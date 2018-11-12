NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 Live Updates: भारी सुरक्षा के बीच पहले चरण का मतदान शुरू, दंतेवाड़ा में ब्लास्ट

छत्तीसगढ़ में भारी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच पहले चरण का मतदान शुरू हो गया है.

,
छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 : पहले चरण की वोटिंग के लिए सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं.

छत्तीसगढ़ में भारी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच पहले चरण का मतदान शुरू हो गया है. आज नक्सल प्रभावित आठ जिलों के मतदाता मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह समेत 190 उम्मीदवारों के भाग्य का फैसला करेंगे. पहले चरण में 18 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में मतदान जारी है. 10 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में सुबह सात बजे से दोपहर तीन बजे तक वोट डाले जायेंगे. वहीं, शेष आठ विधानसभा क्षेत्र जिसमें से राजनांदगांव जिले के पांच और बस्तर जिले के तीन विधानसभा क्षेत्र शामिल हैं में सुबह आठ बजे से शाम पांच बजे तक वोट डाले जायेंगे. राज्य के मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सुब्रत साहू ने बताया कि विधानसभा क्षेत्र मोहला-मानपुर, अंतागढ़, भानुप्रतापपुर, कांकेर, केशकाल, कोण्डागांव, नारायणपुर, दंतेवाड़ा, बीजापुर और कोण्टा में सुबह सात से दोपहर तीन बजे तक मतदान होगा. वहीं विधानसभा क्षेत्र खैरागढ, डोंगरगढ़, राजनांदगांव, डोंगरगांव, खुज्जी, बस्तर, जगदलपुर और चित्रकोट में सुबह आठ बजे शाम पांच बजे तक मतदान होगा.

छत्तीसगढ़ में चुनाव प्रभावित करने के लिए माओवादियों ने कैसे बिछाया है 'मौत का जाल', देखें- VIDEO

उन्होंने बताया कि प्रथम चरण में कुल मतदान केन्द्रों की संख्या 4336 है. जहां 31,80,014 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे. इनमें पुरूष मतदाताओं की संख्या 15,57,435 तथा महिला मतदाताओं की संख्या 16,22,492 है। वहीं 87 मतदाता तृतीय लिंग के हैं. बता दें कि छतीसगढ़ में विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण की वोटिंग से एक दिन पहले नक्सलियों ने कांकेर में बीएसएफ को निशाना बनाते हुए सीरियल ब्लास्ट किया. इस हमले में बीएसएफ के एक SI शहीद हो गए. वहीं, बीजापुर में सुरक्षा बलों और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ में एक नक्सली ढेर हुआ है, जबकि एक अन्य को गिरफ्तार किया गया है.
 

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण की वोटिंग का Live Update


Nov 12, 2018
08:01 (IST)

सुकमा : दोर्नापाल में 100 साल की एक बुजुर्ग महिला अपना वोट डालने के लिए पहुंचीं.
Nov 12, 2018
07:50 (IST)
मतदान केंद्रों पर सुरक्षा की कड़ी व्यवस्था की गई है.
Nov 12, 2018
07:38 (IST)
10 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में सुबह सात बजे से दोपहर तीन बजे तक वोट डाले जायेंगे. वहीं, शेष आठ विधानसभा क्षेत्र जिसमें से राजनांदगांव जिले के पांच और बस्तर जिले के तीन विधानसभा क्षेत्र शामिल हैं में सुबह आठ बजे से शाम पांच बजे तक वोट डाले जायेंगे.
Nov 12, 2018
07:36 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ में पहले चरण का मतदान शुरू हो गया है. इस बीच खबर है कि माओवादियों ने दंतेवाड़ा में आईईडी ब्लास्ट किया है.
Nov 12, 2018
07:34 (IST)
विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए सुरभा की चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था की गई है. राजनादगांव के एक पोलिंग स्टेशन का दृश्य. 
Nov 12, 2018
00:18 (IST)
प्रथम चरण में कुल मतदान केन्द्रों की संख्या 4336 है. जहां 31,80,014 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे. इनमें पुरूष मतदाताओं की संख्या 15,57,435 तथा महिला मतदाताओं की संख्या 16,22,492 है. वहीं 87 मतदाता तृतीय लिंग के हैं. 
Nov 12, 2018
00:17 (IST)
राज्य के मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सुब्रत साहू ने बताया कि विधानसभा क्षेत्र मोहला-मानपुर, अंतागढ़, भानुप्रतापपुर, कांकेर, केशकाल, कोण्डागांव, नारायणपुर, दंतेवाड़ा, बीजापुर और कोण्टा में सुबह सात से दोपहर तीन बजे तक मतदान होगा. वहीं विधानसभा क्षेत्र खैरागढ, डोंगरगढ़, राजनांदगांव, डोंगरगांव, खुज्जी, बस्तर, जगदलपुर और चित्रकोट में सुबह आठ बजे शाम पांच बजे तक मतदान होगा. 
Nov 12, 2018
00:15 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ में हो रहे विधानसभा चुनाव में पहले चरण के मतदान के लिए तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है. सोमवार को नक्सल प्रभावित आठ जिले के मतदाता मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह समेत 190 उम्मीदवारों के भाग्य का फैसला करेंगे. पहले चरण में सोमवार को 18 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में मतदान होगा. प्रथम चरण के निर्वाचन वाले 18 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में से 10 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में सोमवार को सुबह सात बजे से दोपहर तीन बजे तक वोट डाले जायेंगे. वहीं, शेष आठ विधानसभा क्षेत्र जिसमें से राजनांदगांव जिले के पांच और बस्तर जिले के तीन विधानसभा क्षेत्र शामिल हैं में सुबह आठ बजे से शाम पांच बजे तक वोट डाले जायेंगे.
