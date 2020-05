अलाया फर्नीचरवाला ने बताया सैफ अली खान के साथ काम करने का अनुभव, बोलीं- उन्होंने मुझे कभी भी...

Let me spice up your Saturday with #JawaaniJaaneman Meet me and my crazy family only on @primevideoin LINK IN BIO! @pooja_ent #BlackKnightFilms #NorthernLightsFilms @nitinrkakkar #SaifAliKhan @tabutiful @kubbrasait #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri @deepshikhadeshmukh @tips

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on Mar 28, 2020 at 2:27am PDT