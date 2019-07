तैरना नहीं आता फिर भी पानी में उतरीं शिल्पा शेट्टी और फिर...देखें Video

Today was an incredible feeling .. An Honest confession.. “I can't swim” . I've tried so many times to learn, trust me.. but in vain.. So I'm not a water-baby ,but today I felt like a child in a mother's womb.. Had to share this with you.. the smile on my face is proof of the bliss I felt to just be able to #float .. for the first time ( with someone's help ofcourse and no fear) is unparalleled.. To just let go ..of our fears , and trust is what we find hardest.. Lovvved this #watsutherapy an absolute #musttry ???? @shawellness #shawellnessclinic #stretching #watertherapy #gratitude #happy #keepafloat #joy #letgo #littlejoys #learningnewthings #traveldiaries #spain

