एक्ट्रेस पार्नो मित्रा ने किया ट्वीट, बोलीं- जिन्हें प्यार करते हैं, उनका ख्याल रखें...

Mental health is important! I have been suicidal and have thought of it a number of times. The pain doesn't go away. We slowly move into a shell that becomes unbreakable! It's not easy to open up or just talk to someone. It becomes a part of your being .

I just want to tell anyone out there suffering please seek help.I have and I have been dealing with it . It's not been easy but I have friends and family who have been there for me. My doctors have been a huge support . So please don't let this just be a social media trend .