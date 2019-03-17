गोवा (Goa) के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर (Manohar Parrikar) का 63 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है. मनोहर पर्रिकर (Manohar Parrikar Dies) अग्नाशय कैंसर से लंबे समय से पीड़ित थे. मनोहर पर्रिकर (Manohar Parrikar) के निधन पर केंद्र सरकार ने 18 मार्च को राष्ट्रीय शोक की घोषणा की. केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से बयान जारी कर कहा गया कि मनोहर पर्रिकर का राजकीय सम्मान के साथ अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा. बता दें कि राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने सबसे पहले ट्वीट कर मनोहर पर्रिकर (Manohar Parrikar) के निधन की पुष्टि की. राष्ट्रपति ने ट्वीट कर मनोहर पर्रिकर (Manohar Parrikar Dies) के निधन पर दुख जताया. राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने ट्वीट किया, 'गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन से बहुत दुख पहुंचा. वे ईमानदारी और समर्पण के प्रतीक थे. भारत और गोवा के लोगों के लिए उनके काम को कभी भुलाया नहीं जा सकेगा. मनोहर पर्रिकर (Manohar Parrikar) मार्च 2017 में रक्षा मंत्री का पद छोड़कर चौथी बार गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री (Goa CM) बने थे. भारतीय राजनीति में मनोहर पर्रिकर (Manohar Parrikar) की पहचान 'मिस्टर क्लीन' के रूप में होती है. मनोहर पर्रिकर ने 1978 में IIT मुंबई से ग्रेजुएशन किया. मनोहर पर्रिकर भारत के किसी राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री बनने वाले वह पहले व्यक्ति हैं, जिन्होंने IIT ग्रेजुएशन किया था.
Manohar Parrikar Dies: नहीं रहे गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर, लंबी बीमारी के बाद 63 साल की उम्र में हुआ निधन
Centre has announced national mourning on March 18, following demise of Goa Chief Minister #ManoharParrikar. State funeral will be accorded to him. National Flag will fly at half-mast in the National Capital & capitals of States & UTs. pic.twitter.com/AD9Fg5jSYD- ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2019
Deeply saddened and pained by the demise of my dear friend & Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Manohar Parrikar. He was known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity. He served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.- Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 17, 2019
Shri Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader.- Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019
A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations.
Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters.
Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/uahXme3ifp
My condolences to the bereaved family of Shri. Manohar Parrikar. I met him only once, when he graciously visited my mother at the hospital two years ago. May his soul rest in peace.- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 17, 2019
Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Manohar Parrikar ji, Chief Minister of Goa. My heartfelt condolences to his family members..May his soul rest in peace.- Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 17, 2019
Sad to learn about the passing away of Shri Manohar Parrikar, CM of Goa.- Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 17, 2019
He was a cordial man, who was admired across party lines.
My deepest condolences to his family and friends.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: BJP has faced a huge loss with the demise of #ManoharParrikar Ji... Apart from being a party member, he was a really close friend of mine. He isn't with me today & I'm personally very pained by this. I am immediately leaving for Goa pic.twitter.com/tBryEpA5lv- ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2019
Panaji: Visual from outside the residence of late Goa Chief Minster Manohar Parrikar. pic.twitter.com/zVsnmlIPCv- ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2019
Manohar Parrikar ji's demise is extremely painful. In him, the nation has lost a true patriot who selflessely dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology. Parrikar ji's commitment towards his people and duties was exemplary.- Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 17, 2019
लंबे वक्त से बीमार चल रहे गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री श्री मनोहर पर्रिकर जी का जाना दुखद! ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति एवं परिवार को शक्ति दे। राजनीतिक जीवन में उनका योगदान सदैव स्मरणीय रहेगा। शत् शत् नमन!- Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 17, 2019
Shri Manohar Parrikar is no more. A sincere, honest & sensitive political activist. Was simple and down to earth, I learnt a lot from Shri.Parrikar. As Raksha Mantri his contribution to making the armed forces a modernised, lean & mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled.- Chowkidar Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 17, 2019
I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year.- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 17, 2019
Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa's favourite sons.
My condolences to his family in this time of grief.
Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten #PresidentKovind- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 17, 2019
President of India announces that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has passed away pic.twitter.com/PS8ocF395S- ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2019
