आमिर खान के असिस्टेंट के निधन पर भावुक हुईं इरा खान, बोलीं- कभी सोचा नहीं था कि आप...

And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I'm so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we'll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I'm sorry we weren't physically with you. But I'm sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry . . . #zanyforzayn #hottie #sisterlove #proud #tearsofjoy #celebrate #debut #zaynmariekhan

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on May 1, 2020 at 5:01am PDT