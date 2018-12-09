2.0 Box Office Collection Day 10: रजनीकांत की 'Robot 2.0' देश की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी फिल्म, अब तक कमाए इतने करोड़

#2Point0 stayed strong, despite a new release [#Kedarnath] eating into the screens, shows and footfalls... Expected to show substantial growth on second Sat and Sun... Will cross ₹ 150 cr today... [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr. Total: ₹ 145.60 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2018
4 Trucks roaming around New Jersey and New York all weekend for #2Point0 outdoor promotions..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 8, 2018
First time for an Indian movie.. pic.twitter.com/OO4biCC4oT
