आनंद कुमार के 'सुपर-30' के खिलाफ लगाए गए आरोप पर तेजस्वी यादव और शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने दिया यह बयान

I am fond of him & proud of him like many of you. Hope, wish & pray that the society would be able to distinguish all these sponsored issues & stand by Mr Anand Kumar at this stage, so that he is able to continue his mission of taking our nation to the top...Jai Bihar. Jai Hind!— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 29, 2018
The lynching continues in one form or another – from physical to verbal to "rumoral"...This time the victim seems to be our own hero of “Super30-Anand Kumar” - the genius, mathematician, guru, role model, pride of Bihar, pride of the Nation with years of successful teaching...1>2— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 29, 2018
.....providing quality education selflessly & shaping his students in making it to the top academic echelons.— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 29, 2018
It seems he has been put under hindrance by some unrecognized people who've named his brand in a fake, fabricated issue with some unsubstantiated charges......2>3
...for their own vested interest, which has no connection with him or his vision. Really wonder – aren’t we damaging our own kids future (& in turn Bihar’s future) by critising or maligning him. I personally know him - am his supporter, well-wisher & admirer....3>4— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 29, 2018
केंद्रीय मंत्री उपेंद्र कुशवाहा ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'यह दुखद है कि सुपर-30 के संचालक आनंद कुमार के खिलाफ अभियान छेड़कर कुछ खास समूह उनकी छवि को धूमिल कर रहे हैं. समाज के मेहनतकश वंचित, शोषित व पिछड़े तबके वाली पृष्ठभूमि से निकलकर आनंद की सुपर-30 ने बिहार और भारत का नाम रोशन किया है, जिसकी प्रशंसा की जानी चाहिए.'
यह दुःखद है कि #सुपर30 के संचालक #आनंद_कुमार के खिलाफ अभियान छेड़कर कुछ खास समूह उनकी छवि को धुमिल कर चरित्रहनन में लगे हैं। समाज के मेहनतकश वंचित- शोषित व पिछड़े तबके वाली पृष्ठभूमि से निकलकर @Anand_Super_30 ने #बिहार और #भारत का नाम रौशन किया है जिसकी प्रशंसा की जानी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/EybZDEZrBe— Upendra Kushwaha (@UpendraRLSP) July 29, 2018
Every Bihari is proud of Anand's achievements & awards. He has brought laurels for the State thru his hardwork & dedication. Many promising students facing abject poverty hv been gifted a new life through his vision, help & timely guidance.
Let’s stand with him in solidarity. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 29, 2018
