NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | लाइव ब्लॉग |

Parliament Live Updates : राज्यसभा में आज राजनाथ सिंह पेश करेंगे नागरिकता संशोधन बिल 2016

राफेल सौदे पर सीएजी रिपोर्ट आज संसद में पेश की जा सकती है. कांग्रेस ने पहले ही सीएजी राजीव महर्षि पर हितों के टकराव का आरोप लगाकर मोर्चा खोल रखा है. ऐसे में रिपोर्ट पेश होने पर हंगामे के आसार हैं.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Parliament Live Updates : राज्यसभा में आज राजनाथ सिंह पेश करेंगे नागरिकता संशोधन बिल 2016

संसद में आज नागरिकता संशोधन बिल पेश हो सकता है

पूर्वोत्तर के राज्यों में भारी विरोध के बीच नागरिकता संशोधन बिल 2016 आज राज्यसभा में पेश किया जाएगा. गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह बिल पेश करेंगे. ये बिल पहले ही लोकसभा में पास हो चुका है. राज्यसभा में सरकार के पास बहुमत नहीं होने की वजह से बिल पास कराना आसान नहीं होगा. नॉर्थ ईस्ट में इस बिल का ज़ोरदार विरोध हो रहा है. राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद मंगलवार को संसद भवन में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के आदम कद चित्र का अनावरण करेंगे.  संसद के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि कोविंद संसद भवन के सेंट्रल हॉल में वाजपेयी के चित्र का अनावरण करेंगे. इस दौरान उप राष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और विभिन्न दलों के अन्य नेताओं के मौजूद रहने की उम्मीद है. राफेल सौदे पर सीएजी रिपोर्ट आज संसद में पेश की जा सकती है. कांग्रेस ने पहले ही सीएजी राजीव महर्षि पर हितों के टकराव का आरोप लगाकर मोर्चा खोल रखा है. ऐसे में रिपोर्ट पेश होने पर हंगामे के आसार हैं.


संसद की कार्यवाही Live Updates 


Feb 12, 2019
13:11 (IST)
कांग्रेस नेता आनंद शर्मा ने राफेल डील को लेकर राज्यसभा में स्थगन प्रस्ताव दिया
Feb 12, 2019
13:08 (IST)
हम विश्वास दिलाना चाहते हैं कि नागरिकता संशोधन बिल से उत्तर-पूर्व के लोगों की भाषा, संस्कृति, पहचान पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ेगा : बीजेपी
Feb 12, 2019
13:06 (IST)

अखिलेश यादव को एयरपोर्ट पर रोके जाने के बाद राज्यसभा में समाजवादी पार्टी के सांसदों का हंगामा, 2 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित
Feb 12, 2019
11:15 (IST)
संसद में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की तस्वीर का हुआ अनावरण पीएम मोदी ने तस्वीर के अनावरण के बाद वाजपेयी को किया याद
Feb 12, 2019
10:40 (IST)
नागरिकता विधेयक पास नहीं हो पाएगा : यशवंत सिन्हा

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री यशवंत सिन्हा ने रविवार को यहां कहा कि नागरिकता (संशोधन) विधेयक 2016 राज्यसभा में पारित नहीं हो पाएगा.उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि मोदी सरकार दूसरी बार सत्ता में नहीं आने वाली है. अनुभवी राजनेता सिन्हा ने यह बात यहां सिटिजंस फोरम द्वारा आयोजित एक वार्ता के दौरान कही.
Feb 12, 2019
10:25 (IST)
देखते हैं सीएजी की रिपोर्ट में क्या लिखा है, मुझे लगता है कि वह वही राय देंगे जो उन्होंने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दी थी : मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे
No more content
टिप्पणिया

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... कठिन दौर में 12वीं की परीक्षा देना मुश्किल था, अब डिप्टी कलेक्टर बनीं निकिता

Advertisement

 
 
 