आमिर खान के बेटे आजाद और बेटी इरा ने यूं मनाया दादी का जन्मदिन, Video हुआ वायरल

Dadi turned 85 today! Boy, does she not look it. It's absolutely amazing to have such a cool grandmom. She's very correct in her ways but she's still so tolerant and open-minded about the things that actually matter. She's an absolutely amazing human being and so much fun to hang around and chat with. I'd leave any party to come play cards with her. She's made me a cooler person. She's the epitome of what a person should be and we have so much left to learn from her. Especially how to make kebabs! #dadi #grandmother #birthday #happybirthday #85 #85andyoung #cardmaster #love #theperfecthuman #kindness #tolerance #grace #humor #wearsitbest #andshemakesthebestkebabs

