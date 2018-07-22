NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
7 Years Of Singham: साढ़े चार महीने में बनकर तैयार हुई थी 'सिंघम', 7 साल पूरे होने पर डायरेक्टर ने खोले राज़

अजय देवगन स्टारर फिल्म 'सिंघम' ने रविवार को हिंदी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में अपनी रिलीज के सात साल पूरे कर लिए.

22 जुलाई 2011 को रिलीज हुई थी Singham

नई दिल्ली: रिलायंस एंटरटेनमेंट की फिल्म 'सिंघम' ने रविवार को हिंदी फिल्म उद्योग में अपनी रिलीज के सात साल पूरे कर लिए. इसके निर्देशक रोहित शेट्टी ने अभिनेता अजय देवगन के चरित्र बाजीराव सिंघम को प्रतिष्ठित बनाने के लिए सभी का आभार जताया. शेट्टी ने रविवार को इंस्टाग्राम पर 'सिंघम' का वीडियो जारी किया. 'सिंघम' 2011 में रिलीज हुई थी.

उन्होंने कहा, "शूटिंग शुरू होने के पहले दिन से रिलीज होने के दिन तक सिंघम साढ़े चार महीने में बनी, इस फिल्म ने न सिर्फ बाक्स ऑफिस पर कमाई की, बल्कि दर्शकों का प्यार व सम्मान भी पाया."

रोहित शेट्टी ने आगे लिखा, "सिंघम के आज सात साल मनाते हुए मैं सिंघम को एक प्रतिष्ठित चरित्र बनाने के लिए सभी क्षेत्रों के प्रत्येक लोगों का धन्यवाद करना चाहता हूं."
 
फिल्म एक ईमानदार व बहादुर पुलिस अधिकारी बाजीराव सिंघम की कहानी बयान करती है, जो अन्याय के खिलाफ लड़ता है. भाग्य उसे एक भ्रष्ट राजनेता जयकांत शिर्के के खिलाफ ले जाता है, जो उसकी नैतिकता और ईमान को चुनौती देता है.

रिलायंस एंटरटेनमेंट ने अपने सभी सोशल मीडिया हैंडल पर फिल्म के सात साल पूरे होने पर इसके लोगों को नया रूप दिया है. 

