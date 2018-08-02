मुज़फ्फ़रपुर रेप कांड: तेजस्वी ने नीतीश कुमार पर साधा निशाना, आरोपी ब्रजेश ठाकुर के साथ पिता की फोटो पर कही यह बात

The photo in question dates back to 1990s. Brijesh Thakur seems to be a reporter then. He didn’t even have an NGO. They're just trying to divert attention by highlighting this photo: Tejashwi Yadav on Lalu Yadav’s photo with #Muzaffarpur shelter home case accused Brijesh Thakur pic.twitter.com/TK39TgqQGz— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2018
RJD will hold a strike in Bihar & across the country, including at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on 4th August to seek answers from CM Nitish Kumar on #Muzaffarpur shelter home case & several other crimes in the state: Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) on law and order situation in #Biharpic.twitter.com/UZohfc1psu— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2018
