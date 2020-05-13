आमिर खान पत्नी संग असिस्टेंट के अंतिम संस्कार में हुए शामिल, 25 सालों से साथ में कर रहे थे काम- देखें Photo और Video

खास बातें
- असिस्टेंट के अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल हुए आमिर खान
- 25 सालों से अमोस पॉल के साथ काम कर रहे थे आमिर खान
- आमिर खान की फोटो और वीडियो हुए वायरल
बॉलीवुड के मिस्टर परफैक्शनिस्ट आमिर खान (Aamir Khan) के असिस्टेंट अमोस पॉल (Amos Paul) का निधन हो गया. आमिर खान के असिस्टेंट को बीते दिन हार्ट अटैक आया था, जिसे लेकर खुद एक्टर ने उन्हें हॉस्पिटल में भी एडमिट कराया, लेकिन वह नहीं बच पाए. अमोस पॉल करीब 25 सालों से आमिर खान को असिस्ट कर रहे हैं. ऐसे में असिस्टेंट के निधन के बाद खुद आमिर खान और उनकी पत्नी किरण राव उनके अंतिम संस्कार के लिए पहुंचे नजर आए. आमिर खान से जुड़ी कुछ फोटो और वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है.
Aamir Khan lost his longtime assistant Amos yesterday... moments from his visit at the cemetery with Kiran Rao... RIP Amos Paul Nadar FOLLOW @voompla INQUIRIES @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #aamirkhan #kiranrao #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
Aamir Khan at the last rites of Amos Paul... his longtime assistant and Man Friday... with Kiran Rao and his sister at the Sewri Christian Cemetery... RIP Amos FOLLOW @voompla INQUIRIES @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #aamirkhan #kiranrao #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
Aamir Khan leaves with Kiran Rao after the last rites of his longtime assistant Amos Paul... who passed away yesterday bcoz of a heart attack FOLLOW @voompla INQUIRIES @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #aamirkhan #kiranrao #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
आमिर खान (Aamir Khan) मास्क पहने पत्नी के साथ अमोस पॉल (Amos Paul) की अंतिम विदाई में शामिल हुए. अपनी कुछ फोटो में वह और उनकी पत्नी असिस्टेंट के परिवार के सामने हाथ जोड़कर खड़े नजर आ रहे हैं. अमोस पॉल का अंतिम संस्कार मुंबई के शिवड़ी इलाके में स्थित श्मशान भूमि में किया गया. एक्टर के अलावा बॉलीवुड की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस रानी मुखर्जी भी अमोस पॉल के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए पहुंची नजर आईं. असिस्टेंट के अंतिम संस्कार के बाद ही आमिर खान अपनी पत्नी करिण राव के साथ वहां से चले गए.
Aamir Khan's longtime assistant and Man Friday Amos died of a heart attack on Tuesday... acc to reports he was rushed to the hospital by the actor where he died. Scenes from his last rites. RIP Amos FOLLOW @voompla INQUIRIES @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #aamirkhan #kiranrao #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
बता दें, अमोस (Amos Paul) ने रानी मुखर्जी (Rani Mukherjee) के साथ भी 4 सालों तक काम किया था. वह हाल ही में दादा बने थे. अमोस के अचानक हुए निधन से आमिर और उनके परिवार को गहरा सदमा लगा है. आमिर खान से जुड़े सूत्रों ने बताया कि उनके परिवार के लिए यह अपूरणीय क्षति है. आमिर इस समय काफी दुखी हैं क्योंकि अमोस उनके बहुत करीब थे, वह आमिर के परिवार को बिल्कुल अपने परिवार की तरह समझते थे. आमिर को सब मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट के रूप में जानते हैं, इसके पीछे अमोस की कड़ी मेहनत और समर्पण था.