बिहार

बिहार के उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी पर जमकर बरसे शत्रुघ्‍न सिन्हा, पीएम मोदी को भी दी यह सलाह

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा की फाइल फोटो

नई दिल्ली: बिहारी बाबू के नाम से मशहूर पटना साहेब के सांसद शत्रुघ्‍न सिन्हा इन दिनों बिहार के उप मुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी से ख़फ़ा हैं. शत्रुघ्‍न सिन्हा के गुस्से की वजह सुशील मोदी का एक ट्वीट है. सिन्हा को सुशील मोदी पर इतना गुस्सा आया कि उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से उनकी शिकायत करते हुए सुशील मोदी को 'ख़ामोश' करने की सलाह भी दे दी. गुरुवार को बिहार बाबू ने एक के बाद एक ट्वीट कर सुशील मोदी पर हमला बोला. उनके ग़ुस्से का कारण पिछले महीने मोदी का ये ट्वीट है. 
इस ट्वीट के जवाब में शत्रुघ्‍न सिन्हा ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा कि 'सर, आपके नाम वाला जो बहुत छोटा, बहुत ज़्यादा आलोकप्रिय, मेरे राज्य के नेता, जो पिछले चुनाव में पार्टी की हार के लिए ज़िम्मेवार हैं, और जिनका एक ही काम है लालू यादव और उनके परिवार की आलोचना करना, उनकी अब इतनी हिमाक़त हो गई है कि वो मुझे पार्टी छोड़ने का सुझाव दे रहे हैं.' जबकि हम सब जानते हैं कि वो खुद बीजेपी के सबसे बड़े दुश्‍मन हैं.'
 
 
सिन्हा ने अपने बारे में कहा कि असल शत्रु ने तो पार्टी उस समय ज्‍वाइन की जब पूरे देश में पार्टी के मात्र दो सांसद थे और पूरी पार्टी और देश के लिए उनके योगदान को सब जानते हैं. हालांकि शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा के इस ट्वीट पर सुशील मोदी ने प्रतिक्रिया देने से इनकार कर दिया लेकिन बिहारी बाबू ने प्रधानमंत्री से उन्हें पार्टी हित में ख़ामोश रखने की सलाह ज़रूर दी हैं.
 

