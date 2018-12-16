2.0 Box Office Collection Day 17: रजनीकांत-अक्षय कुमार की 'Robot 2.0' धांसू कमाई जारी, Mersal को छोड़ा पीछे

In extended 2 weeks (15 Days), #2Point0 in Hindi has done an All-India Nett of ₹ 177.75 cr.— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 15, 2018
3rd Biggest Hindi Grosser of 2018 after #Sanju and #Padmaavat
At the #Kerala Box Office, #2Point0 with 17 days gross of ₹ 21.50 Crs (Incl of 3D Charges) has gone past #Mersal 's Lifetime ₹ 20 Crs to become All-time No.2 Tamil movie in the state.. pic.twitter.com/zyc7jz2pC3— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 16, 2018
