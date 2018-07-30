NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
आनंद कुमार के 'सुपर-30' के खिलाफ लगाए गए आरोप पर तेजस्वी यादव और शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने दिया यह बयान

राजद नेता ने तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि आनंद कुमार को बदनाम करने के लिए कुछ ताकतें सुपर-30 के खिलाफ गलत प्रचार करवा रही हैं.

राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव सुपर-30 के बचाव में उतरे हैं. (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. आनंद कुमार के सुपर-30 के बचाव में उतरे कई दिग्गज
  2. तेजस्वी यादव और शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने बताया 'साजिश'
  3. केंद्रीय मंत्री उपेंद्र कुशवाहा भी आनंद कुमार के समर्थन में आए
पटना: भारतीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान (IIT) की प्रवेश परीक्षा की तैयारी कराने के लिए देशभर में चर्चित संस्थान 'सुपर-30' को कुछ लोगों द्वारा बदनाम करने की साजिश की BJP नेता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने निंदा की है. केंद्रीय मंत्री उपेंद्र कुशवाहा और राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव भी आनंद कुमार के बचाव में उतरे हैं.

यह भी पढ़ें :  'सुपर 30' से 3 और स्‍टूडेंट्स ने क्‍वालिफाई किया IIT JEE Advanced, कुल 29 स्‍टूडेंट्स को मिली सक्सेस
 
'बिहारी बाबू' के नाम से चर्चित शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'मैं सुपर-30 के आनंद कुमार पर गर्व करता हूं. आशा है समाज के लोग इन प्रायोजित मुद्दों के विरोध में आनंद कुमार के साथ खड़े होंगे, जिससे वह अपने देश को शीर्ष पर ले जाने के मिशन जारी रख सकें.' 
 


एक अन्य ट्वीट में उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ लोग निहित स्वार्थ में जिसका सुपर-30 से कोई संबंध नहीं है के कारण बिहार के बच्चों का भविष्य बर्बाद कर रहे हैं. उन्होंने आगे कहा, 'मैं व्यक्तिगत रूप से आनंद को जानता हूं. निसंदेह उनका काम गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा देना है, इसमें कुछ लोग बाधा डाल रहे हैं.' 

यह भी पढ़ें :  Super 30 में अब सिर्फ बिहार ही नहीं देश भर के स्‍टूडेंट करेंगे तैयारी
  केंद्रीय मंत्री उपेंद्र कुशवाहा ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'यह दुखद है कि सुपर-30 के संचालक आनंद कुमार के खिलाफ अभियान छेड़कर कुछ खास समूह उनकी छवि को धूमिल कर रहे हैं. समाज के मेहनतकश वंचित, शोषित व पिछड़े तबके वाली पृष्ठभूमि से निकलकर आनंद की सुपर-30 ने बिहार और भारत का नाम रोशन किया है, जिसकी प्रशंसा की जानी चाहिए.'
 
बिहार विधानसभा में विपक्ष के नेता और पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव ने लोगों को आनंद के साथ खड़े होने की अपील करते हुए ट्वीट कर कहा, 'प्रत्येक बिहारी को आनंद की उपलब्धियों और पुरस्कारों पर गर्व है. उन्होंने राज्य के लिए कड़ी मेहनत और समर्पण के माध्यम से प्रसिद्घि पाई है. उन्होंने गरीब बच्चों को मार्गदर्शन देकर नया जीवन दिया है. चलो एकजुटता से उनके साथ खड़े हो जाओ.'

VIDEO: सुपर-30 के सभी छात्रों ने क्रैक किया IIT JEE


राजद नेता ने कहा कि आनंद कुमार को बदनाम करने के लिए कुछ ताकतें मीडिया में सुपर-30 के खिलाफ गलत प्रचार करवा रही हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि आनंद गरीब बच्चों को शिक्षित करते हैं, यही कारण है कि उन पर एक बायोपिक भी बन रही है.

(इनपुट : IANS)


