NDTV Khabar
होम | बॉलीवुड |

एक्ट्रेस ने 1 मिनट में खाए इतने गोलगप्पे, ढाई लाख बार देखा गया Video

अदा शर्मा समय-समय पर अपने सोशल मीडिया एकाउंट्स पर ऐसे वीडियो डालती रहती हैं, जिन्हें वायरल होने में जरा भी वक्त नहीं लगता है.

,
एक्ट्रेस ने 1 मिनट में खाए इतने गोलगप्पे, ढाई लाख बार देखा गया Video

पानी पुरी खाते हुए अदा शर्मा

खास बातें

  1. फिर चर्चा में आईं अदा खान
  2. 1 मिनट में खाए 8 गोलगप्पे
  3. फिल्मों से ज्यादा वायरल वीडियो से बटोरी चर्चा
नई दिल्ली: अदा शर्मा का बॉलीवुड में करियर बेशक बहुत धीमा चल रहा हो, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर वह काफी पॉपुलर हैं. अदा शर्मा समय-समय पर अपने सोशल मीडिया एकाउंट्स पर ऐसे वीडियो डालती रहती हैं, जिन्हें वायरल होने में जरा भी वक्त नहीं लगता है. अपनी बढ़ती फैन-फॉलोइंग को देखते हुए अदा शर्मा ने फैसला किया है कि वह लगातार 1-1 मिनट के वीडियोज अपने फैन्स के लिए साझा करती रहेंगी. इसी कड़ी में उन्होंने अपना पहला वीडियो साझा किया है, जिसमें एक्ट्रेस चटकारे लेते हुए पानीपुरी खा रही हैं. अदा के इस वीडियो को अब तक ढाई लाख से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है.

VIDEO: इस एक्ट्रेस ने अपनी दोस्त पर फेंका 'मकड़ी' तो उसका डर के मारे हुआ कुछ ऐसा हाल

वीडियो में अदा शर्मा गोल-गप्पे के ठेले पर खड़ी हैं और एक के बाद एक पानी पुरी खाती नजर आ रही हैं. इसमें उन्होंने 1 मिनट में 8 गोलगप्पे खाए हैं. कैप्शन में अदा ने बताया कि वह एक बार में 64 पानी पुरी खा सकते हैं (8 पानी पुरी, हर 1 मिनट के हिसाब से, 8 मिनटों में). उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि इंस्टाग्राम पर सिर्फ 1 मिनट का वीडियो साझा कर सकते हैं, इसी वजह से वह पूरा वीडियो पोस्ट नहीं कर पाईं.
 
Viral Video: दादी के साथ इस एक्ट्रेस ने जमकर लगाए ठुमके, दोनों की जुगलबंदी देख कहेंगे OMG!

अदा इससे पहले कई फनी और डांस वीडियो पोस्ट कर चर्चा में आ चुकी हैं.  
 
 

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

 
 

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

 
 

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

Viral Video: इस एक्ट्रेस ने यूं पूरी की फैन्स की ख्वाहिश तो जवाब मिला- यू रॉक... लेडी माइकल जैक्सन

बता दें. अदा शर्मा ने 2008 में फिल्म '1920' से डेब्यू किया था. अदा ने 'हम हैं राही कार के' और 'हंसी तो फंसी' जैसी फिल्मों में काम किया है लेकिन ये फिल्‍में ज्‍यादा चल नहीं सकीं. वे विद्युत जमवाल के साथ 'कमांडो 2' में नजर आई थीं, और इस फिल्म में उनके रोल को पसंद भी किया गया था.

VIDEO: आखिरी बार 'कमांडो 2' में नजर आई थीं अदा शर्मा...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


