Aamir Khan ने बनाया ऐसा रिकॉर्ड, जिसे तोड़ना सलमान-शाहरुख के लिए होगा बेहद मुश्किल...

खास बातें बॉक्स ऑफिस के बादशाह बने आमिर खान तीन फिल्मों ने वर्ल्ड बॉक्स ऑफिस पर बनाए कमाई के रिकॉर्ड्स 'पीके' को पछाड़ आगे निकली 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार'

All the Top 3 Hindi Grossers at the WW Box Office now belong to one man - @aamir_khan



1. #Dangal



2. #SecretSuperstar



3. #PK — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 10, 2018

. @aamir_khan 's #SecretSuperstar is now the All-Time No.2 Hindi movie at the WW Box office..



With ₹ 833 Crs in WW Gross as of Feb 10th 2018, it has crossed #PK 's ₹ 832 Crs WW Gross.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 10, 2018

. @aamir_khan 's #SecretSuperstarInChina continues to be at No.1 at the Box office..



23 Days Total #CHN Gross now at US$106.34 Million [₹ 683 Crs] — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 10, 2018

सुपरस्टार आमिर खान इन दिनों फिल्म 'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान' की शूटिंग में बिजी हैं. इसके साथ ही उनकी लास्ट रिलीज फिल्म 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' व र्ल्डवाइड बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कमाई के नए रिकॉर्ड्स अपने नाम कर रही है. ट्रेड एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला के ट्वीट के मुताबिक, आमिर खान बॉलीवुड के एकलौते ऐसे अभिनेता हैं, जिनकी तीन फिल्मों वर्ल्ड बॉक्स ऑफिस पर टॉप-3 पोजिशन पर कब्जा कर लिया है. लिस्ट पर पहले नंबर पर दंगल (2016), दूसरे पर सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार (2017) और तीसरी पोजिशन पर 'पीके' है. वैसे, रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़ने के लिए ही बनाए जाते हैं, लेकिन इस बार आमिर खान ने ऐसा रिकॉर्ड बना दिया है जिसे तोड़ना सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान के लिए बेहद मुश्किल भरा होगा!19 जनवरी को चीनी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' ने सिर्फ चीन से ही 650 करोड़ से ज्यादा का कलेक्शन कर लिया है. फिल्म की वर्ल्डवाइड कमाई 833 करोड़ हो चुकी है. ट्रेड एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला के मुताबिक, कमाई के मामले में 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' ने 'पीके' का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है, जिसने 832 करोड़ रु. का वर्ल्डवाइड कलेक्शन किया था.चीन के बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' पहली पोजिशन पर बनी हुई है. रमेश बाला के अनुसार फिल्म ने 23 दिनों में 106.34 मिलियन डॉलर (683 करोड़ रु.) बटोर लिए हैं.भारत में पिछले साल 19 अक्टूबर को रिलीज हुई अद्वैत चंदन निर्देशित यह फिल्म एक लड़की की सिंगिंग सुपरस्टार बनने की कहानी है. फिल्म में जयारा वसीम ने लीड जबकि आमिर खान ने सपोर्टिंग किरदार निभाया है. फिल्म का बजट लगभग 45 करोड़ रु. बताया जाता है, फिल्म ने भारत में लगभग 62 करोड़ रु. का कारोबार किया था, जबकि इसका ओवरसीज कलेक्शन 40 करोड़ रु. रहा था.