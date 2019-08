Bhojpuri Cinema: भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस रानी चटर्जी का धमाकेदार अंदाज हुआ वायरल, वीडियो पर यूं दी गुड न्यूज

Day one of the shoot is super exciting...lot of scary and fun drama coming your way #Khatrondayone #Khatrongirl #swagger #stuntday #stamina #fightingwithmyself #slomo #bulgaria #sofia #rohitshetty #khatronkekhiladi #fearfactor #raniinkkk10 @colorstv

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on Aug 5, 2019 at 7:12am PDT