2.0 Box Office Collection Day 17: रजनीकांत-अक्षय कुमार की 'Robot 2.0' धांसू कमाई जारी, Mersal को छोड़ा पीछे

2.0 Box Office Collection Day 17: साउथ के सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) और अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की फिल्म 'Robot 2.0' दो हफ्ते के बाद भी करोड़ों में कमाई कर रही है.

,
2.0 Box Office Collection Day 17: रजनीकांत-अक्षय कुमार की 'Robot 2.0' धांसू कमाई जारी, Mersal को छोड़ा पीछे

2.0 Box Office Collection Day 17: रोबोट अवतार में साउथ के सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth)

खास बातें

  1. रजनीकांत का धमाल जारी
  2. हिंदी फिल्मों की टॉप 3 फिल्म में शामिल
  3. विजय की फिल्म को छोड़ा पीछे
नई दिल्ली: 2.0 Box Office Collection Day 17: साउथ के सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) और अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की फिल्म 'Robot 2.0' दो हफ्ते के बाद भी करोड़ों में कमाई कर रही है. बॉक्स ऑफिस इंडिया के रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 'Enthiran 2.0' की हिंदी वर्जन फिल्म '2.0' तीसरे वीकेंड के पहले दिन शुक्रवार को 1.25 और दूसरे दिन करीब इतनी की ही कमाई कर पाई. हालांकि हिंदी वर्जन की कमाई अभी 200 करोड़ के आंकड़े से काफी दूर है. फिलहाल अभी तक इस फिल्म ने 180 करोड़ के करीब कमाई कर ली है. यदि यह फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर दो हफ्ते और टिक जाए, और दर्शकों की भीड़ में कमी न आए तो रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) की फिल्म (2 Point 0) 200 करोड़ रुपए तक कमाने में सफल हो जाएगी.

हिंदी फिल्मों में '2.0' साल की सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली फिल्मों की लिस्ट में तीसरे नंबर आ गई हैं. 2018 के सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली फिल्मों में पहले नंबर पर 'संजू (Sanju)' और दूसरे पर 'पद्मावत (Padmaavat)' और अब रजनीकांत-अक्षय कुमार की '2.0' ने तीसरे नंबर पर अपनी जगह बना ली है. रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) और अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की '2.0 (2 Point 0)' में जबरदस्त एक्शन है, और अक्षय खतरनाक विलेन के रोल में नजर आए हैं. लेकिन खास यह कि '2.0 (Robot 2.0)' के हिंदी, तेलुगू और तमिल वर्जन ने 100 करोड़ रु. का आंकड़ा पार कर लिया है, इस तरह ये बाहुबली के बाद दूसरी ऐसी फिल्म है, जिसने ये उपलब्धि हासिल की है. यही नहीं, '2.0' ने कर्नाटक में भी 15 दिन में 41.20 करोड़ रु. की कमाई की है.
 

ट्रेड एनलिस्ट रमेश बाला की माने तो फिल्म '2.0' ने केरल में 17 दिनों में 21 करोड़ रुपए की कमाई करके केरल राज्य की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी फिल्म बन गई है. बाहुबली 2, इस लिस्ट में अभी भी पहले नंबर पर जमी है. हालांकि 'Robot 2.0' ने साउथ से स्टार एक्टर विजय की फिल्म 'Mersal' को पीछे छोड़ दिया है.

रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) और अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की '2.0 (2 Point 0)' चीन में भी रिलीज होने जा रही है. रजनीकांत की फिल्म चीन में लगभग 56,000 स्क्रीन्स पर रिलीज होगी. फिल्म विशेषज्ञ मान रहे हैं कि फिल्म को बड़ी ओपनिंग मिली तो ये बहुत बड़ा धमाका कर देगी. वैसे भी इतनी स्क्रीन्स अभी तक हॉलीवुड फिल्मों को ही मिलती रही हैं. रजनीकांत की '2.0' का क्रेज अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है, और उधर उनकी अगली फिल्म 'पेट्टा (Petta)' ने हंगामा बरपा रखा है. रजनीकांत की 'पेट्टा' पोंगल पर रिलीज होगी, और इसमें विजय सेतुपती और नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी भी नजर आएंगे. 

