Parliament Live Updates : राज्यसभा में आज राजनाथ सिंह पेश करेंगे नागरिकता संशोधन बिल 2016

पूर्वोत्तर के राज्यों में भारी विरोध के बीच नागरिकता संशोधन बिल 2016 आज राज्यसभा में पेश किया जाएगा. गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह बिल पेश करेंगे. ये बिल पहले ही लोकसभा में पास हो चुका है. राज्यसभा में सरकार के पास बहुमत नहीं होने की वजह से बिल पास कराना आसान नहीं होगा. नॉर्थ ईस्ट में इस बिल का ज़ोरदार विरोध हो रहा है. राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद मंगलवार को संसद भवन में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के आदम कद चित्र का अनावरण करेंगे. संसद के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि कोविंद संसद भवन के सेंट्रल हॉल में वाजपेयी के चित्र का अनावरण करेंगे. इस दौरान उप राष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और विभिन्न दलों के अन्य नेताओं के मौजूद रहने की उम्मीद है. राफेल सौदे पर सीएजी रिपोर्ट आज संसद में पेश की जा सकती है. कांग्रेस ने पहले ही सीएजी राजीव महर्षि पर हितों के टकराव का आरोप लगाकर मोर्चा खोल रखा है. ऐसे में रिपोर्ट पेश होने पर हंगामे के आसार हैं.
Congress leader Anand Sharma has given suspension of business rules notice in Rajya Sabha over 'irregularities & alleged corruption in acquisition of Rafale jets'. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/MpHH6a44Ud- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016: We want to reassure the people of the North-east that this bill is not going to cause any difficulty to their culture, language, identity or interest. Any such situation will be tackled by us pic.twitter.com/hgDk3hH9BF- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
पीएम मोदी ने तस्वीर के अनावरण के बाद वाजपेयी को किया याद
Delhi: A portrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee unveiled at the Central Hall of Parliament by President Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/kKsFn8e2RP- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
PM Narendra Modi on unveiling of the portrait of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: Atal Ji had a long political career, a large part of that career was spent in opposition. Yet, he continued raising issues of public interest and never ever deviated from his ideology. pic.twitter.com/uQGFBcwTMJ- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress on Rafale CAG report likely to be tabled in Parliament today: Let's see what all they have written in it. In my opinion, they will give the same suggestions here which they gave to Supreme Court in a sealed cover. pic.twitter.com/9yTxgdMa11- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement