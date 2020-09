अक्षय कुमार ने बेटी नितारा के बर्थडे पर शेयर की प्यारी सी Photo, लिखा- मेरी राजकुमारी...

My little one turns 8! Along with all the strange and wonderful bits and bobs that seem to permeate her universe, the first copy of our children's book-When I Grow Up I Want To Be.. has also been presented to her-for a review:) I don't know what she wants to be when she grows up, all I know is that it's happening too fast. #BirthdayGirl

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Sep 25, 2020 at 4:23am PDT