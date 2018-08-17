वाजपेयी सरकार में शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा को मिली थी बड़ी जिम्मेदारी, निधन पर बोले, 'मैं अनाथ महसूस कर रहा'

As this most revered & respected institution leaves us, a real Father figure has gone. I feel orphaned in the true sense...We shall always remember you & miss your guidance on the correct path of life. I humbly offer my prayers & heartfelt condolenses to the family & loved ones.— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 16, 2018
End of an Era..What an excellent human being! One of the greatest Parliamentarians, an exemplary orator & exceptional thrice PM of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is no more! An intellectual par excellence, man with tremendous wisdom, a fantastic sense of humour & kind hearted poet.— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 16, 2018
