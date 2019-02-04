NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
हम ममता बनर्जी के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर खड़े हैं: राहुल गांधी

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी धरने पर बैठीं.

चिटफंड घोटालों के सिलसिले में कोलकाता के पुलिस आयुक्त राजीव कुमार से पूछताछ की सीबीआई की कोशिश के खिलाफ रविवार रात धरने पर बैठीं पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी और केंद्र की नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार के बीच जबर्दस्त टकराव की स्थिति पैदा हो गई. ममता ने जोर देकर कहा है कि मोदी सरकार ने 'संविधान और संघीय ढांचे' की भावना का गला घोंट दिया. इस बीच, कांग्रेस सहित अन्य विपक्षी पार्टियां इस मुद्दे पर ममता के समर्थन में उतर आई हैं. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह के हाथों हुए 'अपमान' के विरोध में स्थानीय मेट्रो सिनेमा के सामने भूरे रंग की ऊनी शॉल ओढ़ कर धरने पर बैठीं ममता और मोदी सरकार के बीच यह नाटकीय घटनाक्रम उस वक्त शुरू हुआ, जब कुमार से पूछताछ के मकसद से उनके आवास पर गई सीबीआई अधिकारियों की टीम को वहां तैनात संतरियों-कर्मियों ने अंदर जाने से रोक दिया. इसके बाद कोलकाता पुलिस ने सीबीआई के कुछ अधिकारियों को हिरासत में भी ले लिया. केंद्र एवं राज्य के पुलिस बलों के बीच यह टकराव की अभूतपूर्व स्थिति थी. आगामी लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले भाजपा विरोधी गठबंधन बनाने के प्रयासों में अग्रणी भूमिका निभा रहीं ममता ने दावा किया कि सीबीआई ने बगैर तलाशी वॉरंट के ही कोलकाता के पुलिस आयुक्त कुमार के दरवाजे पर दस्तक दी. ममता ने आरोप लगाया कि वे हर उस राज्य में राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाना चाहते हैं, जहां विपक्षी पार्टियां सत्ता में हैं.

 

 


Feb 04, 2019
01:28 (IST)
महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना के प्रमुख राज ठाकरे ने भी ट्वीट कर ममता बनर्जी को समर्थन दिया है.
Feb 04, 2019
01:25 (IST)
पश्चिम बंगाल में सीबीआई विवाद को लेकर मिदनापुर में भी टीएमसी कार्यकर्ता रेल रोककर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं
Feb 04, 2019
00:58 (IST)
पश्चिम बंगाल में चल रहे CBI मुद्दे को लेकर रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने विपक्ष पर जमकर निशाना साधा है. उन्होंने कहा,  सीबीआई को अपना काम करना है या नहीं? जब सीबीआई ऐसा करती है, तो यह राजनीतिक प्रतिशोध होता है, जब वह ऐसा नहीं करती है, तो वह केंद्र सरकार का तोता होती है.
Feb 04, 2019
00:55 (IST)
बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेताओं का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल सोमवार को मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त से मिलेगा. इस दौरान बीजेपी रैलियां रोकने के लिए पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार की शिकायत करेगी.
Feb 04, 2019
00:51 (IST)
जीवीएल नरसिम्हा राव का ममता पर निशाना
बीजेपी नेता जीवीएल नरसिम्हा राव ने इस मामले पर कहा, 'कोलकाता में हुआ हादसा दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है. ममता बनर्जी तानाशाह की तरह अपने राज्य में भ्रष्टाचारियों को बचाना चाहती हैं. वह सीबीआई की जांच में बाधा डाल रही है, जो सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के अनुसार थी. वह संविधान से अलग हो रही है. हम इसकी निंदा करते हैं.
Feb 04, 2019
00:48 (IST)
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी, उमर अब्दुल्ला, अखिलेश यादव, तेजस्वी यादव, चंद्रबाबू नायडू, मायावती, शरद पवार और अरविंद केजरीवाल ने इस मुद्दे को लेकर फोन पर ममता बनर्जी से बात की.
Feb 04, 2019
00:44 (IST)
सूत्रों के हवाल से खबर आ रही है कि सीबीआई अब इस मुद्दे पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाने की तैयारी में है.
Feb 04, 2019
00:40 (IST)
इस मुद्दे पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने भी प्रतिक्रिया दी और कहा कि हमने ममता बनर्जी से बात की है और हम मजबूती से उनके साथ खड़े हैं.
Feb 04, 2019
00:37 (IST)
मुद्दे को गरमाता देख सीआरपीएफ की यूनिट भी सीजीओ कॉम्पलेक्स स्थित सीबीआई के रिजनल ऑफिस पहुंचने गई है.
Feb 04, 2019
00:34 (IST)
पश्चिम बंगाल के आसनसोल में टीएमसी कार्यकर्ता पीएम मोदी का पुतला जला रहे हैं.
Feb 04, 2019
00:29 (IST)
हुगली में टीएमसी वर्कर रेल रोककर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं.
Feb 04, 2019
00:26 (IST)
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी रात 9 बजे से ही धरने पर बैठीं हैं.
Feb 04, 2019
00:23 (IST)
चिटफंड घोटालों के सिलसिले में कोलकाता के पुलिस आयुक्त राजीव कुमार से पूछताछ की सीबीआई की कोशिश के खिलाफ रविवार रात धरने पर बैठीं पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी और केंद्र की नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार के बीच जबरदस्त टकराव की स्थिति पैदा हो गई.
