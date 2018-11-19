बिहार में गरीबी रेखा से ऊपर परिवारों को भी शौचालय बनाने के लिए दिया जाएगा पैसा : सुशील मोदी

बिहार सरकार APL परिवार वालों को भी अपने बजट से शौचालय निर्माण हेतु राशि मुहैया कराएगी। 4/1 Contd....— Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 19, 2018
देश के 25 से ज्यादा राज्य खुले में शौच से मुक्त हो चुके हैं। शेष बचे केवल 7 राज्य जिसमें 80-85 प्रतिशत कार्य पूर्ण हो चुका है। 3/1 Contd...— Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 19, 2018
Today, on World Toilet Day, we reiterate our commitment towards enhancing cleanliness and sanitation facilities across the nation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2018
We in India take pride at the remarkable speed with which sanitation cover has increased in the last four years.
