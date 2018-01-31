Box Office Collection: 600 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल हुई ये 6 भारतीय फिल्में, आमिर खान से आगे फेल सलमान-शाहरुख

Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 6: वीकडे पर 'पद्मावत' की बंपर कमाई जारी, जानें अब तक का कलेक्शन
Indian Movies > ₹ 600 Gross @ the WW BO:— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 31, 2018
1. #Dangal
2. #Baahubali2
3. #PK
4. #Baahubali
5. #BajrangiBhaijaan
6. #SecretSuperstar *
आमिर स्टारर 'दंगल' 2000 करोड़ रु. से ज्यादा कमा चुकी है जबकि, 'पीके' ने 800 करोड़ से अधिक का वर्ल्डवाइड बिजनेस किया है.
Among the 2017 Indian releases, after #Baahubali2 - @aamir_khan 's #SecretSuperstar does > ₹ 600 Cr Gross at the WW Box Office..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 31, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement