आलिया भट्ट ने आधी रात को काटा केक, बर्थडे पर कुछ यूं मिला सरप्राइज... देखें Video

hard love @aliaabhatt we Love you a loottttttt and it will never ever go down. Whenever i see you it increases in every second, you are the life of many people congratulations for your achievementsof this year. The best actress of the year and best leading role female of the industry. You did a lot in your career we love you and personally i love you that much no one can. Always you are my lovable actress. Love you a lot. Maybe i will have a chance to meet you, i can't express my love in words ???? but you are everything. ???? wish you a very happiest birthday to you. @aliaabhatt the day will bring you happiness and i hope you will never bi sad ever. #aliaabhattcutee #aliaabhatt #birthday #aliaasbirthday #love_the_way_i_m #samkhan #aliaaislove #aalia #bhatt #maheshbhatt #sonirazdaan #15march #happybirthday #mylove #iifa #luxindia #ranbirkapoor #ranalia #varia #srk #salmankhan #aamirkhan #saraalikhan #suhanakhan #shahrukhkhan #bhattfamily #poojabhatt

A post shared by Alia bhatt (@aliaabhattcutee) on Mar 14, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT