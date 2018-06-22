NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
बिहार: खगड़िया में बगीचे से आम तोड़ने पर 10 साल के बच्चे की गोली मार कर हत्या

खगड़िया जिले के गोगरी थाना क्षेत्र में बगीचे से आम तोड़ने पर दस साल के बच्चे की गोली मार कर हत्या कर दी गई है.

रोते-विलखते परिजन

पटना: बिहार के खगड़िया जिले में एक दिल दहला देने वाली घटना सामने आई है. खगड़िया जिले के गोगरी थाना क्षेत्र में बगीचे से आम तोड़ने पर दस साल के बच्चे की गोली मार कर हत्या कर दी गई है. आम तोड़ने पर उसके सिर में गोली मारने की बात बताई जा रही है. जिस बच्चे की गोली मार कर हत्या की गई है, उसका कसूर केवल इतना था कि उसने उनके बाग से कुछ आम तोड़ लिए थे.  यह घटना गुरुवार की है.

यूपी के फतेहपुर में आम तोड़ने के विवाद में नाबालिग लड़की को कथित रूप से जिंदा जलाया

पुलिस के मुताबिक, मृतक लड़के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए खगड़िया के सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है और आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है. घटना के बाद से आरोपी का पूरा परिवार फरार हो गया है. पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है. 


इसके अलावा कुछ साल पहले बिहार के समस्तीपुर जिले में दो लोगों ने मिलकर 10 साल के एक बच्चे को इतना मारा कि उसकी मौत हो गई थी. बता दें कि इससे पहले उत्तर प्रदेश के फतेहपुर में आम तोड़ने के विवाद में एक नाबालिग लड़की को कथित रूप से ज़िंदा जलाए जाने का भी मामला सामने आ चुका है. 

 
VIDEO: फतेहपुर में आम तोड़ने के विवाद में नाबालिग लड़की को कथित रूप से जिंदा जलाया


