भोजपुरी यूट्यूब क्वीन आम्रपाली दुबे की निरहुआ को यूं आई याद, बोले- देश में निकला होगा चांद...

Had an awesome show last night (I said “baap re bohot dol rahe hain” looking at the lovely audience of Champaran who were dancing all the way and I would love to mention my favourite dancing partner @khesari_yadav kya energy hai baba yeh toh bas stage performance tha watch my special appearence on this full song in movie Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke releasing this may program organised and managed by #kvpentertainment #Showoftheyear

A post shared by Amrapali Dubey (@amrapalidubey_) on Apr 29, 2018 at 12:32am PDT