आनंद कुमार के 'सुपर-30' के खिलाफ लगाए गए आरोप पर तेजस्वी यादव और शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने दिया यह बयान

खास बातें आनंद कुमार के सुपर-30 के बचाव में उतरे कई दिग्गज तेजस्वी यादव और शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने बताया 'साजिश' केंद्रीय मंत्री उपेंद्र कुशवाहा भी आनंद कुमार के समर्थन में आए

I am fond of him & proud of him like many of you. Hope, wish & pray that the society would be able to distinguish all these sponsored issues & stand by Mr Anand Kumar at this stage, so that he is able to continue his mission of taking our nation to the top...Jai Bihar. Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 29, 2018

The lynching continues in one form or another – from physical to verbal to "rumoral"...This time the victim seems to be our own hero of “Super30-Anand Kumar” - the genius, mathematician, guru, role model, pride of Bihar, pride of the Nation with years of successful teaching...1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 29, 2018

.....providing quality education selflessly & shaping his students in making it to the top academic echelons.

It seems he has been put under hindrance by some unrecognized people who've named his brand in a fake, fabricated issue with some unsubstantiated charges......2>3 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 29, 2018

...for their own vested interest, which has no connection with him or his vision. Really wonder – aren’t we damaging our own kids future (& in turn Bihar’s future) by critising or maligning him. I personally know him - am his supporter, well-wisher & admirer....3>4 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 29, 2018