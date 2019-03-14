NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArt
Mumbai Foot Overbridge Collapse Live Updates: मुंबई में CST के पास फुटओवर ब्रिज गिरा, 3 की मौत

मुंबई (Mumbai) के छत्रपति शिवाजी टर्मिनस (Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus) के पास फुटओवर ब्रिज (Foot Overbridge Collapses) गिर गया है.

मुंबई (Mumbai) के छत्रपति शिवाजी टर्मिनस (Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus) के पास फुटओवर ब्रिज (Foot Overbridge Collapses) गिर गया है. मुंबई पुलिस ने बताया कि हादसे में 2 महिलाओं की मौत हो गई है और 30 से अधिक लोग घायल हो गए हैं. घायलों में 5 से छह लोगों की हालत बेहद गंभीर है. बता दें कि जिस समय हादसा हुआ फुटओवर ब्रिज पर काफी संख्या में लोग थे. मुंबई पुलिस (Mumbai Police) ने बताया कि, 'टाइम्‍स ऑफ इंडिया बिल्डिंग (Times Of India Building) के पास सीएसटी (CST) के प्‍लेटफॉर्म संख्‍या एक को बीटी लेन से जोड़ने वाला फुटओवर ब्रिज (Mumbai Foot Overbridge Collapses) गिरा है. पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि घायलों को अस्‍पताल ले जाया गया है. हादसे की वजह से ट्रैफिक भी प्रभावित हुआ है. वहीं, यात्रियों को वैकल्पिक रूट से जाने की सलाह दी गई है.


Mar 14, 2019
20:50 (IST)
बचाव और राहत टीमों ने मलबे को हटा दिया है. सभी घायलों को पास के सेंट जॉर्ज अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया है. घायलों में कम से कम दो की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है.
Mar 14, 2019
20:48 (IST)
मुंबई के संयुक्त पुलिस आयुक्त (ट्रैफिक) अमितेश कुमार ने NDTV को फोन पर बताया, 'हम इस इलाके को खाली करवाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं, ताकि एम्बुलेंस की आसान आवाजाही सुनिश्चित की जा सके. 

Mar 14, 2019
20:43 (IST)
हादसे के बाद लोगों को सेंट जार्ज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है.
Mar 14, 2019
20:41 (IST)
मुंबई पुलिस की तरफ से कहा गया है कि मलबे से सभी लोगों को निकाल लिया गया है.

Mar 14, 2019
20:39 (IST)
मुंबई पुलिस ने हादसे में 3 लोगों की मौत की पुष्टि की है. उन्होंने बताया कि घायलो को सेंट जॉर्ज और जीटी अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए भर्ती कराया गया है. यह हादसा करीब 7:30 बजे हुआ. 
Mar 14, 2019
20:31 (IST)
मुंबई पुलिस (Mumbai Police) ने कहा कि, 'टाइम्‍स ऑफ इंडिया बिल्डिंग (Times Of India Building) के पास सीएसटी (CST) के प्‍लेटफॉर्म संख्‍या एक को बीटी लेन से जोड़ने वाला फुटओवर ब्रिज (Mumbai Foot Overbridge Collapses) गिरा है. पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि घायलों को अस्‍पताल ले जाया गया है. हादसे की वजह से ट्रैफिक भी प्रभावित हुआ है. वहीं, यात्रियों को वैकल्पिक रूट से जाने को कहा गया है.
Mar 14, 2019
20:30 (IST)
मुंबई (Mumbai) के छत्रपति शिवाजी टर्मिनस (Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus) के पास फुटओवर ब्रिज (Foot Overbridge Collapses) गिर गया है. जिस समय हादसा हुआ फुटओवर ब्रिज पर काफी संख्या में लोग थे, क्योंकि यह समय लोगों के ऑफिस से लौटने का था. हादसे में कई लोगों के घायल होने की खबर है. 
