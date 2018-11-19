NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बिहार |

बिहार में गरीबी रेखा से ऊपर परिवारों को भी शौचालय बनाने के लिए दिया जाएगा पैसा : सुशील मोदी

सुशील मोदी ने कहा, मैं चाहता हूं 22 मार्च "बिहार दिवस" से पूर्व पूरा बिहार खुले में शौच से मुक्त हो जाये. विभाग जिस तीव्र गति से कार्य कर रहा है, मुझे विश्वास है यह संकल्प पूरा हो जाएगा.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
बिहार में गरीबी रेखा से ऊपर परिवारों को भी शौचालय बनाने के लिए दिया जाएगा पैसा : सुशील मोदी

उप मुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी (फाइल फोटो)

पटना: 'विश्व शौचालय दिवस' के मौके पर आयोजित 'बिहार स्वच्छता संकल्प' समारोह में राज्य के उप मुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी ने कहा है कि बिहार सरकार अब गरीबी रेखा से ऊपर (APL) परिवार वालों को भी अपने बजट से शौचालय निर्माण हेतु राशि मुहैया कराएगी. उन्होंने कहा है कि देश के 25 से ज्यादा राज्य खुले में शौच से मुक्त हो चुके हैं. शेष बचे केवल 7 राज्य जिसमें 80-85 प्रतिशत कार्य पूर्ण हो चुका है. मोदी ने कहा कि सदियों से लोगों को खुले में शौच की आदत थी, इस प्रवृति को बदलना असंभव कार्य था जिसे विभाग ने संभव कर दिखाया. मिशन मोड में कार्य करने की केंद्र और राज्य सरकार की कृतसंकल्पता की वजह से यह संभव हुआ. सुशील मोदी ने कहा, मैं चाहता हूं 22 मार्च "बिहार दिवस" से पूर्व पूरा बिहार खुले में शौच से मुक्त हो जाये. विभाग जिस तीव्र गति से कार्य कर रहा है, मुझे विश्वास है यह संकल्प पूरा हो जाएगा. गौरतलब है स्वच्छता अभियान के तहत मोदी सरकार 'खुले में शौच मुक्त' अभियान चला रही है. खुद पीएम मोदी इस अभियान को लेकर काफी गंभीर हैं और विश्व स्तर पर इसकी समीक्षा की जा रही है. 

गुजरात को खुले में शौच मुक्त घोषित करने पर CAG ने खड़े किये सवाल: 30 फीसदी घरों में अब भी टॉयलेट नहीं
 
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने पूरे देश में स्वच्छता एवं साफ सफाई सुविधाओं को बढ़ावा देने की प्रतिबद्धता को दोहराते हुए सोमवार को कहा कि पिछले चार वर्षो में उल्लेखनीय रफ्तार के साथ स्वच्छता का दायरा बढ़ा है. उन्होंने स्वच्छ भारत अभियान को लोगों का आंदोलन बताया.  विश्व शौचालय दिवस पर प्रधानमंत्री ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा, ‘‘आज विश्व शौचालय दिवस है और हम पूरे देश में स्वच्छता एवं साफ-सफाई सुविधा बढ़ाने की प्रतिबद्धता दोहराते हैं.'' मोदी ने कहा कि भारत में पिछले चार वर्षो में जिस उल्लेखनीय गति से स्वच्छता का दायरा बढ़ा है, उसको लेकर हमें गर्व है. 

 

पीएम मोदी से बातचीत में सीएम योगी का दावा- अगले साल 2 अक्टूबर तक राज्य खुले में शौच से मुक्त हो जाएगा
 

स्वच्छता की खुली पोल : मध्यप्रदेश के 65% थानों में महिला पुलिसकर्मियों के लिए शौचालय नहीं

टिप्पणियां
उन्होंने कहा कि स्वच्छ भारत अभियान स्वच्छता एवं बेहतर साफ-सफाई की सुविधा सुनिश्चित करने का एक जनांदोलन है. प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, ‘‘130 करोड़ भारतीय खासकर महिलाओं एवं युवाओं की इस आंदोलन में अग्रणी भूमिका है. मैं स्वच्छ भारत के सपने को साकार करने की दिशा में काम करने वालों को बधाई देता हूं.'' 



 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... राजस्थान के मुस्लिम बहुल टोंक में बीजेपी का बड़ा दांव, सचिन पायलट के खिलाफ प्रत्याशी बदल युनुस खान को मैदान में उतारा
Sushil Modi on open defecation drive

Advertisement

 
 
 