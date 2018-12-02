2.0 Box Office Collection Day 3: रजनीकांत-अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म '2.0' की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई, तीसरे दिन कमाए इतने करोड़

#2Point0 in Hindi had a very good Saturday.. Early Estimates for All-India Nett for Day 3 is ₹ 25 Crs..
This is better than Day 1 by nearly ₹ 5 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 2, 2018
#2Point0 No.1 in the Following Countries Box Office - 1st Weekend:— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 1, 2018
1. #India
2. #Pakistan
3. #UAE
4. #SriLanka
5. #Malaysia
6. #Singapore
7. #Australia
#2Point0 2 Days WW BO:
Gross:#India - ₹ 135 Crs
Overseas - ₹ 55 Crsटिप्पणियांTotal - ₹ 190 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 1, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement