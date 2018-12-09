NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
2.0 Box Office Collection Day 10: रजनीकांत की 'Robot 2.0' देश की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी फिल्म, अब तक कमाए इतने करोड़

साउथ के सुपरस्टार एक्टर रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) की फिल्म 'Robot 2.0' कमाई के मामले में कई रिकॉर्डतोड़ बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन कर डाले हैं.

,
2.0 Box Office Collection Day 10: रजनीकांत की 'Robot 2.0' देश की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी फिल्म, अब तक कमाए इतने करोड़

2.0 Box Office Collection Day 10: रोबोट के नए अवतार में साउथ सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth)

खास बातें

  1. 'Robot 2.0' की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई
  2. रजनीकांत की फिल्म ने बनाए रिकॉर्ड
  3. बाहुबली के बाद दूसरी सबसे बड़ी फिल्म
नई दिल्ली: साउथ के सुपरस्टार एक्टर रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) की फिल्म 'Robot 2.0' कमाई के मामले में कई रिकॉर्डतोड़ बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन कर डाले हैं. विलेन की भूमिका निभाने वाले बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की यह सबसे ज्यादा कमाने वाली फिल्म बन गई है. हालांकि वह '2.0' फिल्म में लीड रोल में नहीं हैं, लेकिन फिर भी उनकी अन्य फिल्मों के मुकाबले इस फिल्म ने सबसे ज्यादा कलेक्शन किया है. बॉक्स ऑफिस इंडिया के मुताबिक 'Enthiran 2.0' ने ग्रॉस कमाई के मामले में 'बाहुबली-द कन्क्लूजन' (Bahubali - The Conclusion) के बाद दूसरी सबसे बड़ी फिल्म बन गई है. भारत में सभी भाषाओं के कलेक्शन को मिलाकर शुक्रवार तक फिल्म ने लगभग 319 करोड़ की कमाई कर चुकी है. रोजाना की कमाई को देखते हुए एक अनुमान के मुताबिक वीकेंड के मौके पर शनिवार को फिल्म ने करीब 12 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का कलेक्शन किया होगा.

2.0 Box Office: रजनीकांत की 'Robot 2.0' ने भारतीय बॉक्स ऑफिस पर जमाया रंग, अब बारी चीन की

रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) की फिल्म ने धाकड़ कमाई करते हुए अपनी ही फिल्मों का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा है. कई फॉर्मेट में रिलीज होने वाली फिल्म '2.0' ने रजनीकांत के अन्य फिल्मों के मुताबिक सबसे ज्यादा कमाई कर चुकी है. रजनीकांत की फ्लॉप फिल्म 'काला' (Kaala) और लिंगा (Linga) ने भारत में क्रमश: 120 और 100 करोड़ का ग्रॉस कलेक्शन किया था, जबकि सिर्फ '2.0' और 'कबाली' ने ही 200 करोड़ से ज्यादा का ग्रॉस कलेक्शन किया है. वहीं बॉक्स ऑफिस इंडिया के मुताबिक 'Robot 2.0' फिल्म ने हिंदी वर्जन में शनिवार को करीब 7 करोड़ की कमाई की होगी.

देखें ट्रेलर-


रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) -अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की जुगलबंदी वाली इस फिल्म ने न सिर्फ भारतीय बॉक्स ऑफिस (2.0 Box Office Collection) पर अपना करिश्मा दिखाया है बल्कि दुनिया के कई देशो में भी कमाई के ये नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित कर रही है. रजनीकांत की '2.0 (Robot 2.0)' ने दुनिया भर में 500 करोड़ रु. की ग्रॉस कमाई कर ली है और अब नजर 600 करोड़ की तरफ है. उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि फिल्म इस वीकेंड पर यह आंकड़ा छू सकती है. हैरतअंगेज टेक्नोलॉजी और एक्शन से भरपूर '2.0' को शंकर ने डायरेक्ट किया है. '2.0' चीन में 56,000 स्क्रीन्स पर रिलीज होने जा रही है, इस तरह इसकी कमाई में आने वाले समय में तगड़ा उछाल देखने को मिलेगा.

Rajinikanth's 2.0 Movie Review: रजनीकांत के 2.0 में 3.0 का ट्विस्ट, दमदार 'Robot' और हैरतअंगेज टेक्नोलॉजी
 
तरण आदर्श ने लिखा हैः '2.0 का पहला हफ्ता शानदार रहा है...अब नजर दूसरे हफ्ते पर है...फिल्म ने गुरुवार को 20.25 करोड़ रु., शुक्रवार को 18 करोड़ रु., शनिवार को 25 करोड़ रु., रविवार को 34 करोड़ रु., सोमवार को 13.75 करोड़ रु.', मंगलवार को 11.50 करोड़ रु., बुधवार को 9.50 करोड़ रु., गुरुवार को 7.75 करोड़ रु., शुक्रवार को 5.85 करोड़ रु. की कमाई की है. इस तरह फिल्म के हिंदी वर्जन ने पहले नौ दिन में 145.60 करोड़ रु. कमाए हैं.'
 
रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) की '2.0 (2 Point 0)' का क्रेज इस बात से भी समझा जा सकता है कि अमेरिका के न्यूयॉर्क और न्यूजर्सी में चार ऐसे ट्रक घूम रहे हैं जिन पर '2.0' के प्रोमो चल रहे हैं. यानी रजनीकांत की फिल्म का प्रचार अमेरिका में भी काफी जोर-शोर से चल रहा है. 

देखें Video-


