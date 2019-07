भूत बनकर को-स्टार्स को डराती नजर आई ये एक्ट्रेस, वायरल हो गया धांसू Video

Maddd funn she's havin ya!! Sneak peaks from Shraddha's dance practice sesh today FOLLOW @shraddhas_aaisha Credit :- @voompla #Shraddhakapoor #Shraddhagems #Streetdancer3d #voompla #bollywood #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses

A post shared by SHRADDHA KAPOOR FANS (@shraddhas_aaisha) on Jul 15, 2019 at 7:22pm PDT