्रचार में भगवा पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह, केंद्रीय मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, अरुण जेटली, नितिन गडकरी और स्मृति ईरानी व उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जैसे दिग्गज नेता शामिल हुए थे.

पांचवी बार मुख्यमंत्री बनने की दौड़ में शामिल माणिक सरकार ने माकपा के प्रचार अभियान का नेतृत्व करते हुए राज्य में करीब 50 रैलियों को संबोधित किया. सीताराम येचुरी और बृंदा करात जैसे अन्य वामपंथी नेताओं ने भी पार्टी के इस अभियान का समर्थन किया. वहीं कांग्रेस का प्रचार अभियान कुछ हल्का रहा। पार्टी अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने प्रचार के आखिरी दिन उनाकोटी जिले के कैलाशहर में एक रैली को संबोधित किया. अतिरिक्त मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी देबाशीष मोडोक ने बताया कि मतों की गिनती तीन मार्च को होगी.
 


