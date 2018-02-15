NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबजट-2018वीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

Jodhaa Akbar: ऋतिक रोशन और ऐश्वर्या राय की 'जोधा अकबर' के 10 साल पूरे होने पर सामने आई सेट की Unseen Photos

फिल्म 'जोधा अकबर' को रिलीज हुए 10 साल हो गए है. गोवारिकर ने फिल्म में ऋतिक रोशन और ऐश्वर्या राय के एक रिलीज नहीं हुए पोस्टर को ट्वीट किया.

,
49 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Jodhaa Akbar: ऋतिक रोशन और ऐश्वर्या राय की 'जोधा अकबर' के 10 साल पूरे होने पर सामने आई सेट की Unseen Photos

'जोधा अकबर' के सेट पर अनिल कपूर और अमिताभ बच्चन.

खास बातें

  1. 'जोधा अकबर' के 10 साल पूरे
  2. दर्शकों को अभी भी आकर्षित करती है 'जोधा अकबर' : आशुतोष
  3. फिल्ममेकर ने साझा की सेट की तस्वीरें
नई दिल्ली: ऋतिक रोशन और ऐश्वर्या राय स्टारर फिल्म 'जोधा अकबर' को रिलीज हुए 10 साल बीत चुके हैं. फिल्मकार आशुतोष गोवारिकर की यह फिल्म उनके जन्मदिन के मौके पर 15 फरवरी, 2008 को रिलीज हुई थी. जलालुद्दीन मोहम्मद अकबर और जोधाबाई की लव-स्टोरी पर बेस्ड इस फिल्म को दर्शकों से काफी अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिला था. जोधा अकबर के 10 साल पूरे होने पर फिल्ममेकर आशुतोष का कहना है कि यह एक खुशनुमा एहसास है कि फिल्म 'जोधा अकबर' अभी भी दर्शकों को आकर्षित करती है. गुरुवार को गोवारिकर ने फिल्म में ऋतिक रोशन और ऐश्वर्या राय के एक रिलीज नहीं हुए पोस्टर को ट्वीट किया. 

Tiger Zinda Hai बनी तीसरी सबसे बड़ी फिल्म, टॉप-10 में आमिर पर भारी पड़े सलमान खानAmitabh Bachchan को फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में हुए 49 साल, गुजरे जमाने को ऐसे किया याद

पोस्टर के साथ उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा, "यह वास्तव में एक खुशनुमा एहसास है कि 'जोधा अकबर' आज भी दर्शकों को आकर्षित करती है. न सिर्फ भारत में बल्कि विदेशों में भी. मैं इतना प्यार लुटाने के लिए आप सबका शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहता हूं. आपके साथ एक रिलीज नहीं हुए पोस्टर को साझा कर रहा हूं. 'जोधा अकबर' के दस साल." इसके अलावा फिल्ममेकर ने सेट की अनसीन तस्वीरें भी जारी की हैं. जहां शूटिंग पर ऐश्वर्या राय से मिलने उनके ससुर और महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन पहुंचे थे. 10 साल पुरानी आगरा के किले की इस तस्वीर में आशुतोष के साथ ऋतिक रोशन, अनिल कपूर और अमिताभ बच्चन दिखाई दे रहे हैं. एक अन्य फोटो में ऐश्वर्या-अभिषेक, सुनीता-आशुतोष और ऋतिक-सुजैन दिख रहे हैं.

Viral Video से सनसनी मचाने वाली प्रिया प्रकाश इंस्टाग्राम पर हिट, देखें Photos

मालूम हो कि, आशुतोष ने पहला नशा (1993) के जरिए निर्देशन के क्षेत्र में कदम रखा था. उन्होंने आमिर खान के साथ 'लगान (2001)', शाहरुख खान के साथ 'स्वदेश (2004)', ऐश्वर्या-ऋतिक के साथ 'जोधा अकबर (2008)', प्रियंका चोपड़ा के साथ 'वॉट्स यूअर राशि (2009)' और दीपिका पादुकोण-अभिषेक बच्चन के साथ 'खेलें हम जी जान से (2010)' का निर्देशन किया. फिल्ममेकर की ऋतिक के साथ आखिरी फिल्म 'मोहनजो दाड़ो (2016)' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर फ्लॉप रही थी.

VIDEO: रणवीर सिंह से खास बातचीत...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

49 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में 11,300 करोड़ का घोटाला...
Hrithik RoshanAishwarya Rai

Advertisement

 
 
 