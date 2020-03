मणिपुरी छात्रा के बाद बॉलीवुड एक्टर भी हुए लोगों की बेहूदगी के शिकार, लोगों ने कहा 'कोरोना' और फिर...

In times of crisis, some human beings devolve into the worst versions of themselves. Or may be that was them all along? . Thank you @mumbaigirl14 @timesofindia for taking this message far & wide, in light of the online & public #racism & discrimination against North-East Indians & the Indian-Chinese And thank you everyone for your unstinting humanism & love since this article broke yesterday (or today, depending on which city you are in). I'm reading your messages and I'm so, so touched by your kind words. Let's stay united; in spirit & in philosophy. Now and always . And to those stray trolls who are still spewing venom on my timeline; I say to you, as we would back in Bihar-Jharkhand: "भक साला, तुम तो हमारे प्यार के क़ाबिल भी नहीं हो बे! लेकिन, तुमको भी दीर्घायु भवः।" . Stay safe, stay healthy everyone

