Mumbai Foot Overbridge Collapse Live Updates: मुंबई में CST के पास फुटओवर ब्रिज गिरा, 3 की मौत

मुंबई (Mumbai) के छत्रपति शिवाजी टर्मिनस (Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus) के पास फुटओवर ब्रिज (Foot Overbridge Collapses) गिर गया है. मुंबई पुलिस ने बताया कि हादसे में 2 महिलाओं की मौत हो गई है और 30 से अधिक लोग घायल हो गए हैं. घायलों में 5 से छह लोगों की हालत बेहद गंभीर है. बता दें कि जिस समय हादसा हुआ फुटओवर ब्रिज पर काफी संख्या में लोग थे. मुंबई पुलिस (Mumbai Police) ने बताया कि, 'टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया बिल्डिंग (Times Of India Building) के पास सीएसटी (CST) के प्लेटफॉर्म संख्या एक को बीटी लेन से जोड़ने वाला फुटओवर ब्रिज (Mumbai Foot Overbridge Collapses) गिरा है. पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि घायलों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया है. हादसे की वजह से ट्रैफिक भी प्रभावित हुआ है. वहीं, यात्रियों को वैकल्पिक रूट से जाने की सलाह दी गई है.
Mumbai: Visuals from St George Hospital where some of the people, injured in foot over bridge near CSMT railway station collapse, have been taken. 34 people are injured, 2 people dead. pic.twitter.com/G3vIrPU8yE- ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019
Foot over bridge connecting CST platform 1 north end with B T Lane near Times of India building has collapsed. Injured persons are being shifted to hospitals. Traffic affected. Commuters to use alternate routes. Senior officers are on spot.- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 14, 2019
