बिहार

मुज़फ्फ़रपुर रेप कांड: तेजस्वी ने नीतीश कुमार पर साधा निशाना, आरोपी ब्रजेश ठाकुर के साथ पिता की फोटो पर कही यह बात

तेजस्वी यादव ने आरोप लगाया कि सीएम नीतीश कुमार के राज में पूरे राज्य में कानून व्यवस्था चरमरा गई है.

तेजस्वी यादव ने नीतीश कुमार पर किया हमला

पटना: बिहार के मुज़फ्फ़रपुर बालिका गृह कांड को लेकर तेजस्वी यादव ने एक बार फिर नीतीश कुमार पर हमला किया है. तेजस्वी ने इसे नीतीश कुमार सरकार की नाकामी बताया है. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने इस कांड के विरोध में 4 अगस्त को बंद का ऐलान किया है. तेजस्वी यादव ने आरोप लगाया कि सीएम नीतीश कुमार के राज में पूरे राज्य में कानून व्यवस्था चरमरा गई है. नीतीश पर हमला करने के क्रम में तेजस्वी यादव ने मुज़फ्फ़रपुर बालिका रेप गृह कांड के मुख्य संरक्षक ब्रिजेश ठाकुर के साथ लालू यादव की फोटो को लेकर भी अपनी बात रखी. उन्होंने कहा कि फोटों काफी पुरानी है. उन्होंने कहा कि यह फोटों 1990 के आस-पास की है, जब ब्रिजेश ठाकुर एक रिपोर्टर था. उस समय यह एनजीओ नहीं खुला था.
 
पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि यह फोटों इसलिए फैलाई जा रही है ताकि पूरे मामले से लोगों का ध्यान हटाया जा सके. तेजस्वी यादव ने ब्रिजेश ठाकुर की जेडीयू के नेताओ के साथ फोटों होने पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि कहीं ना कहीं जेडीयू के बडे़ नेता इस पूरे मामले में फंसे हैं. वहीं सीएम नीतीश कुमार आरोपियों को बचाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं. इस बीच इस पूरे मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खुद संज्ञान लेते हुए केंद्र और राज्य सरकार को नोटिस भेजा है.
 
साथ ही कोर्ट ने मीडिया को भी फटकार लगाते हुए कहा कि मीडिया इस मामले में इतनी संवेदनहीनता क्यों बरत रहा है.  जस्टिस एमबी लोकुर और जस्टिस दीपक गुप्ता की बेंच ने कहा कि मीडिया बच्चियों की तस्वीरें दिखा रहा है. साथ ही बच्चियों के इंटरव्यू भी ले रहे है, किसी को भी बच्चियों की फ़िक्र नहीं है. कोर्ट ने इस  मामले में वकील अपर्णा भट्ट को एमिकस क्यूरी (अदालत मित्र) बनाया है. वही इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई 7 अगस्त को होगी. 

VIDEO: शेल्टर होम कांड कैसे चलता रहा? 


मुज़फ्फ़रपुर बालिका गृह को लेकर हुए इस खुलासे के बीच एनडीटीवी इडिया के पास बिहार अधिकार संरक्षण आयोग की वह रिपोर्ट भी है जिसमें यह कहा गया है कि इस गृह में सुधार की जरुरत है. इस रिपोर्ट के बावजूद सरकार ने इस मामले में एनजीओं के खिलाफ कोई कारवाई नही की. 


