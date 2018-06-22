बिहार: खगड़िया में बगीचे से आम तोड़ने पर 10 साल के बच्चे की गोली मार कर हत्या

#Bihar: 10-year-old died after being shot in the head for plucking mangoes from an orchard in Khagaria's Gogri Police Station limits; the incident took place yesterday. Police says the boy's body has been sent for postmortem & that probe to nab the culprit is underway. pic.twitter.com/QabCODLtnO— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2018
इसके अलावा कुछ साल पहले बिहार के समस्तीपुर जिले में दो लोगों ने मिलकर 10 साल के एक बच्चे को इतना मारा कि उसकी मौत हो गई थी. बता दें कि इससे पहले उत्तर प्रदेश के फतेहपुर में आम तोड़ने के विवाद में एक नाबालिग लड़की को कथित रूप से ज़िंदा जलाए जाने का भी मामला सामने आ चुका है.
