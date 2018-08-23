NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Asian Games LIVE Updates: पांचवें दिन भारत के खाते में आए एक रजत और एक कांस्‍य पदक

पांचवें दिन भारत 4 स्वर्ण, 4 रजत और 9 कांस्य सहित कुल 17 पदकों के साथ अंकतालिका में नौवें स्थान पर है.

Asian Games 2018: 15 साल के शार्दुल विहान ने डबल ट्रैप में भारत को रजत दिलाया

इंडोनेशिया में 18वें एशियन गेम्स (18th Asian Games) जारी हैं. इंडोनेशिया के जकार्ता और पालेमबांग (Jakarta Palembang 2018) में 18 अगस्त से 2 सितंबर तक इन खेलों का आयोजन किया जाना है. इस दौरान 40 खेलों के 465 इवेंट का आयोजन होना है. इस बार खेलों के इस महाकुंभ में 45 देशों के एथलीट हिस्सा ले रहे हैं. भारत की तरफ से 572 एथलीट कुश्ती (Wrestling), बॉक्सिंग (Boxing), बैडमिंटन (Badminton), निशानेबाजी (Shooting), टेनिस (Tennis), टेबल टेनिस (Table Tennis), तीरंदाजी (Archery), हॉकी (Hockey), कबड्डी (Kabaddi), भारोत्तोलन (Weightlifting), एथलेटिक्स (Athletics), जिम्नास्टिक (Gymnastics) और तैराकी (Swimming) सहित कई खेलों में अपनी चुनौती पेश कर रहे हैं. भारत के खाते में अब तक 4 गोल्ड सहित कुल 15 मेडल हैं. भारतीय खिलाड़ियों की तैयारी और उनके जज्बे को देखकर ऐसी उम्मीद की जा रही है कि इस बार पदकों के मामले में पिछले सारे रिकॉर्ड टूट जाएंगे. पांचवें दिन भारत 4 स्वर्ण, 4 रजत और 9 कांस्य सहित कुल 17 पदकों के साथ अंकतालिका में नौवें स्थान पर है.

खेलों के चौथे दिन भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने इतिहास रच डाला. टीम ने अपने 86 साल पुराने रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ा. भारतीय टीम ने दूसरे ग्रुप मुकाबले में हांगकांग को 26-0 से करारी शिकस्त दी. भारत ने अपने पहले ग्रुप मुकाबले में मेजबान इंडोनेशिया को 17-0 के भारी अंतर से मात दी थी.

 

Asian Games 2018 Live Updates


Aug 23, 2018
16:16 (IST)
टेनिस
सिंगल्स वर्ग के सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाने वाली अंकिता रैना फाइनल में जगह नहीं बना सकीं. सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में अंकिता को विश्व की 34वें नंबर की शुई झैंग ने सीधे सेटों में 6-4, 7-6 से हराकर उन्हें कांस्य पर ही संतोष करने पर मजबूर कर दिया. लेकिन पुरुष डबल्स में रोहन बोपन्ना और दिविज शरण ने बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन जारी रखते हुए पुरुष युगल स्पर्धा के फाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया है.

Aug 23, 2018
16:14 (IST)
बैडमिंटनबैडमिंटन के सिंगल्स वर्ग में पीवी सिंधु ने अच्छे खास संघर्ष के बाद प्री-क्वार्टरफाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया है. रियो ओलिंपिक की रजत पदक विजेता पी.वी. सिंधु ने अपने अभियान की अच्छी शुरुआत कर भारतीय खिलाड़ी सिंधु ने अंतिम-32 दौर के मुकाबले में वियतनाम की थी रांग वु को तीन गेमों के मुकाबले में 2-1 से हराया. सिंधु ने 58 मिनट तक चले इस रोमांचक मुकाबले में रांग को 21-10, 12-21, 23-21 से मात दी. एक अन्य मैच में सायना नेहवाल ने भी आसानी से अंतिम 16 में प्रवेश कर लिया है.

Aug 23, 2018
16:12 (IST)
शूटिंग
डबल ट्रैप प्रतिस्पर्धा में पदक की उम्मीदें जगी हैं. 15 साल के शार्दुल विहान 141 प्वाइंट्स के साथ हीट में शीर्ष पर रहे. लेकिन अंकुर मित्तल इतने भाग्यशाली साबित नहीं हुए. मित्तल संयुक्त रूप से 8वें नंबर परे रहे. वहीं, महिला वर्ग में निशानेबाज श्रेयसी सिंह और वर्षा वर्मन महिलाओं की डबल ट्रैप निशानेबाजी स्पर्धा के फाइनल में पदक से चूक गईं. राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों की पदक विजेता श्रेयसी को इस स्पर्धा के फाइनल में छठा, तो वर्षा को सातवां स्थान हासिल हुआ.

