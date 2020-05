अभिषेक बच्चन ने कोरोनावायरस से जंग के बीच शेयर किया धमाकेदार रैप सॉन्ग, देखें वायरल Video

This cool rap video is a great way to drum home the anti-spitting in open message to combat #Covid19. Remember to stop & SOCH – think about your actions & the repercussions this could have on others! Kudos to @PMOIndia@MoHFW_India@BMGFIndia#KhuleMeinNaThooko#MilkeCoronaRokopic.twitter.com/DD9ySeEEju