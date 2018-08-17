NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बिहार |

वाजपेयी सरकार में शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा को मिली थी बड़ी जिम्मेदारी, निधन पर बोले, 'मैं अनाथ महसूस कर रहा'

भाजपा सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा (Shatrughan Sinha) ने कहा कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (Atal Bihari Vaajpayee) के निधन की खबर सुनकर उन्हें लगा कि वह 'अनाथ' हो गए हैं,

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
वाजपेयी सरकार में शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा को मिली थी बड़ी जिम्मेदारी, निधन पर बोले, 'मैं अनाथ महसूस कर रहा'

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा 1999-2004 के दौरान वाजपेयी की अगुवाई वाली राजग सरकार में कैबिनेट मंत्री रहे थे.

पटना: राजनीति के अजातशत्रु कहे जाने वाले पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (Atal Bihari Vaajpayee) अब नहीं रहे. उनके निधन पर हर कोई उन्हें अपने-अपने तरीके से याद कर रहा है. इस मौके पर भाजपा सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा  (Shatrughan Sinha) ने भी उन्हें याद करते हुए श्रद्धांजलि दी. उन्होंने कहा कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के निधन की खबर सुनकर उन्हें लगा कि वह 'अनाथ' हो गए हैं, क्योंकि उन्होंने उनके अभिभावकत्व में 'अच्छी राजनीति की कला' सीखी थी. पटना साहिब से बीजेपी सांसद शत्रुघ्न ने वाजपेयी को 'पिता सरीखे' बताया. अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी का लंबी बीमारी के बाद गुरुवार शाम दिल्ली के अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (AIIMS) में निधन हो गया था. 
 
पूरे राजकीय सम्मान के साथ शुक्रवार को राष्ट्रीय स्मृति स्थल पर उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, कई राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्री और कई देशों के प्रतिनिधि भी स्मृति स्थल पहुंचे थे. बता दें कि इससे पहले जनसैलाब के बीच दोपहर 1 बजे बीजेपी मुख्यालय से उनकी अंतिम यात्रा शुरू हुई थी. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भी अटल जी की अंतिम यात्रा के दौरान बीजेपी मुख्यालय से पैदल चलते हुए स्मृति स्थल पहुंचे. पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को अंतिम विदाई देने और अपने प्रिय नेता की एक झलक पाने के लिए पूरे रास्ते में हुजूम उमड़ा रहा. अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी का दिल्ली के अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (AIIMS) में गुरुवार को निधन हो गया. वह बीते 11 जून से एम्स में भर्ती थे.
शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा 1999-2004 के दौरान वाजपेयी की अगुवाई वाली राजग सरकार में कैबिनेट मंत्री रहे थे. सिन्हा ने ट्वीट किया, 'अति श्रद्धेय और सम्मानित संस्थान हमें छोड़कर चले गए, पिता सरीखी शख्सियत हमसे बिछुड़ गई. मुझे महसूस होता है कि सही मायने में मैं अनाथ हो गया. हम सदैव उन्हें याद करेंगे और हमें जीवन के सही मार्ग के संदर्भ में सदैव उनके मार्गदर्शन की कमी खलेगी. मैं उनके परिवार और प्रियजनों के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं.'

टिप्पणियां
VIDEO : राजकीय सम्मान के साथ पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने बताया, 'नानाजी देशमुख ने मुझे राजनीति में प्रशिक्षण के लिए वाजपेयी जी और आडवाणी जी के पास भेजा था. दोनों ने ही मुझे प्यार दिया और मुझे पूरे जीवन अपना आशीर्वाद दिया.' 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... पूर्व पीएम अटल जी को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे स्वामी अग्निवेश के साथ बीजेपी मुख्यालय में हाथापाई, बोले- मुझे गद्दार कहा गया
Shatrughan SinhaAtal Bihari Vajpayee funeral cremation

Advertisement

 
 
 