हम ममता बनर्जी के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर खड़े हैं: राहुल गांधी

चिटफंड घोटालों के सिलसिले में कोलकाता के पुलिस आयुक्त राजीव कुमार से पूछताछ की सीबीआई की कोशिश के खिलाफ रविवार रात धरने पर बैठीं पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी और केंद्र की नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार के बीच जबर्दस्त टकराव की स्थिति पैदा हो गई. ममता ने जोर देकर कहा है कि मोदी सरकार ने 'संविधान और संघीय ढांचे' की भावना का गला घोंट दिया. इस बीच, कांग्रेस सहित अन्य विपक्षी पार्टियां इस मुद्दे पर ममता के समर्थन में उतर आई हैं. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह के हाथों हुए 'अपमान' के विरोध में स्थानीय मेट्रो सिनेमा के सामने भूरे रंग की ऊनी शॉल ओढ़ कर धरने पर बैठीं ममता और मोदी सरकार के बीच यह नाटकीय घटनाक्रम उस वक्त शुरू हुआ, जब कुमार से पूछताछ के मकसद से उनके आवास पर गई सीबीआई अधिकारियों की टीम को वहां तैनात संतरियों-कर्मियों ने अंदर जाने से रोक दिया. इसके बाद कोलकाता पुलिस ने सीबीआई के कुछ अधिकारियों को हिरासत में भी ले लिया. केंद्र एवं राज्य के पुलिस बलों के बीच यह टकराव की अभूतपूर्व स्थिति थी. आगामी लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले भाजपा विरोधी गठबंधन बनाने के प्रयासों में अग्रणी भूमिका निभा रहीं ममता ने दावा किया कि सीबीआई ने बगैर तलाशी वॉरंट के ही कोलकाता के पुलिस आयुक्त कुमार के दरवाजे पर दस्तक दी. ममता ने आरोप लगाया कि वे हर उस राज्य में राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाना चाहते हैं, जहां विपक्षी पार्टियां सत्ता में हैं.
#SaveDemocracy@MamataOfficial- Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) February 3, 2019
...We applaud and support the stand taken by Mamta Banerjee against the autocracy and tyranny of the Central government. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena firmly stands behind her and the fight against this tyranny. #RajThackeraypic.twitter.com/c8DbyiDNkl
West Midnapore: TMC workers stage 'rail roko protest' at Midnapore Railway Station over the ongoing CBI issue. #WestBengalpic.twitter.com/8lIQVsWJT7- ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on ongoing CBI issue in West Bengal: CBI has got to do its job or not? When CBI does it, it's political vendetta, when it doesn't do it, it's caged parrot. Let them make up their minds. pic.twitter.com/0u2A2iV22f- ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
A delegation of senior BJP leaders to meet Chief Election Commissioner on Monday. BJP will complain about West Bengal govt blocking rallies of senior BJP leaders. pic.twitter.com/KNR5F7hc7t- ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
GVL Narasimha Rao, BJP: Incident taking place in Kolkata are unfortunate. Mamata Banerjee wants to protect the corrupt in her state, like a dictator. She is obstructing investigation of CBI which was there as per SC order. She is shredding apart the constitution. We condemn this. pic.twitter.com/ayoxDVAsUb- ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Chandrababu Naidu, Mayawati, Sharad Pawar, and Arvind Kejriwal spoke to Mamata Banerjee over phone and expressed solidarity. pic.twitter.com/QYm6TDsa1d- ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
I spoke with Mamata Di tonight and told her we stand shoulder to shoulder with her.- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 3, 2019
The happenings in Bengal are a part of the unrelenting attack on India's institutions by Mr Modi & the BJP.
The entire opposition will stand together & defeat these fascist forces.
West Bengal: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units arrive at CBI regional office at CGO Complex, Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/ii8sCFY4O0- ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
West Bengal: Visuals of TMC workers burning an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Asansol over the ongoing CBI issue. pic.twitter.com/DiYkBzaK2g- ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
Hooghly: TMC workers stage a 'rail roko protest' in Rishra over the ongoing CBI issue pic.twitter.com/uQwdwfudha- ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continues her 'Save the Constitution' dharna with her supporters at Metro Channel, over the ongoing CBI issue. She is sitting there since 9 pm. pic.twitter.com/9nIflitip2- ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
