Box Office Collection: 600 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल हुई ये 6 भारतीय फिल्में, आमिर खान से आगे फेल सलमान-शाहरुख

ट्रेड एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला ने उन 6 भारतीय फिल्मों का नाम उजागर किया है, जिन्होंने अब तक 600 करोड़ रु. से ज्यादा का वर्ल्डवाइड कलेक्शन किया है. चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि लिस्ट में 3 फिल्में आमिर खान की हैं.

'दंगल', 'पीके' के बाद 600 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल आमिर खान की 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार'

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड में अब तक ऐसी कई फिल्मों बनी हैं, जिन्होंने कमाई के नए रिकॉर्ड्स कायम किए है. सुपरस्टार आमिर खान, सलमान खान, शाहरुख खान, अक्षय कुमार की फिल्मों को 100-200 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल होने में जरा भी वक्त नहीं लगता है. वैसे, भारत में ऐसी भी फिल्में बनी हैं, जिनकी कमाई 600 करोड़ पार रही है. ट्रेड एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला ने उन 6 भारतीय फिल्मों का नाम उजागर किया है, जिन्होंने अब तक 600 करोड़ रु. से ज्यादा का वर्ल्डवाइड कलेक्शन किया है. चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि लिस्ट में 3 फिल्में आमिर खान की हैं. जबकि शाहरुख की एक भी फिल्म नहीं है.

आमिर खान की PK को पछाड़, बॉलीवुड की तीसरी सबसे ज्यादा कमाने वाली फिल्म बनने को तैयार Tiger Zinda Hai

रमेश बाला के लेटेस्ट ट्वीट के मुताबिक, दंगल (2016), बाहुबली 2 (2017), पीके (2014), बाहुबली (2015), बजरंगी भाईजान (2015) और सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार (2017) ये वो 6 भारतीय फिल्में हैं, जिनकी वर्ल्डवाइड कमाई 600 करोड़ पार है. लिस्ट में आमिर खान की तीन, साउथ सुपरस्टार प्रभास की दो और सलमान खान की 1 फिल्म शामिल है. Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 6: वीकडे पर 'पद्मावत' की बंपर कमाई जारी, जानें अब तक का कलेक्शन

600 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल इस लिस्ट में ताजा एंट्री 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' की हुई है, जिसने इन दिनों चीनी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तहलका मचा दिया है. 19 जनवरी को चीन में रिलीज हुई इस फिल्म ने अब तक 462 करोड़ का रिकॉर्डतोड़ बिजनेस कर लिया है. आमिर स्टारर 'दंगल' 2000 करोड़ रु. से ज्यादा कमा चुकी है जबकि, 'पीके' ने 800 करोड़ से अधिक का वर्ल्डवाइड बिजनेस किया है.

Video:'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' की टीम से विशेष बातचीत...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