Aug 23, 2018
16:10 (IST)
तीरंदाजी
भारतीय महिला तीरंदाज दीपिका कुमारी को महिला रिकर्व इंडिविजुअल स्पर्धा में निराशा हाथ लगी. दीपिका को प्री-क्वार्टर फाइनल में ताइवान की तीरंदाज यिंग चेन ली ने 7-3 से मात देकर बाहर कर दिया. इस हार के कारण भारत के लिए इस स्पर्धा में पदक की उम्मीद भी खत्म हो गई है. पुरुष वर्ग में  अतानु दास ने पदक की उम्मीद बरकरार रखते हुए पुरुषों के रिकर्व इंडिविजुअल स्पर्धा के क्वार्टर फाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया है. अतानु ने प्री-क्वार्टर फाइनल में कजाकिस्तान के डेनिस गानकिन को 7-3 से मात दी.
Aug 23, 2018
16:09 (IST)
तैराकी
नटराज ने अंतिम सूची में सातवां स्थान हासिल किया. भारत के एक अन्य तैराक अद्वेत पेज इस स्पर्धा के फाइनल में क्वालीफाई नहीं कर पाए. हीट-1 में नटराज ने 2 मिनट और 02.97 सेकेंड का समय लेते हुए तीसरा स्थान हासिल किया और फाइनल में अपनी जगह पक्की की. इसके अलावा अद्वेत ने हीट-2 में 2 मिनट और 06.85 सेकेंड का समय लेकर पांचवां स्थान हासिल किया. ऐसे में उन्हें अंतिम सूची में 12वां स्थान हासिल हुआ.
Aug 23, 2018
16:08 (IST)
स्‍क्‍वॉश
सौरव घोषाल और हरिंदर संधू ने अच्छी शुरुआत करते हुए पुरुष एकल वर्ग के प्री-क्वार्टर फाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया है. सौरव ने अंतिम-32 दौर में श्रीलंका के मोहम्मद शामिल मुख्तर वकील को 3-0 से हराया. इसके अलावा एक अन्य मुकाबले में संधू ने दक्षिण कोरिया के यंगजो को को 3-0 से हराया. प्री-क्वार्टर फाइनल में सौरव का सामना वीरवार को ही पाकिस्तान के असलम तैय्यब से होगा. संधू का सामना भी वीरवार को ही प्री-क्वार्टर फाइनल में फिलिपींस के रॉबर्ट गार्सिया से होगा.

Aug 23, 2018
16:05 (IST)
वॉलीबॉल: महिलाओं की लगातार तीसरी हार
भारत की महिला वॉलीबॉल टीम को ग्रुप स्तर के मुकाबलों में लगातार तीसरी हार झेलनी पड़ी है. बुधवार को हुए ग्रुप बी के एक मुकाबले में कजाखस्तान ने भारत को 3-0 से शिकस्त दी. कजाखस्तान ने मैच की दमदार शुरुआत की और पहले सेट में 25-8 से एकतरफा जीत दर्ज की. भारत ने दूसरे सेट में विपक्षी टीम को कड़ी चुनौती दी लेकिन वह कजाखस्तान को 25-19 से सेट जीतने से नहीं रोक सके.

Aug 23, 2018
16:04 (IST)
एशियाई खेलों के पांचवें दिन सबसे ज्यादा निराशा तीरंदाजी में हाथ लगी. अभी तक तीरंदाज दीपिका कुमारी अंतिम आठ में भी जगह नहीं बना सकीं. दिन का पहला पदक भी अंकिता की हार के रूप में मिला.
Aug 23, 2018
00:50 (IST)
एशियन गेम्स 2018 का आज पांचवां दिन है. भारत 4 गोल्ड सहित अब तक 17 मेडल जीत चुका है. अंकतालिका में भारत नौवें स्थान पर है.
Aug 23, 2018
00:49 (IST)
एशियाई खेलों में साइना नेहवाल और पी वी सिंधू को महिला एकल के ड्रॉ के अलग-अलग हिस्से में जगह दी गयी है और दोनों के बीच भिड़ंत फाइनल में ही हो सकती है. आज से महिला एकल स्पर्धा शुरू होगी. तीसरी वरीयता सिंधू अपने अभियान की शुरुआत वियतनाम की थि ट्रांग वू के खिलाफ जबकि साइना ईरान की सोराया अघाईहजियाघा के खिलाफ करेंगी.
Aug 23, 2018
00:47 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एशियाई खेलों में बुधवार को भारतीय वुशु खिलाड़ियों के प्रदर्शन की तारीफ की, जिन्होंने चार पदक जीते. उन्होंने कहा कि सूर्य भानुप्रताप सिंह का कांस्य पदक हर भारतीय के लिये गर्व की बात है. सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट में उन्होंने नरेंदर ग्रेवाल के प्रदर्शन की तारीफ की. उन्होंने लिखा, ''उन्हें वुशु 65 किलो सेंडा स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीता. मुझे यकीन है कि आने वाले समय में वह भारत को और गौरवान्वित करेंगे.''
