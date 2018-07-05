NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | भोजपुरी सिनेमा |

भोजपुरी यूट्यूब क्वीन आम्रपाली दुबे की निरहुआ को यूं आई याद, बोले- देश में निकला होगा चांद...

भोजपुरी सिनेमा (Bhojpuri Cinema)के सुपरस्टार दिनेश लाल यादव निरहुआ (Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua) इन दिनों नेपाल में 'शेर-ए-हिंदुस्तान' की शूटिंग कर रहे हैं और आम्रपाली दुबे (Amrapali Dubey) को यूं मिस कर रहे हैं.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
भोजपुरी यूट्यूब क्वीन आम्रपाली दुबे की निरहुआ को यूं आई याद, बोले- देश में निकला होगा चांद...

Bhojpuri Cinema: निरहुआ ने आम्रपाली दुबे को किया मिस, खेसारी लाल यादव के साथ डांस वीडियो वायरल

खास बातें

  1. निरहुआ और आम्रपाली की जोड़ी है सुपरहिट
  2. खेसारी लाल यादव के साथ वीडियो हुआ वायरल
  3. नेपाल में शूटिंग कर रहे हैं निरहुआ
नई दिल्ली: भोजपुरी सिनेमा (Bhojpuri Cinema)के सुपरस्टार दिनेश लाल यादव निरहुआ (Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua) इन दिनों नेपाल में 'शेर-ए-हिंदुस्तान' की शूटिंग कर रहे हैं. निरहुआ और भोजपुरी फिल्मों की यूट्यूब क्वीन के नाम से मशहूर आम्रपाली दुबे (Amrapali Dubey) की जोड़ी सुपरहिट है. फिर चाहे ये इंटरनेट हो या बॉक्स ऑफिस. निरहुआ और आम्रपाली की जोड़ी हाल ही में 'बॉर्डर' फिल्म में नजर आई थी, और दोनों की जोड़ी को पसंद किया गया था. लेकिन निरहुआ ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक पोस्ट डाली है, जिसमें वे नेपाल में शूटिंग के दौरान अपनी सुपरहिट को-स्टार को शायराना अंदाज में याद कर रहे हैं. खेसारी लाल यादव (Khesari Lal Yadav) के साथ उनका एक पुराना वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है.

बिंदास अंदाज की मल्लिका गार्गी पंडित देंगी जोर का झटका, Rain Dance के बाद करने जा रही हैं ये कारनामा- देखें Video
 
 

Hum to hain Pardesh me Desh me nikla hoga chand @aamrapali1101

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on


पांच बहनों की दास्तान, एक ने किया Suicide तो मां-बाप ने चार को किया नजरबंद, खुदकुशी से जुड़ी 5 सनसनीखज फिल्में

निरहुआ ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर आम्रपाली दुबे की फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा हैः "हम तो हैं परदेस में देश में निकला होगा चांद..." निरहुआ ने इस पोस्ट में आम्रपाली दुबे को भी टैग किया है. वैसे भी निरहुआ और आम्रपाली की जोड़ी भोजपुरी सिनेमा की धमाल जोड़ी रही है. दोनों ने ढेर सारी फिल्में एक साथ की हैं, ऐसे में निरहुआ का आम्रपाली को मिस करना बनता ही है, और फिर अपने को-स्टार्स के साथ इस तरह की मस्ती तो चलती ही रहती है. 

टूट गया हंसता-खेलता जेठालाल परिवार, दयाबेन लापता, सड़क पर आए बापूजी और टप्पू
 

Video: संजय लीला भंसाली के इश्क में ऐसी डूबीं उर्वशी रौतेला, कभी बनीं 'चंद्रमुखी' तो कभी 'लीला'

टिप्पणियां
निरहुआ की 'बॉर्डर' ईद पर रिलीज हुई थी, और इसे बिहार और यूपी के कई इलाकों में बंपर ओपनिंग लगी थी. फिल्म देशभक्ति के जज्बे से भरपूर थी, और इस फिल्म में भी उनकी जोड़ी आम्रपाली दुबे के साथ ही बनी थी. फिल्म में प्रवेश लाल यादव, विक्रांत सिंह राजपूत और शुभी शर्मा लीड रोल में थे. वैसे भी निरहुआ अगले धमाके के लिए तैयार हैं, और फिल्म की जोर-शोर से शूटिंग जारी है. ऐसे में निरहुआ से नए धमाल की उम्मीद की जा सकती है. 

 ...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... बुराड़ी कांड : फांसी पर लटकने से पहले किया था टोटका, लगता था - पानी का रंग बदलेगा, हम बच जाएंगे
Khesari Lal Yadav Bhojpuri Cinemaamrapali dubeyDinesh Lal Yadav Niarhua

Advertisement

 
 
 