Aamir Khan ने बनाया ऐसा रिकॉर्ड, जिसे तोड़ना सलमान-शाहरुख के लिए होगा बेहद मुश्किल...

Secret Superstar Box Office Collection China: आमिर खान की फिल्म ने किया 650 करोड़ रु. का आंकड़ा पार
All the Top 3 Hindi Grossers at the WW Box Office now belong to one man - @aamir_khan
1. #Dangal
2. #SecretSuperstar
3. #PK — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 10, 2018
Box Office Collection: 700 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल ये 4 भारतीय फिल्में, सलमान-शाहरुख की एक भी फिल्म नहीं
. @aamir_khan 's #SecretSuperstar is now the All-Time No.2 Hindi movie at the WW Box office..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 10, 2018
With ₹ 833 Crs in WW Gross as of Feb 10th 2018, it has crossed #PK 's ₹ 832 Crs WW Gross..
भारत में पिछले साल 19 अक्टूबर को रिलीज हुई अद्वैत चंदन निर्देशित यह फिल्म एक लड़की की सिंगिंग सुपरस्टार बनने की कहानी है. फिल्म में जयारा वसीम ने लीड जबकि आमिर खान ने सपोर्टिंग किरदार निभाया है. फिल्म का बजट लगभग 45 करोड़ रु. बताया जाता है, फिल्म ने भारत में लगभग 62 करोड़ रु. का कारोबार किया था, जबकि इसका ओवरसीज कलेक्शन 40 करोड़ रु. रहा था.
. @aamir_khan 's #SecretSuperstarInChina continues to be at No.1 at the Box office..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 10, 2018
23 Days Total #CHN Gross now at US$106.34 Million [₹ 683 Crs]
