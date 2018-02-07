NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
PadMan ने रिलीज से पहले कर दिखाया वह कारनामा, जो अब तक किसी फिल्म ने नहीं किया...

PadMan ने रिलीज से पहले कर दिखाया वह कारनामा, जो अब तक किसी फिल्म ने नहीं किया...

50 देशों में 9 फरवरी को रिलीज होगी 'पैडमैन'

खास बातें

  1. 50 देशों में एक साथ रिलीज होगी 'पैडमैन'
  2. रुस, आईवरी कोस्ट और ईरान में 9 फरवरी को होगी रिलीज
  3. सैनिटरी नैपकिन के विषय पर बनी 'पैडमैन'
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार और उनकी पत्नी ट्विंकल खन्ना इन दिनों फिल्म 'पैडमैन' को जमकर प्रमोट कर रहे हैं. सैनिटरी नैपकिन के विषय पर बनी 'पैडमैन' बॉलीवुड की पहली ऐसी फिल्म बनने जा रही है जो रूस, आइवरी कोस्ट और इराक में उसी दिन रिलीज होने जा रही है, जिस दिन यह भारतीय सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी. फिल्म निर्माता ट्विंकल खन्ना ने यह जानकारी दी. 

बॉलीवुड के बाद TV सेलेब्स ने पूरा किया PadMan Challenge, एकता कपूर समेत इन्होंने उठाया 'पैड'

ट्विंकल ने बुधवार को ट्वीट किया, "पैडमैन न केवल दुनियाभर के 50 देशों में रिलीज होगी, बल्कि यह बॉलीवुड की पहली ऐसी फिल्म बनने जा रही है, जो रुस, आईवरी कोस्ट और यहां तक की इराक में भी एक ही दिन रिलीज होगी." अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म Gold का टीजर हुआ OUT, स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर होगी रिलीज

आर.बाल्की द्वारा निर्देशित 'पैडमैन' शुक्रवार को रिलीज होगी. यह असल जिंदगी के एक नायक की कहानी पर आधारित है और मासिक धर्म की स्वच्छता के मुद्दे को संबोधित करती है.

ट्विंकल नहीं इस हसीना के इशारों पर नाचते हैं अक्षय कुमार, जानिए कौन हैं ये
 
 

फिल्म में अक्षय कुमार, सोनम कपूर और राधिका आप्टे जैसे सितारे प्रमुख भूमिकाओं में हैं. यह फिल्म कम लागत में सैनिटरी पैड बनाने वाली मशीन को निर्माण कर एक नई क्रांति लाने वाले अरुणाचलम मुरुगनाथम पर आधारित है.

(इनपुट IANS)


