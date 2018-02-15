Jodhaa Akbar: ऋतिक रोशन और ऐश्वर्या राय की 'जोधा अकबर' के 10 साल पूरे होने पर सामने आई सेट की Unseen Photos

Amitabh Bachchan को फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में हुए 49 साल, गुजरे जमाने को ऐसे किया याद
It's truly an exhilarating feeling that #JodhaaAkbar is still appealing to audiences today. Not only in India but Internationally too!— Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) February 15, 2018
And I'd like to take this opportunity to THANK YOU for giving it so much love.
Sharing with you an UNRELEASED POSTER! #10YearsOfJodhaaAkbarpic.twitter.com/kudyvlEMoP
इसके अलावा फिल्ममेकर ने सेट की अनसीन तस्वीरें भी जारी की हैं. जहां शूटिंग पर ऐश्वर्या राय से मिलने उनके ससुर और महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन पहुंचे थे. 10 साल पुरानी आगरा के किले की इस तस्वीर में आशुतोष के साथ ऋतिक रोशन, अनिल कपूर और अमिताभ बच्चन दिखाई दे रहे हैं. एक अन्य फोटो में ऐश्वर्या-अभिषेक, सुनीता-आशुतोष और ऋतिक-सुजैन दिख रहे हैं.
UNRELEASED PICS!— Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) February 15, 2018
When the REAL life Emperor & King met the REEL life Emperor!
On the MAGNIFICENT set of Agra Fort!
2nd pic is on completion of shoot!@srbachchan@anilkapoor@iHrithik@sussannekroshan@juniorbachchan#AishwaryaRaiBachchan#SunitaGowariker#10YearsOfJodhaaAkbarpic.twitter.com/MshwlRdRIz
