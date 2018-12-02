NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

2.0 Box Office Collection Day 3: रजनीकांत-अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म '2.0' की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई, तीसरे दिन कमाए इतने करोड़

2.0 Box Office Report: साउथ सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) की फिल्म '2.0 (2 Point 0)' का दुनियाभर के बॉक्स ऑफिस (Box Office) पर जबरदस्त कमाई देखने को मिल रही है.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
2.0 Box Office Collection Day 3: रजनीकांत-अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म '2.0' की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई, तीसरे दिन कमाए इतने करोड़

2.0 Box Office Collection Day 3: रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) और अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की जबरदस्त एक्टिंग

खास बातें

  1. रजनीकांत-अक्षय का पॉवरफुल धमाल
  2. बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ताबड़तोड़ कमाई
  3. तीसरे दिन भी जमकर बटोरे पैसे
नई दिल्ली: Box Office Collection Day 3: साउथ सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) की फिल्म '2.0 (2 Point 0)' का दुनियाभर के बॉक्स ऑफिस (Box Office) पर जबरदस्त कमाई देखने को मिल रही है. रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) और अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की '2.0 (Enthiran 2.0)' के हिंदी वर्जन ने पहले दिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर (Box Office Collection Day 1) 20.25 करोड़ रु. का कारोबार किया था जबकि शनिवार को (Box Office Collection Day 3) इससे से अधिक कमाई करके रजनीकांत का पावरफुल इफेक्ट देखने को मिला. ट्रेड एनलिस्ट रमेश बाला के मुताबिक फिल्म ने तीसरे दिन लगभग 25 करोड़ रुपए की ताबड़तोड़ कलेक्शन कर डाला है. यह फिल्म अन्य भाषाओं में भी जबरदस्त कमाई कर रही है. लगभग 500 करोड़ रुपए की लागत में बनी इस फिल्म ने सेटलाइट, डिजिटल राइट्स मिलाकर इससे ज्यादा का कलेक्शन कर लिया है. रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) और अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की फिल्म अब मुनाफे की तरफ जाती हुई दिख रही है.

सपना चौधरी ने लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, नन्हे बच्चे का यूं आया रिएक्शन- Video हुआ वायरल
 

बता दें, फिल्म के सभी भाषाओं के संस्करणों की ग्रॉस कमाई लगभग 100 करोड़ रु. बताई जा रही है. रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) की फिल्म ने पहले दिन करिश्माई आंकड़े को छुने के बाद लगातार रिकॉर्ड कमाई करती ही जा रही है. '2.0' के दूसरे दिन के बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन (Box Office Collection Day 2) भी जबरदस्त रहा. रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) का करिश्मा दूसरे दिन भी छाया रहा और लगभग 18 करोड़ रु. की कमाई की. '2.0' के डायरेक्टर शंकर (Shankar) ने जिस तरह से टेक्नोलॉजी का छौंक लगाया है, वह दर्शकों को पसंद भी आ रहा है. इस तरह से गुरुवार को रिलीज हुई फिल्म ने शुक्रवार और शनिवार को मिलाकर 63.25 करोड़ रुपए सिर्फ हिंदी वर्जन से कमा चुकी है.

देखें वीडियो-


रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) और अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की '2.0' तमिल और तेलुगु संस्करणों से भी अच्छा रिसपॉन्स मिल रहा है. यही नहीं, फिल्म दुनिया भर के बॉक्स ऑफिस पर काफी अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर रही है. '2.0' में रजनीकांत और अक्षय कुमार की दुश्मनी दिखाई है और फिल्म में वीएफएक्स का जबरदस्त कमाल दिखाया गया है. '2.0 (2 Point 0)' को लायका प्रोडक्शंस ने प्रोड्यूस किया है और इसके हिंदी वर्जन को धर्मा प्रोडक्शन डिस्ट्रीब्यूट कर रहा है.

 
निक जोनास की हुईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, ईसाई रीति रिवाज से विवाह संपन्न- मेहंदी सेरेमनी की Pics हुई वायरल

 
रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) और अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की फिल्म '2.0' ने दुनियाभर से अभी तक 190 करोड़ रुपए कमा चुकी है. इस फिल्म का बजट लगभग 500 करोड़ बताया गया है, लेकिन '2.0' ने रिलीज से पहले ही 370 करोड़ रुपए की कमाई कर ली थी. '2.0' ने सैटेलाइट राइट्स, डिजिटल राइट्स और डिस्ट्रिब्यूशन राइट्स के जरिए इस आंकड़े को छुआ था. वैसे भी '2.0' की एडवांस बुकिंग में ही 10 लाख टिकटें बिकी थीं. 

...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... मेवे और साबुन की छोटी सी दुकान, इनकम टैक्स की टीम ने छापा मारा तो बेसमेंट में 300 लॉकर देख रह गई दंग
2.0 Box Office Collection Day 3rajinikanthakshay kumar

Advertisement

 
 
 