छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 Live Updates: भारी सुरक्षा के बीच पहले चरण का मतदान शुरू, दंतेवाड़ा में ब्लास्ट

Sukma: A 100-year-old woman reaches a polling station in Dornapal to cast her vote in the first phase of #ChhattisgarhAssemblyElections2018pic.twitter.com/A8W8zxpcxf- ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018
Voting to start in 5 constituencies of Rajnandgaon & 3 constituencies of Bastar at 8 am in the first phase of #ChhattisgarhAssemblyElections2018; #Visuals from a polling station in Rajnandgaon pic.twitter.com/Tk2vmlQrL5- ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018
#Chhattisgarh: Voting begins for 10 out of 18 seats in the first phase of #ChhattisgarhAssemblyElection2018pic.twitter.com/n3mXyn4Nhd- ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018
Dantewada: 1-2 kilograms of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasted by naxals near Tumakpal camp in Katekalyan block. Voting is underway for 10 out of 18 seats in the first phase of #ChhattisgarhAssemblyElection2018.- ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018
Visuals from a polling station in Rajnandgaon's Metepar village ahead of the first phase of voting in #ChhattisgarhAssemblyElections2018 today. pic.twitter.com/biJDndepQT- ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement