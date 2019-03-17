NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArt
Manohar Parrikar Updates: मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन पर 18 मार्च को राष्‍ट्रीय शोक की घोषणा

गोवा (Goa) के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर (Manohar Parrikar) का 63 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है.

Manohar Parrikar Updates: नहीं रहे गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर.

गोवा (Goa) के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर (Manohar Parrikar) का 63 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है. मनोहर पर्रिकर (Manohar Parrikar Dies) अग्नाशय कैंसर से लंबे समय से पीड़ित थे. मनोहर पर्रिकर (Manohar Parrikar) के निधन पर केंद्र सरकार ने 18 मार्च को राष्‍ट्रीय शोक की घोषणा की. केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से बयान जारी कर कहा गया कि मनोहर पर्रिकर का राजकीय सम्‍मान के साथ अंतिम संस्‍कार किया जाएगा. बता दें कि राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने सबसे पहले ट्वीट कर मनोहर पर्रिकर (Manohar Parrikar) के निधन की पुष्टि की. राष्ट्रपति ने ट्वीट कर मनोहर पर्रिकर (Manohar Parrikar Dies) के निधन पर दुख जताया. राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने ट्वीट किया, 'गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री  मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन से बहुत दुख पहुंचा. वे ईमानदारी और समर्पण के प्रतीक थे. भारत और गोवा के लोगों के लिए उनके काम को कभी भुलाया नहीं जा सकेगा. मनोहर पर्रिकर (Manohar Parrikar) मार्च 2017 में रक्षा मंत्री का पद छोड़कर चौथी बार गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री (Goa CM) बने थे. भारतीय राजनीति में मनोहर पर्रिकर (Manohar Parrikar) की पहचान 'मिस्टर क्लीन' के रूप में होती है. मनोहर पर्रिकर ने 1978 में IIT मुंबई से ग्रेजुएशन किया. मनोहर पर्रिकर भारत के किसी राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री बनने वाले वह पहले व्यक्ति हैं, जिन्होंने IIT ग्रेजुएशन किया था.

Manohar Parrikar Updates: 


Mar 17, 2019
21:29 (IST)
गोवा के मुख्‍यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन पर केंद्र सरकार ने 18 मार्च को राष्‍ट्रीय शोक की घोषणा की. राजकीय सम्‍मान के साथ उनका अंतिम संस्‍कार किया जाएगा.

Mar 17, 2019
21:29 (IST)
केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन पर शोक जताया. उन्होंने लिखा, 'मनोहर पर्रिकर हमेशा अपनी ईमानदारी और सादगी के लिए याद रहेंगे.'
Mar 17, 2019
21:12 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन पर शोक जताया. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, "मनोहर पर्रिकर एक अद्वितीय नेता थे. एक सच्चे देशभक्त और असाधारण प्रशासक, वह सभी की प्रशंसा करते थे. राष्ट्र के प्रति उनकी त्रुटिहीन सेवा को पीढ़ियों द्वारा याद किया जाएगा. उनके निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ. उनके परिवार और समर्थकों के प्रति संवेदना.
Mar 17, 2019
21:11 (IST)
प्रियंका गांधी ने ट्वीट किया, 'मेरी संवेदनाएं मनोहर पर्रिकर के परिवार के साथ हैं. मैं उनसे एक ही बार मिली हूं, जब वे दो साल पहले बहुत ही शालीनता के साथ मेरी मां से मिलने अस्पताल आए थे...उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले.
Mar 17, 2019
21:05 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्री सुरेश प्रभु ने कहा कि मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन के काफी दुखी हूं. आज हमलोगों ने एक महान इंसान को खोया है. भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति देगा. आने वाले दिनों में हमसब उन्हीं के दिखाए रास्तों पर चलने की कोशिश करेंगे.
Mar 17, 2019
21:05 (IST)
राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने ट्वीट किया, 'गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन से शोकाकुल हूं. मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजन के साथ हैं... ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे.'
Mar 17, 2019
21:01 (IST)
कांग्रेस के मुख्य प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने भी मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन पर शोक जताया. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन की सूचना से बहुत दुखी हूं. उनका स्वभाव मित्रवत था और सभी उनका सम्मान करते थे. मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजन और मित्रों के साथ है.'
Mar 17, 2019
21:00 (IST)
पणजी रवाना हुए केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी.
Mar 17, 2019
20:58 (IST)
पणजी में मनोहर पर्रिकर के आवास पर पुलिस ने बढ़ाई सुरक्षा.
Mar 17, 2019
20:56 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन पर शोक जताया. उन्होंने कहा कि गोवा के लिए उन्होंने केवल सपना नहीं देखा, बल्कि उसे साकार करके भी दिखाया. प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने कहा कि मनोहर पर्रिकर ने आज पूरे देश को रुलाया.
Mar 17, 2019
20:51 (IST)
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन पर शोक जताया. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'मनोहर पर्रिकर जी के निधन से बहुत दुख पहुंचा है...राष्ट्र ने एक सच्चे देशभक्त को खो दिया है, जिसकी पूरी ज़िंदगी देश और विचारधारा के लिए समर्पित थी...जनता और फ़र्ज़ के लिए उनका समर्पण अनुकरणीय था.
Mar 17, 2019
20:43 (IST)
यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने ट्वीट किया, 'लंबे वक्त से बीमार चल रहे गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री श्री मनोहर पर्रिकर जी का जाना दुखद! ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति एवं परिवार को शक्ति दे. राजनीतिक जीवन में उनका योगदान सदैव स्मरणीय रहेगा. शत् शत् नमन!'
Mar 17, 2019
20:41 (IST)
रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण (Nirmala Sitharaman) ने भी ट्वीट कर मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन पर शोक जताया.
Mar 17, 2019
20:38 (IST)
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) ने भी मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन पर शोक जताया. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन की खबर सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ. मनोहर पर्रिकर लंबे समय से अग्नाशय कैंसर से लड़ रहे थे. वह गोवा के फेवरेट बेटे थे.
Mar 17, 2019
20:36 (IST)
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने ट्वीट किया, 'गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री श्री मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन से बहुत दुख पहुंचा. वे ईमानदारी और समर्पण के प्रतीक थे. भारत और गोवा के लोगों के लिए उनके काम को कभी भुलाया नहीं जा सकेगा.
Mar 17, 2019
20:35 (IST)
गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर का लंबी बीमारी के बाद 63 साल की उम्र में निधन. राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने मनोहर पर्रिकर ने निधन पर दुख जताया.  
